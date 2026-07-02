How to watch NASCAR at Chicagoland: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR is racing at Chcagoland Speedway for the first time in seven years, as it replaces the Chicago Street Course on the 2026 schedule. TNT Sports is broadcasting the event, with all races simultaneously streamed on HBO Max along with live on-board cameras.

Shane van Gisbergen just won the final road course race on the schedule at Sonoma Raceway, further complicating the battle around the cut-line to make the Chase. At the very top of the standings, the points lead changed hands for the first time this year, with Denny Hamlin moving a single point ahead of Tyler Reddick.

Sonoma was also Round 1 of the In-Season Challenge, with No. 1 seed Reddick eliminated. You can find out who else was eliminated and what the Chicagoland matchups will be HERE.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch this weekend's action at Chicagoland, from the weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list.

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What is the NASCAR at Chicagoland weekend schedule?

Friday, July 3

2:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series practice -- N/A

3:35pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series qualifying -- N/A

4:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly practice -- CW APP

6:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- TRUTV & HBO MAX

8:00pm EST -- ARCA Menards Series race [100 laps] -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, July 4

1:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly qualifying -- CW APP

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup qualifying -- TRUTV & HBO MAX

5:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly race [200 laps] -- THE CW NETWORK

Sunday, July 5

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- TNT & HBO MAX

6:00pm EST -- Green flag for NASCAR Cup race [267 laps] -- TNT / HBO MAX

Nascar Cup Series decal Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland?

Date: Sunday, July 5

Sunday, July 5 TV start time: 5:00pm EST

5:00pm EST Green flag: Just after 6pM EST

Just after 6pM EST Laps: 267 laps

267 laps Stages: 80 / 85 / 102

80 / 85 / 102 Sets of tires: 9 sets

9 sets TV channel: TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

TNT | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras

HBO MAX for both race stream and in-car cameras Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The sun sets on Chicagoland Photo by: Action Sports Photography

Who is competing in the eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway?

There are 38 entries with no open entries. The No. 66 with Josh Bilicki was on the entry list, but they withdrew due to a lack of sponsorship. Therefore, the only open entries are the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota with San Diego winner Corey Heim, as well as J.J. Yeley in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet.

Open entries italicized