NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson's playoff hopes end in a wreck at Indianapolis

shares
comments
Jimmie Johnson's playoff hopes end in a wreck at Indianapolis
By:
Sep 8, 2019, 9:03 PM

Jimmie Johnson's 2019 playoff hopes have come to an abrupt end at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

On a Lap 105 restart, Johnson found himself battling for a position inside the top-ten.

While exiting Turn 1, he was to the inside of Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. Kurt Busch slid up in front of them and they were three-wide entering Turn 2. Johnson got loose and went spinning, collecting eight drivers in a multi-car crash.

 

Johnson's No. 48 was too damaged and he retired from the race, ending his day and his outside chance to make the playoff field.

It is the first time the seven-time Cup Series champion has missed the playoffs since its introduction in the 2004 season. 

"It's really disappointing," said Johnson. "Unfortunately we had a bad 25 races that led to the position we were in here today. We needed a stellar day and I think we were having a strong day. Just really proud of my team and where we are at and what's been going on.

Explaining what went wrong, Johnson said: "The 1 car (Kurt Busch) had a little trouble on the restart. I'm on the inside going into the corner and it was just super tight so unfortunate that happened. Certainly not what we needed on that restart. I couldn't go any lower. I'm below the white line ... around we go."

Despite being out of the championship discussion, Johnson is still on a mission to end the longest winless streak of his career.

"The goal is to win a race this team is getting stronger each and every week. (Crew chief) Cliff Daniels is doing an amazing job leading this group. We are ready to roll so we will dust ourselves are off, go to Vegas and try to get a trophy."

Next article
Late debris caution cements Harvick's Stage 2 win at Indy

Previous article

Late debris caution cements Harvick's Stage 2 win at Indy

Next article

Kevin Harvick tops Logano for second Brickyard 400 victory

Kevin Harvick tops Logano for second Brickyard 400 victory
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Indianapolis
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Indianapolis

Indianapolis

6 Sep - 8 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First practice Sat 7 Sep
08:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 7 Sep
10:30
13:30
Qualifying Sun 8 Sep
07:35
10:35
Race Sun 8 Sep
11:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Latest news

Kevin Harvick tops Logano for second Brickyard 400 victory
NAS

Kevin Harvick tops Logano for second Brickyard 400 victory

Jimmie Johnson's playoff hopes end in a wreck at Indianapolis
NAS

Jimmie Johnson's playoff hopes end in a wreck at Indianapolis

Late debris caution cements Harvick's Stage 2 win at Indy
NAS

Late debris caution cements Harvick's Stage 2 win at Indy

Keselowski critical of wall's "atrocious angle" after crash
NAS

Keselowski critical of wall's "atrocious angle" after crash

Logano takes Stage 1 win at Indy as Keselowski wrecks hard
NAS

Logano takes Stage 1 win at Indy as Keselowski wrecks hard

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.