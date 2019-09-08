NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis / Race report

Kevin Harvick tops Logano for second Brickyard 400 victory

shares
comments
Kevin Harvick tops Logano for second Brickyard 400 victory
By:
Sep 8, 2019, 9:57 PM

For the second time in his NASCAR Cup Series career, Kevin Harvick has won the Brickyard 400 from the pole.

Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1

Harvick out-dueled Joey Logano for a lap on a restart with nine of 160 laps to go and then held on to win his second career Brickyard 400 victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Just like his win at the Brickyard in 2003, Harvick won the race from the pole.

The win is Harvick’s third in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this season and 48th of his career.

Read Also:

"This is great. I have to say thanks to all the fans. I can't tell you how much coming to Indianapolis means to me," Harvick said. "As a kid I watched Rick Mears win the Indy 500 and got to be around him as a kid. He was my hero.

"My team built a great race car. I can't say enough about everyone on (this team). They built a heck of a race car. It's the same stuff that we took to Michigan and had a real good weekend there, obviously, and went to Victory Lane.

"I know how much this means to Rodney (Childers, crew chief) and all the guys who work on this car. We've been so close at winning here before."

Asked what his second Brickyard wins means, Harvick said: "I know how much it means to everyone on our team. All these guys that make this car go around. I know how much it means to really everybody. And now baby girl (daughter Piper) gets a trophy."

Bubba Wallace finished a surprising third, William Byron was fourth and Clint Bowyer ended up fifth.

Rounding out the top-10 were Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Newman, Chase Elliott and Paul Menard.

Joining Harvick in the Cup series playoffs this season are Kyle Busch, Logano, Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Elliott, Kyle Larson, Blaney, Alex Bowman, Erik Jones, Byron, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, only a handful of cars elected to pit and Harvick remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 105. He was followed by Larson, Blaney, Logano and Daniel Suarez.

A multi-car wreck erupted after the restart as the field passed through Turn 2 with Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, Daniel Hemric getting the brunt of the damage as the caution was displayed.

Read Also:

Also collected in the incident were Byron, Paul Menard, Parker Kligerman, Matt Tifft and Chris Buescher.

Only a handful of cars elected to pit and when the race returned to green on Lap 112, Harvick continued to lead followed by Blaney, Logano, Suarez and Byron.

Blaney got past Harvick off Turn 2 on the restart to take the lead in the race for the first time.

With 40 laps to go in the race, Blaney had moved out to a 1.7-second lead over Harvick with Logano running third, Suarez fourth and Almirola fifth.

On Lap 129, Kyle Larson hit the wall hard coming off Turn 2 to bring out another caution just after Suarez and Harvick had made their green-flag pit stops.

 

The remainder of the field hit pit road for what could be their final stops of the race with Blaney the first off. On the restart on Lap 135, Harvick (who stayed out) led the way followed by Blaney, Logano, Wallace and Bowman.

On the restart, Bowman spun and wrecked after contact with Hamlin as NASCAR threw the caution once again. 

The race returned to green on Lap 140 with Harvick out front followed by Blaney. 

With 20 to go, Logano had moved to second behind Harvick as Wallace moved into third.

On Lap 147, Matt Tifft spun in Turn 1 and backed his No. 36 Ford into the wall to bring out the ninth caution of the race. 

Most of the lead-lap cars remained on the track and when the race returned to green on Lap 152, Harvick continued to lead followed by Logano, Wallace, Blaney and Hamlin.

Logano battled Harvick side-by-side for nearly a lap before Harvick was able to clear him for the lead through Turn 3.

With five laps remaining, Harvick had extended his lead over Logano to 2.2 seconds as Wallace remained in third.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 160   119
2 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 160 6.118 11
3 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 160 8.026  
4 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 160 8.191 1
5 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 160 8.559  
6 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 160 9.019  
7 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 160 9.764 19
8 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 160 11.214  
9 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 160 12.192  
10 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 160 12.562 1
11 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 160 12.678  
12 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 160 13.251  
13 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 160 13.378  
14 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 160 15.523  
15 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 160 15.552  
16 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 160 15.697  
17 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 160 16.312  
18 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 160 16.482  
19 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 160 17.184  
20 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 160 17.373  
21 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 160 29.752  
22 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 160 46.549 1
23 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 160 47.691  
24 27 United States Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 157 3 laps  
25 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Ford 157 3 laps  
26 54 United States J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 157 3 laps  
27 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 156 4 laps  
28 52 United States Garrett Smithley  Ford 156 4 laps  
29 53 United States Josh Bilicki  Ford 155 5 laps  
30 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 155 5 laps  
31 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 153 7 laps  
32 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 147 13 laps  
33 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 129 31 laps 5
34 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 109 51 laps  
35 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 105 55 laps 4
36 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 104 56 laps  
37 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 87 73 laps  
38 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 48 112 laps  
39 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 48 112 laps  
40 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 40 120 laps  

Race hub

Indianapolis

Indianapolis

6 Sep - 8 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First practice Sat 7 Sep
11:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 7 Sep
13:30
13:30
Qualifying Sun 8 Sep
10:35
10:35
Race Sun 8 Sep
14:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

