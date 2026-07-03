Riley Herbst leads Cup practice in NASCAR's return to Chicagoland
23XI Racing drivers Herbst and Wallace topped the speed charts as NASCAR returns to Chicagoland Speedway for the first time in seven years
For the first time since 2019, NASCAR is racing at Chicagoland Speedway. Because of that fact, series officials went with a more traditional race weekend format through a 50-minute practice on Friday.
Topping the speed charts was Riley Herbst in the No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota, followed by teammate Bubba Wallace. Herbst lapped the intermediate oval in 30.326 seconds (178.065mph), just 0.023s ahead of Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota.
Kyle Larson was one of three Cup drivers who took part in a test at Chicagoland earlier this year (along with Hamlin and Blaney), and he led the way for Chevrolet in third. Behind the Hendrick Chevy was the Joe Gibbs Racing duo of Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs.
All four 23XI drivers ended the session in the top eight, with Corey Heim sixth and Tyler Reddick eighth. Reddick also led the way in the ten-lap, 15-lap, 20-lap, and 25-lap averages. Additionally, Reddick ran more laps than any other driver at 61.
There were no incidents, but Erik Jones felt like something broke after going over the rough bumps, and took his No. 43 to the garage. Several drivers also missed the tight turn-in to get onto the pit lane as they practiced their pit-in, which will be something to watch on Sunday.
"Today was a bit weird"
Few drivers ventured into the higher grooves, and no one dared to run right along the outside wall. Reddick hopes that the NASCAR O'Reilly cars (which race on Saturday) will widen out the racing groove. He was also confused by the lack of tire falloff, even with the aged surface.
"I think our Camry is really good," said Reddick. "We don't get a lot of 50 minute practices anymore, but today was a bit weird. The falloff was pretty flat. This is the tire we run at other intermediates where we see a lot of tire falloff. The surface has age to it, but it was just strange. It didn't act like the surface is as old as it is. You're just trying to understand what we can fine tune on our Toyota Camry.
"In general, pretty happy. Feeling pretty good about where we're at. I guess the only thing I'm holding back on -- just confused about -- I thought we were going to be ripping the top today, but it just took forever to clean up. Hopefully those O'Reilly boys will go clean it up for us and we have a wide race track to work with."
NASCAR Cup practice results at Chicagoland
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|R. Herbst23XI Racing
|35
|Toyota
|43
|
30.326
|178.065
|2
|B. Wallace23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|54
|
+0.023
30.349
|0.023
|177.930
|3
|K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|42
|
+0.032
30.358
|0.009
|177.877
|4
|D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|40
|
+0.032
30.358
|0.000
|177.877
|5
|T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|47
|
+0.053
30.379
|0.021
|177.754
|6
|
C. Heim23XI Racing
|67
|Toyota
|56
|
+0.059
30.385
|0.006
|177.719
|7
|A. CindricTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|42
|
+0.072
30.398
|0.013
|177.643
|8
|T. Reddick23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|61
|
+0.092
30.418
|0.020
|177.526
|9
|C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|55
|
+0.144
30.470
|0.052
|177.223
|10
|C. BuescherRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|52
|
+0.150
30.476
|0.006
|177.189
|11
|C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|59
|
+0.207
30.533
|0.057
|176.858
|12
|B. KeselowskiRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|40
|
+0.218
30.544
|0.011
|176.794
|13
|Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|50
|
+0.235
30.561
|0.017
|176.696
|14
|C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|55
|
+0.244
30.570
|0.009
|176.644
|15
|M. McDowellSpire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|43
|
+0.247
30.573
|0.003
|176.626
|16
|W. ByronHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|56
|
+0.260
30.586
|0.013
|176.551
|17
|C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|57
|
+0.278
30.604
|0.018
|176.448
|18
|A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|43
|
+0.285
30.611
|0.007
|176.407
|19
|R. PreeceRFK Racing
|60
|Ford
|49
|
+0.290
30.616
|0.005
|176.378
|20
|C. CusterHaas Factory Team
|41
|Chevrolet
|37
|
+0.309
30.635
|0.019
|176.269
|21
|J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|50
|
+0.357
30.683
|0.048
|175.993
|22
|R. BlaneyTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|58
|
+0.376
30.702
|0.019
|175.884
|23
|A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|49
|
+0.385
30.711
|0.009
|175.833
|24
|D. SuarezSpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|49
|
+0.387
30.713
|0.002
|175.821
|25
|
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
|88
|Chevrolet
|50
|
+0.388
30.714
|0.001
|175.816
|26
|S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing
|97
|Chevrolet
|41
|
+0.401
30.727
|0.013
|175.741
|27
|T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|29
|
+0.412
30.738
|0.011
|175.678
|28
|N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports
|4
|Ford
|48
|
+0.423
30.749
|0.011
|175.615
|29
|R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|29
|
+0.437
30.763
|0.014
|175.536
|30
|
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|42
|
+0.482
30.808
|0.045
|175.279
|31
|A. DillonRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|50
|
+0.517
30.843
|0.035
|175.080
|32
|T. DillonKaulig Racing
|10
|Chevrolet
|41
|
+0.526
30.852
|0.009
|175.029
|33
|C. WareRick Ware Racing
|51
|Chevrolet
|33
|
+0.527
30.853
|0.001
|175.023
|34
|J. LoganoTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|53
|
+0.568
30.894
|0.041
|174.791
|35
|E. JonesLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|15
|
+0.618
30.944
|0.050
|174.509
|36
|R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports
|47
|Chevrolet
|33
|
+0.648
30.974
|0.030
|174.340
|37
|A. HillRichard Childress Racing
|33
|Chevrolet
|39
|
+0.742
31.068
|0.094
|173.812
|38
|J. YeleyNY Racing Team
|44
|Chevrolet
|14
|
+1.025
31.351
|0.283
|172.243
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