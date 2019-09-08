NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
3 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
9 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
17 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
24 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
31 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
38 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
45 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
52 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
59 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
66 days
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis / Breaking news

Ryan Newman makes the Cup playoffs but "we have work to do"

shares
comments
Ryan Newman makes the Cup playoffs but "we have work to do"
By:
Sep 8, 2019, 11:24 PM

Ryan Newman is in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs but knows much work remains if he is to stay there for very long.

With some clever strategy calls and a strong eighth-place finish in Sunday’s Brickyard 400, Newman was able to clinch the final playoff berth in the 16-driver field, just edging out Daniel Suarez. 

Much like the rest of his season has gone, Newman got off to a slow start with a sub-par qualifying effort at Indianapolis Motor Speedway but was able to make big gains once the race played out.

“That was a struggle at a lot of times. At the end of the first stage I had a lot of confidence and at the end of the second stage I didn’t have a whole lot of confidence,” Newman said. “We just stuck our nose to the grindstone and (Suarez) got himself in a pickle there and we were able to hold him off. 

“That was part of the race. The other part of the race was we didn’t have a fast enough race car to be able to go up there and lead and we need to be able to do that in the next three races.”

Getting to the playoffs is obviously the main objective for drivers when the season starts. Now with that objective accomplished, Newman and his No. 6 Roush-Fenway Racing team can turn to an even more important one – advancing.

“I think we have a lot of work to do. We’re by no means dominating led laps, qualified 22nd, finished eighth. We’ve showed that we can progress throughout the race,” he said.

“But we’ve got to start qualifying in the top 10 to be able to finish in the top five and then we’ll prove that we’re made of more than what we’re showing.

“It’s been a year of progress, a year of learning, a year of a lot of things. I’m more rookie this year than I’ve ever been.”

Asked if he has what it takes to get past Round 1, Newman said: “We were eighth today. If we can do that three times we will be in good shape.”

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Indianapolis
Drivers Ryan Newman
Teams Roush Fenway Racing
Author Jim Utter

Indianapolis

Indianapolis

6 Sep - 8 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First practice Sat 7 Sep
17:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 7 Sep
19:30
13:30
Qualifying Sun 8 Sep
16:35
10:35
Race Sun 8 Sep
20:00
14:00
