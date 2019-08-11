NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
NASCAR Cup / Michigan II / Race report

Kevin Harvick has the fuel and takes the win at Michigan

shares
comments
Kevin Harvick has the fuel and takes the win at Michigan
By:
Aug 11, 2019, 10:15 PM

Kevin Harvick rallied from an early flat-tire then went the distance on fuel to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan.

Harvick had shown to have a fast car all weekend but had to pit in the first stage under green for a flat tire. 

He rallied back in the final stage, took the lead with 17 to go and stretched his fuel the final 49 laps, holding off Denny Hamlin to win Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway. 

As Harvick took the checkered flag, cars ran out of fuel all over the track, jumbling the final running order.

The win is Harvick’s second at Michigan in the last three races and second of the 2019 season. It’s also his 47th career victory.

"That's way better than a burnout," Harvick said after taking ride with his son, Keelan riding shotgun in the No. 4 Ford. "We've spent the last couple summers together. He told me before the race, 'If you win, I get to ride in the car again, right?' 

"It takes a lot of people to make these cars go around winning races, which is what it's all about."

 

Asked what he thought of the ride, Keelan said, "It was kind of scary at first but then I liked it."

Kyle Larson ended up third, Martin Truex Jr. was fourth and Daniel Suarez completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, several lead-lap cars elected to pit but Kurt Busch elected to stay out and led the way when the race returned to green on Lap 128. 

He was followed by Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Byron and Paul Menard. Kyle Busch was the first off pit road of those who pit and lined up 16th.

Logano powered around Kurt Busch off Turn 2 after the restart to take the lead for the first time in the race.

On Lap 133, Spencer Boyd, making his first Cup Series start, spun off Turn 4 and pounded the wall to bring out a caution. 

On the restart on Lap 137, Logano continued to lead followed by Kurt Busch, Byron, Blaney and Larson.

Clint Bowyer hit the wall on Lap 138 after the field briefly went four-wide on the restart, which brought out another caution. 

“Somebody got in the back of me. As soon as it happened, I was just along for the ride,” Bowyer said. “I don’t know. We have to get something figured out with these race tracks. 

“We are really fast by ourselves, practice and qualifying really well, in the top-five almost every single time but then we start the race and don't make the grip we need to compete.”

Several cars elected to pit under the caution but Logano remained on the track and in the lead when the race restarted on Lap 142.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had a tire go down and spun off Turn 4 to bring out another caution on Lap 149. 

All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Blaney the first off pit road thanks to a fuel-only stop. On the restart on Lap 153, Blaney led the way followed by Brad Keselowski and Logano.

Logano quickly worked to get around Blaney to retake the lead after the restart but Blaney did not go quietly as the two battled side-by-side before Logano eventually pulled away.

After 160 laps, Logano maintained a small lead over Blaney with Keselowski close behind in third.

On Lap 173, Harvick had moved up to second behind Logano. Several drivers were concerned if they had enough fuel to make it to the finish if the race remained green.

With 25 laps to go, Logano held a small advantage over Harvick. Keselowski was third, Hamlin fourth and Blaney had dropped to fifth.

On Lap 183, Harvick got a big run off Turn 4 to get around Logano and move into the lead.

With 11 laps remaining, Keselowski was forced to pit for fuel as his team didn’t get his tank full on his last stop. Logano was forced to pit with three laps remaining. Blaney also ran out before the finish.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 200   22
2 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 200 1.054 6
3 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 200 16.800  
4 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 200 18.645 43
5 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 200 18.679  
6 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 200 22.144 3
7 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 200 22.380  
8 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 200 22.508  
9 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 200 23.767  
10 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 200 24.643  
11 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 200 24.983  
12 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 200 25.340  
13 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 200 28.312  
14 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 200 28.611  
15 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 200 28.804  
16 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 200 30.079  
17 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 200 30.968 52
18 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 200 34.481  
19 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 200 34.713 66
20 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 200 38.593  
21 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 200 39.357  
22 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 200 39.775  
23 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 200 45.970 5
24 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 200 52.875 3
25 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 199 1 lap  
26 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
27 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
28 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 199 1 lap  
29 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 198 2 laps  
30 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
31 27 United States Quin Houff  Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
32 52 United States Austin Theriault  Ford 194 6 laps  
33 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 193 7 laps  
34 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 192 8 laps  
35 77 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 192 8 laps  
36 51 United States Cody Ware  Ford 191 9 laps  
37 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 139 61 laps  
38 53 United States Spencer Boyd  Ford 123 77 laps  

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Michigan II
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter

