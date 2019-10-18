Keselowski leads first Cup practice at Kansas

Keselowski, who won this race in the spring, made a mock qualifying run late in the 55-minute session and his average lap speed of 176.499 mph ended up fastest.

Fellow Ford drivers Aric Almirola (176.390 mph) and Daniel Suarez (176.332 mph) ended up second and third, respectively. Denny Hamlin and last weekend’s race winner, Ryan Blaney, completed the top-five.

“Anytime you come back to a track you won at it gives you a lot of confidence. We won this race in the spring and won Martinsville in the spring as well and they are back-to-back races,” Keselowski said Friday.

“We are coming into these two races feeling pretty good.”

In 19 career starts at Kansas, Keselowski has two wins, four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes and has won one pole.

Rounding out the top-10 single-lap speeds were Kurt Busch, Paul Menard, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick and Daniel Hemric.