NASCAR Cup / Michigan II / Practice report

Kevin Harvick tops Saturday's first Cup practice at Michigan

shares
comments
Kevin Harvick tops Saturday's first Cup practice at Michigan
By:
Aug 10, 2019, 1:47 PM

Kevin Harvick was fastest in Saturday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Michigan International Speedway.

Harvick’s average lap speed of 190.501 mph topped the first 50-minute session at Michigan. Kyle Busch (190.019 mph) was second and William Byron (189.999 mph) third. Erik Jones and Joey Logano completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 average lap speeds were Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, Paul Menard and Denny Hamlin.

Harvick also had the fastest average lap speed (189.414 mph) among all the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Jones, Busch, Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman rounded out the top-five in that category.

There were no incidents in the session.

Brad Keselowski, who won the pole for Sunday’s race, ended up 18th-fastest and ran a session-high 51 laps.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 38 37.795     190.501
2 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 36 37.891 0.096 0.096 190.019
3 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 29 37.895 0.100 0.004 189.999
4 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 41 37.918 0.123 0.023 189.883
5 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 34 37.922 0.127 0.004 189.863
6 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 24 37.930 0.135 0.008 189.823
7 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 30 37.980 0.185 0.050 189.573
8 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 36 38.018 0.223 0.038 189.384
9 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 26 38.028 0.233 0.010 189.334
10 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 44 38.048 0.253 0.020 189.235
11 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 43 38.059 0.264 0.011 189.180
12 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 23 38.071 0.276 0.012 189.120
13 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 34 38.081 0.286 0.010 189.071
14 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 32 38.087 0.292 0.006 189.041
15 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 32 38.090 0.295 0.003 189.026
16 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 44 38.091 0.296 0.001 189.021
17 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 35 38.108 0.313 0.017 188.937
18 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 51 38.127 0.332 0.019 188.843
19 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 44 38.168 0.373 0.041 188.640
20 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 30 38.188 0.393 0.020 188.541
21 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 21 38.205 0.410 0.017 188.457
22 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 33 38.208 0.413 0.003 188.442
23 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 37 38.208 0.413 0.000 188.442
24 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 36 38.215 0.420 0.007 188.408
25 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 38 38.235 0.440 0.020 188.309
26 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 24 38.288 0.493 0.053 188.048
27 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 43 38.338 0.543 0.050 187.803
28 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 34 38.340 0.545 0.002 187.793
29 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 28 38.342 0.547 0.002 187.784
30 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 23 38.344 0.549 0.002 187.774
31 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 5 38.494 0.699 0.150 187.042
32 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 31 38.726 0.931 0.232 185.922
33 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 33 38.765 0.970 0.039 185.735
34 52 United States Austin Theriault  Ford 19 39.256 1.461 0.491 183.411
35 27 United States Quin Houff  Chevrolet 12 39.602 1.807 0.346 181.809
36 77 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 8 39.781 1.986 0.179 180.991
37 51 United States Cody Ware  Ford 11 40.154 2.359 0.373 179.310
38 53 United States Spencer Boyd  Ford 15 40.423 2.628 0.269 178.116
Next article
Johnson stands by Blaney comments: "I got dumped and I was upset"

Previous article

Johnson stands by Blaney comments: "I got dumped and I was upset"

Next article

Erik Jones leads final Cup practice; Suarez tags wall

Erik Jones leads final Cup practice; Suarez tags wall
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Michigan II
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Darlington

Darlington

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

