Kevin Harvick tops Saturday's first Cup practice at Michigan

Harvick’s average lap speed of 190.501 mph topped the first 50-minute session at Michigan. Kyle Busch (190.019 mph) was second and William Byron (189.999 mph) third. Erik Jones and Joey Logano completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 average lap speeds were Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, Paul Menard and Denny Hamlin.

Harvick also had the fastest average lap speed (189.414 mph) among all the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Jones, Busch, Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman rounded out the top-five in that category.

There were no incidents in the session.

Brad Keselowski, who won the pole for Sunday’s race, ended up 18th-fastest and ran a session-high 51 laps.