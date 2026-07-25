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Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis

NASCAR Cup Brickyard 400 starting lineup: Carson Hocevar earns pole in Spire 1-2

Spire Motorsports denied Toyota a Brickyard 400 pole at Indianapolis, locking out the front row with Hocevar and Suarez

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet; Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet; Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Carson Hocevar and Spire Motorsports teammate Daniel Suarez will lead the field to the green flag for the 2026 edition of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hocevar was 0.056s clear of Suarez, earning his third career pole and his second of the 2026 season. The pole lap was 48.232s, averaging 186.598mph around the historic track.

"It's just unbelievable," said Hocevar. "I got out of the car and they were yelling and cheering and everything. I couldn't believe it, and I appreciate it. I don't know if they were cheering just because I beat Denny or the fact that we're on the front row. I'm super pumped. Denny stole one from me at Michigan, and this is the home town for Jeff (Dickerson, co-owner at Spire) and everybody at Spire. Just fun to use our own notes these last two years and get these cars better. Just enjoying it. These guys work really hard."

Watch: Hocevar ecstatic after claiming Brickyard 400 pole

He added that he's going to "soak this in a lot" as Indianapolis is his favorite track on the schedule.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick was the best Toyota driver in third, followed by the Joe Gibbs Racing teammates of Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin in fourth and fifth, respectively.

The third Spire car wasn't far behind either, with Michael McDowell sixth. Part-timer Corey Heim qualified a strong seventh, while Alex Bowman led the way for Hendrick Motorsports in eighth. Earlier in the weekend, Bowman announced plans to retire after the 2027 season.

A.J. Allmendinger earned an impressive starting spot for Kaulig Racing in ninth, and Kyle Larson rounded out the top ten.

The highest-qualifying Ford driver was Ryan Blaney in 13th, and there are a lot of notables with some work to do on Sunday. Last week's winner, Joey Logano, starts 19th on the grid.

William Byron will start 21st, Ross Chastain 22nd, Christopher Bell 23rd, Shane van Gisbergen 25th, Chase Elliott 27th, and defending Brickyard 400 winner Bubba Wallace back in 29th.

Austin Cindric, who enters this race holding the 16th and final spot in the Chase, qualified 35th, while In-Season Challenge finalist Todd Gilliland starts 36th as he faces Blaney for that $1 million prize.

Qualifying recap

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Logan Riely / Getty Images

San Diego winner Heim set the early benchmark at 48.529s, with the part-time driver again impressing in that No. 67 23XI Racing entry. This is his first-ever NASCAR race (in any division) at the historic speedway.

McDowell had a sketchy lap and nearly wiggled up into the wall at the exit of Turn 3, but it was still enough to dethrone Heim for the top spot. He did not stay there for long, as 23XI fought back with Reddick surging to the top of the speed charts.

Later in the session, Hocevar rocketed to the top, over a tenth clear of Reddick. Spire teammate Suarez was just 0.056s off the pole lap. Blaney had a pole lap going until a big lift in Turn 3. Gibbs had a similar shot, but had to lift at the exit of Turn 2 and lost his advantage down the backstretch.

Chase Elliott touched the wall between Turns 3 and 4, but other than that, there were no real incidents to report from the qualifying session.

Read Also:

2026 Brickyard 400 complete starting lineup

Grid

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Time Mph
1 United States C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet

48.232

 186.598
2 Mexico D. Suarez Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet

+0.056

48.288

 186.382
3 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota

+0.135

48.367

 186.077
4 United States T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota

+0.164

48.396

 185.966
5 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota

+0.198

48.430

 185.835
6 United States M. McDowell Spire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet

+0.217

48.449

 185.762
7
C. Heim 23XI Racing
 67 Toyota

+0.297

48.529

 185.456
8 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet

+0.320

48.552

 185.368
9 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet

+0.326

48.558

 185.345
10 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet

+0.334

48.566

 185.315
11 United States C. Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota

+0.346

48.578

 185.269
12 United States C. Custer Haas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet

+0.347

48.579

 185.265
13 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford

+0.365

48.597

 185.197
14 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota

+0.401

48.633

 185.060
15 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford

+0.419

48.651

 184.991
16 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford

+0.444

48.676

 184.896
17 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota

+0.449

48.681

 184.877
18 United States R. Herbst 23XI Racing 35 Toyota

+0.474

48.706

 184.782
19 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet

+0.496

48.728

 184.699
20 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford

+0.496

48.728

 184.699
21 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet

+0.529

48.761

 184.574
22 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet

+0.538

48.770

 184.540
23 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota

+0.605

48.837

 184.287
24 United States R. Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet

+0.616

48.848

 184.245
25 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet

+0.618

48.850

 184.237
26
J. Berry Wood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford

+0.647

48.879

 184.128
27 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet

+0.711

48.943

 183.887
28 United States T. Dillon Kaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet

+0.716

48.948

 183.869
29 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota

+0.718

48.950

 183.861
30 United States Z. Smith Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford

+0.816

49.048

 183.494
31
C. Zilisch TrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet

+0.913

49.145

 183.132
32 United States A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet

+0.926

49.158

 183.083
33 United States N. Gragson Front Row Motorsports 4 Ford

+0.951

49.183

 182.990
34 United States R. Preece RFK Racing 60 Ford

+1.006

49.238

 182.786
35 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford

+1.022

49.254

 182.726
36 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford

+1.094

49.326

 182.460
37 United States C. Ware Rick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet

+1.199

49.431

 182.072
38 United States C. Mears Beard Motorsports 62 Chevrolet

+1.901

50.133

 179.522
39
D. Dye Live Fast Motorsports
 78 Chevrolet

+2.058

50.290

 178.962
View full results

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