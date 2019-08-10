NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Michigan II / Practice report

Erik Jones leads final Cup practice; Suarez tags wall

shares
comments
Erik Jones leads final Cup practice; Suarez tags wall
By:
Aug 10, 2019, 4:41 PM

Michigan native Erik Jones ended up fastest in Saturday’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session.

Jones, who is still looking for his first win of the 2019 season, topped the final 50-minute practice with an average lap speed of 189.843 mph.

Alex Bowman was second (188.763 mph) and Kevin Harvick was third 9188.640 mph). Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Larson.

Jones also had the fastest average lap speed (188.146 mph) among all the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Bowyer, Harvick, Bowman and Larson rounded out the top-five in that category.

With about 16 minutes remaining in the session, Suarez tagged the wall exiting the Turn 2 wall after suffering a flat left-rear tire to bring out a caution. 

 

Suarez’s No. 41 Ford sustained some damage to the right-rear quarter panel but the team hoped to repair it so he would not need to move to a backup car.

“My car was free but when I got loose between (Turns) 1 and 2, I could tell it was something more,” Suarez. “Hopefully, we get a little bit of a break and we can fix it.”

Three drivers – Michael McDowell, Austin Theriault and Spencer Boyd – had to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice because they were late out of the garage Friday for inspection. 

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 37 37.926     189.843
2 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 33 38.143 0.217 0.217 188.763
3 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 32 38.168 0.242 0.025 188.640
4 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 28 38.199 0.273 0.031 188.487
5 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 27 38.218 0.292 0.019 188.393
6 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 35 38.218 0.292 0.000 188.393
7 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 46 38.219 0.293 0.001 188.388
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 29 38.225 0.299 0.006 188.358
9 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 31 38.249 0.323 0.024 188.240
10 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 39 38.261 0.335 0.012 188.181
11 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 37 38.267 0.341 0.006 188.152
12 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 37 38.279 0.353 0.012 188.093
13 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 44 38.282 0.356 0.003 188.078
14 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 36 38.306 0.380 0.024 187.960
15 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 38 38.316 0.390 0.010 187.911
16 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 41 38.326 0.400 0.010 187.862
17 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 34 38.332 0.406 0.006 187.833
18 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 32 38.355 0.429 0.023 187.720
19 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 34 38.389 0.463 0.034 187.554
20 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 30 38.425 0.499 0.036 187.378
21 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 26 38.440 0.514 0.015 187.305
22 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 22 38.446 0.520 0.006 187.276
23 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 37 38.465 0.539 0.019 187.183
24 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 27 38.466 0.540 0.001 187.178
25 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 40 38.564 0.638 0.098 186.703
26 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 30 38.575 0.649 0.011 186.649
27 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 29 38.603 0.677 0.028 186.514
28 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 21 38.718 0.792 0.115 185.960
29 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 30 38.745 0.819 0.027 185.830
30 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 20 38.848 0.922 0.103 185.338
31 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 24 39.096 1.170 0.248 184.162
32 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 23 39.140 1.214 0.044 183.955
33 52 United States Austin Theriault  Ford 16 39.560 1.634 0.420 182.002

