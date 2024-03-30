Larson beats Elliott to Richmond Cup pole for all-Hendrick front row
Kyle Larson withstood a late challenge from his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott to win the pole for Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.
Watch: Kyle Larson takes his first pole of the Cup Series season at Richmond
Larson, who was fastest in Saturday’s practice, went out early in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying and paced the session with an average lap speed of 120.332 mph.
Elliott, who went out last of the 10 cars, went second-fastest on his first of two laps (120.321 mph), but couldn’t gain any speed on his second lap leaving him sharing the front row with Larson.
The pole is Larson’s first of the season and 17th of his career and also comes in a race he won one year ago.
“That definitely helps for sure – the No. 1 pit stall means a lot,” Larson said. “Happening to be in Group A and the sun coming out a little bit helped also.
“Chase got real close there, so I was a little nervous. It’s good to be on the pole. We’ll see if it translates to tomorrow’s race.”
Ross Chastain ended up third fastest (120.059 mph), fellow HMS driver Alex Bowman was fourth and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top five.
Completing the top 10 starting lineup are Todd Gilliland, Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric and his Penske teammate Joey Logano.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|2
|
22.438
|120.332
|2
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.002
22.440
|0.002
|120.321
|3
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.051
22.489
|0.049
|120.059
|4
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.088
22.526
|0.037
|119.861
|5
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.096
22.534
|0.008
|119.819
|6
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|2
|
+0.107
22.545
|0.011
|119.760
|7
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.140
22.578
|0.033
|119.585
|8
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.153
22.591
|0.013
|119.517
|9
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|2
|
+0.230
22.668
|0.077
|119.111
|10
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|2
|
+0.238
22.676
|0.008
|119.069
Round 1 / Group B
Elliott sent a blistering pace in the first round with an average lap speed of 122.095 mph – the fastest lap of the day at the time.
Wallace ended up second fastest (121.742 mph) and Cindric was third (121.704 mph).
Also moving on to the final round of qualifying from Group B were Gilliland and Truex.
Among those who failed to advance were Denny Hamlin, last weekend’s race winner William Byron and Kyle Busch.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|2
|
22.114
|122.095
|2
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.064
22.178
|0.064
|121.742
|3
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|2
|
+0.071
22.185
|0.007
|121.704
|4
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|2
|
+0.088
22.202
|0.017
|121.611
|5
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.114
22.228
|0.026
|121.468
|6
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.116
22.230
|0.002
|121.457
|7
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.117
22.231
|0.001
|121.452
|8
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|2
|
+0.141
22.255
|0.024
|121.321
|9
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.141
22.255
|0.000
|121.321
|10
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.172
22.286
|0.031
|121.152
|11
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.219
22.333
|0.047
|120.897
|12
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|1
|
+0.221
22.335
|0.002
|120.887
|13
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.253
22.367
|0.032
|120.714
|14
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.261
22.375
|0.008
|120.670
|15
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.269
22.383
|0.008
|120.627
|16
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|2
|
+0.346
22.460
|0.077
|120.214
|17
|T. DillonKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.381
22.495
|0.035
|120.027
|18
|K. GralaRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|2
|
+0.662
22.776
|0.281
|118.546
Round 1 / Group A
Logano led the way in the first group with an average lap speed of 120.897 mph.
Gibbs – the last car to go out – ended up second quick (120.795 mph) while Larson was third (120.762 mph).
Also advancing to the final round were Chastain and Bowman.
Among those who failed to move on were Chris Buescher, John Hunter Nemechek and reigning series champion Ryan Blaney.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|2
|
22.333
|120.897
|2
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.019
22.352
|0.019
|120.795
|3
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.025
22.358
|0.006
|120.762
|4
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.074
22.407
|0.049
|120.498
|5
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.089
22.422
|0.015
|120.417
|6
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|2
|
+0.115
22.448
|0.026
|120.278
|7
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|2
|
+0.127
22.460
|0.012
|120.214
|8
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|2
|
+0.144
22.477
|0.017
|120.123
|9
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.154
22.487
|0.010
|120.069
|10
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.185
22.518
|0.031
|119.904
|11
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.193
22.526
|0.008
|119.861
|12
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.203
22.536
|0.010
|119.808
|13
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|2
|
+0.220
22.553
|0.017
|119.718
|14
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.231
22.564
|0.011
|119.660
|15
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|2
|
+0.241
22.574
|0.010
|119.607
|16
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|2
|
+0.280
22.613
|0.039
|119.400
|17
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.639
22.972
|0.359
|117.534
|18
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|2
|
+0.674
23.007
|0.035
|117.356
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Kyle Larson leads Saturday's Cup practice at Richmond
Larson wins wild NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA after SVG and Hill clash
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Byron to 'shoot for the stars' at Richmond and Martinsville
Bowman: It "sucks to come up a couple short again"
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture
Latest news
Chandler Smith wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond in JGR 1-2-3
Gase could face NASCAR penalty after throwing bumper at another car
How a true F1 hero beat the pain barrier in Rio debut
Why Rovanpera is able to tame WRC Safari Rally stages
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments