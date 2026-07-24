Christopher Bell leads Brickyard 400 practice; Bubba Wallace and SVG hit wall
The Indianapolis practice session stayed green from start-to-finish, but some drivers still found trouble
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: David Allio
As part of an extended race weekend, NASCAR Cup teams got a 50-minute practice on Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
William Byron set the early pace with a 49.753s lap (180.893mph) around the historic speedway. Later, it was Hendrick Motorsports teammate went fastest of all with a 49.279s lap (182.633mph). But the Toyotas soon flexed their muscles, and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing went fastest of all with a 49.043s lap (183.512mph).
At the end of the session, it was Toyota 1-2-3-4-5 with John-Hunter Nemechek second behind Bell, followed by Ty Gibbs, Erik Jones, and Denny Hamlin.
Larson led the way for Chevrolet in sixth, followed by Carson Hocevar, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney leading the way for Ford in ninth, and Daniel Suarez tenth. Larson was also the fastest driver in five-lap and ten-lap averages.
For those paying attention to the In-Season Challenge finals, Todd Gilliland was 32nd on the speed charts as he tries to claim a big underdog win against Blaney on Sunday, collecting the $1 million prize.
Practice setbacks
Early in the session, defending Brickyard 400 winner Bubba Wallace hit the wall at the exit of Turn 2 right before the end of the SAFER Barrier, causing visible damage to the right-side of the car. Not long after, Shane van Gisbergen got into the wall at corner exit as well, but not quite as hard as Wallace. Both returned to the track later in the practice.
Austin Cindric lost power on his first lap of practice, and the team had to spend a lot of time diagnosing the problem. He eventually made it back out into the track, only to lose power again with the dash shutting off, but the engine still running.
Ryan Preece suffered a flat left-rear tire in the middle of the session, but he was able to drive the car back to the pits.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|27
|
49.043
|183.512
|2
|J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|28
|
+0.089
49.132
|0.089
|183.180
|3
|T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|30
|
+0.110
49.153
|0.021
|183.102
|4
|E. JonesLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|27
|
+0.183
49.226
|0.073
|182.830
|5
|D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|26
|
+0.219
49.262
|0.036
|182.697
|6
|K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|36
|
+0.236
49.279
|0.017
|182.634
|7
|C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|30
|
+0.238
49.281
|0.002
|182.626
|8
|T. Reddick23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|26
|
+0.242
49.285
|0.004
|182.611
|9
|R. BlaneyTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|24
|
+0.265
49.308
|0.023
|182.526
|10
|D. SuarezSpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|32
|
+0.341
49.384
|0.076
|182.245
|11
|W. ByronHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|35
|
+0.382
49.425
|0.041
|182.094
|12
|
C. Heim23XI Racing
|67
|Toyota
|27
|
+0.385
49.428
|0.003
|182.083
|13
|R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|32
|
+0.470
49.513
|0.085
|181.770
|14
|C. BuescherRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|38
|
+0.482
49.525
|0.012
|181.726
|15
|
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|17
|
+0.504
49.547
|0.022
|181.646
|16
|A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|35
|
+0.535
49.578
|0.031
|181.532
|17
|R. Herbst23XI Racing
|35
|Toyota
|31
|
+0.563
49.606
|0.028
|181.430
|18
|A. CindricTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|21
|
+0.571
49.614
|0.008
|181.400
|19
|R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports
|47
|Chevrolet
|28
|
+0.575
49.618
|0.004
|181.386
|20
|B. Wallace23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|18
|
+0.576
49.619
|0.001
|181.382
|21
|C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|36
|
+0.609
49.652
|0.033
|181.262
|22
|J. LoganoTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|40
|
+0.638
49.681
|0.029
|181.156
|23
|B. KeselowskiRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|27
|
+0.660
49.703
|0.022
|181.076
|24
|M. McDowellSpire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|31
|
+0.667
49.710
|0.007
|181.050
|25
|S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing
|97
|Chevrolet
|25
|
+0.674
49.717
|0.007
|181.025
|26
|Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|22
|
+0.684
49.727
|0.010
|180.988
|27
|R. PreeceRFK Racing
|60
|Ford
|21
|
+0.752
49.795
|0.068
|180.741
|28
|T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|17
|
+0.760
49.803
|0.008
|180.712
|29
|C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|30
|
+0.789
49.832
|0.029
|180.607
|30
|C. CusterHaas Factory Team
|41
|Chevrolet
|26
|
+0.850
49.893
|0.061
|180.386
|31
|A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|30
|
+0.860
49.903
|0.010
|180.350
|32
|N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports
|4
|Ford
|29
|
+0.931
49.974
|0.071
|180.094
|33
|
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
|88
|Chevrolet
|30
|
+0.966
50.009
|0.035
|179.968
|34
|C. WareRick Ware Racing
|51
|Chevrolet
|28
|
+1.119
50.162
|0.153
|179.419
|35
|A. DillonRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|26
|
+1.123
50.166
|0.004
|179.404
|36
|A. HillRichard Childress Racing
|33
|Chevrolet
|24
|
+1.151
50.194
|0.028
|179.304
|37
|T. DillonKaulig Racing
|10
|Chevrolet
|30
|
+1.226
50.269
|0.075
|179.037
|38
|C. MearsBeard Motorsports
|62
|Chevrolet
|20
|
+2.158
51.201
|0.932
|175.778
|39
|
D. DyeLive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|5
|
+2.806
51.849
|0.648
|173.581
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