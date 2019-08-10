Kevin Harvick tops Saturday's first Cup practice at Michigan
Kevin Harvick was fastest in Saturday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Michigan International Speedway.
Harvick’s average lap speed of 190.501 mph topped the first 50-minute session at Michigan. Kyle Busch (190.019 mph) was second and William Byron (189.999 mph) third. Erik Jones and Joey Logano completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 average lap speeds were Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, Paul Menard and Denny Hamlin.
Harvick also had the fastest average lap speed (189.414 mph) among all the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Jones, Busch, Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman rounded out the top-five in that category.
There were no incidents in the session.
Brad Keselowski, who won the pole for Sunday’s race, ended up 18th-fastest and ran a session-high 51 laps.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|38
|37.795
|190.501
|2
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|36
|37.891
|0.096
|0.096
|190.019
|3
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|29
|37.895
|0.100
|0.004
|189.999
|4
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|41
|37.918
|0.123
|0.023
|189.883
|5
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|34
|37.922
|0.127
|0.004
|189.863
|6
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|24
|37.930
|0.135
|0.008
|189.823
|7
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|30
|37.980
|0.185
|0.050
|189.573
|8
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|36
|38.018
|0.223
|0.038
|189.384
|9
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|26
|38.028
|0.233
|0.010
|189.334
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|44
|38.048
|0.253
|0.020
|189.235
|11
|41
|Daniel Suarez
|Ford
|43
|38.059
|0.264
|0.011
|189.180
|12
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|23
|38.071
|0.276
|0.012
|189.120
|13
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|34
|38.081
|0.286
|0.010
|189.071
|14
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|32
|38.087
|0.292
|0.006
|189.041
|15
|47
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|32
|38.090
|0.295
|0.003
|189.026
|16
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|44
|38.091
|0.296
|0.001
|189.021
|17
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|35
|38.108
|0.313
|0.017
|188.937
|18
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|51
|38.127
|0.332
|0.019
|188.843
|19
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|44
|38.168
|0.373
|0.041
|188.640
|20
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|30
|38.188
|0.393
|0.020
|188.541
|21
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|21
|38.205
|0.410
|0.017
|188.457
|22
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|33
|38.208
|0.413
|0.003
|188.442
|23
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|37
|38.208
|0.413
|0.000
|188.442
|24
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|36
|38.215
|0.420
|0.007
|188.408
|25
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|38
|38.235
|0.440
|0.020
|188.309
|26
|36
|Matt Tifft
|Ford
|24
|38.288
|0.493
|0.053
|188.048
|27
|95
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Toyota
|43
|38.338
|0.543
|0.050
|187.803
|28
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|34
|38.340
|0.545
|0.002
|187.793
|29
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|28
|38.342
|0.547
|0.002
|187.784
|30
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|23
|38.344
|0.549
|0.002
|187.774
|31
|15
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|5
|38.494
|0.699
|0.150
|187.042
|32
|32
|Corey Lajoie
|Ford
|31
|38.726
|0.931
|0.232
|185.922
|33
|00
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|33
|38.765
|0.970
|0.039
|185.735
|34
|52
|Austin Theriault
|Ford
|19
|39.256
|1.461
|0.491
|183.411
|35
|27
|Quin Houff
|Chevrolet
|12
|39.602
|1.807
|0.346
|181.809
|36
|77
|Garrett Smithley
|Chevrolet
|8
|39.781
|1.986
|0.179
|180.991
|37
|51
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|11
|40.154
|2.359
|0.373
|179.310
|38
|53
|Spencer Boyd
|Ford
|15
|40.423
|2.628
|0.269
|178.116
