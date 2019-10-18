NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Kansas II / Practice report

Keselowski leads first Cup practice at Kansas

shares
comments
Keselowski leads first Cup practice at Kansas
By:
Oct 18, 2019, 9:18 PM

Brad Keselowski rocketed to the top of the speed chart in the final minute of Friday’s first NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Kansas Speedway.

Keselowski, who won this race in the spring, made a mock qualifying run late in the 55-minute session and his average lap speed of 176.499 mph ended up fastest.

Fellow Ford drivers Aric Almirola (176.390 mph) and Daniel Suarez (176.332 mph) ended up second and third, respectively. Denny Hamlin and last weekend’s race winner, Ryan Blaney, completed the top-five.

“Anytime you come back to a track you won at it gives you a lot of confidence. We won this race in the spring and won Martinsville in the spring as well and they are back-to-back races,” Keselowski said Friday. 

“We are coming into these two races feeling pretty good.”

In 19 career starts at Kansas, Keselowski has two wins, four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes and has won one pole.

Rounding out the top-10 single-lap speeds were Kurt Busch, Paul Menard, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick and Daniel Hemric.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 27 30.595     176.499
2 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 26 30.614 00.019 00.019 176.390
3 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 29 30.624 00.029 00.010 176.332
4 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 25 30.682 00.087 00.058 175.999
5 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 18 30.778 00.183 00.096 175.450
6 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 26 30.792 00.197 00.014 175.370
7 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 26 30.803 00.208 00.011 175.308
8 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 29 30.857 00.262 00.054 175.001
9 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 28 30.876 00.281 00.019 174.893
10 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 28 30.888 00.293 00.012 174.825
11 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 39 30.902 00.307 00.014 174.746
12 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 29 30.904 00.309 00.002 174.735
13 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 31 30.915 00.320 00.011 174.672
14 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 23 30.954 00.359 00.039 174.452
15 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 31 30.961 00.366 00.007 174.413
16 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 26 30.975 00.380 00.014 174.334
17 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 17 30.979 00.384 00.004 174.312
18 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 19 30.992 00.397 00.013 174.239
19 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 26 30.997 00.402 00.005 174.210
20 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 37 31.000 00.405 00.003 174.194
21 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 38 31.021 00.426 00.021 174.076
22 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 24 31.024 00.429 00.003 174.059
23 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 26 31.075 00.480 00.051 173.773
24 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 55 31.085 00.490 00.010 173.717
25 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 14 31.098 00.503 00.013 173.645
26 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 18 31.126 00.531 00.028 173.488
27 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 15 31.165 00.570 00.039 173.271
28 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 20 31.303 00.708 00.138 172.507
29 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 30 31.342 00.747 00.039 172.293
30 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 26 31.377 00.782 00.035 172.101
31 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 17 31.448 00.853 00.071 171.712
32 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 17 31.453 00.858 00.005 171.685
33 51 United States J.J. Yeley  Ford 16 31.512 00.917 00.059 171.363
34 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 18 31.711 01.116 00.199 170.288
35 27 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 19 31.955 01.360 00.244 168.988
36 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 20 31.975 01.380 00.020 168.882
37 52 United States Garrett Smithley  Ford 13 32.216 01.621 00.241 167.619
38 53 United States Josh Bilicki  Ford 7 33.035 02.440 00.819 163.463
39 77 United States Timmy Hill  Chevrolet 13 33.036 02.441 00.001 163.458
40 66 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 14 33.209 02.614 00.173 162.607

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Kansas II
Drivers Brad Keselowski
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter

Latest results Standings

