NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Qualifying in
15 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Kansas II / Practice report

Daniel Hemric leads final Cup practice at Kansas

shares
comments
Daniel Hemric leads final Cup practice at Kansas
By:
Oct 19, 2019, 12:16 AM

Daniel Hemric led the way in Friday’s final practice at Kansas Speedway in preparation for Sunday’s Hollywood 400.

Hemric’s average lap speed of 177.830 mph was set early in the 55-minute session and never topped. Kevin Harvick ended up second (177.096 mph) and Kurt Busch was third (177.072 mph).

Ryan Blaney was fourth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. completed the top-five.

In Hemric’s only previous NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas in the spring, he started 17th and finished 18th.

Rounding out the top-10 single-lap speeds were Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suraez and Aric Almirola.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race is 12:35 p.m. ET.

Kyle Busch had the fastest average lap speed among all the drivers that completed at least 10 consecutive laps (176.154 mph). He was following in that category by Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Harvick.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 37 30.366     177.830
2 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 48 30.492 00.126 00.126 177.096
3 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 32 30.496 00.130 00.004 177.072
4 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 48 30.527 00.161 00.031 176.893
5 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 45 30.556 00.190 00.029 176.725
6 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 28 30.563 00.197 00.007 176.684
7 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 58 30.575 00.209 00.012 176.615
8 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 38 30.583 00.217 00.008 176.569
9 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 63 30.608 00.242 00.025 176.424
10 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 47 30.617 00.251 00.009 176.373
11 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 42 30.618 00.252 00.001 176.367
12 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 46 30.622 00.256 00.004 176.344
13 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 45 30.657 00.291 00.035 176.142
14 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 44 30.685 00.319 00.028 175.982
15 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 35 30.690 00.324 00.005 175.953
16 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 62 30.700 00.334 00.010 175.896
17 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 49 30.709 00.343 00.009 175.844
18 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 26 30.731 00.365 00.022 175.718
19 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 43 30.741 00.375 00.010 175.661
20 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 48 30.772 00.406 00.031 175.484
21 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 29 30.816 00.450 00.044 175.234
22 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 59 30.829 00.463 00.013 175.160
23 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 28 30.840 00.474 00.011 175.097
24 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 33 30.846 00.480 00.006 175.063
25 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 43 30.878 00.512 00.032 174.882
26 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 25 30.881 00.515 00.003 174.865
27 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 35 30.905 00.539 00.024 174.729
28 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 53 30.919 00.553 00.014 174.650
29 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 42 30.960 00.594 00.041 174.419
30 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 32 31.105 00.739 00.145 173.606
31 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 30 31.251 00.885 00.146 172.794
32 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 21 31.343 00.977 00.092 172.287
33 51 United States J.J. Yeley  Ford 12 31.371 01.005 00.028 172.133
34 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 20 31.654 01.288 00.283 170.595
35 52 United States Garrett Smithley  Ford 7 32.420 02.054 00.766 166.564
36 53 United States Josh Bilicki  Ford 16 32.508 02.142 00.088 166.113
37 77 United States Timmy Hill  Chevrolet 9 33.214 02.848 00.706 162.582
38 66 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 6 33.238 02.872 00.024 162.465

Next article
Keselowski leads first Cup practice at Kansas

Previous article

Keselowski leads first Cup practice at Kansas
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Kansas II
Drivers Daniel Hemric
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Kansas II

Kansas II

18 Oct - 20 Oct
Qualifying Starts in
15 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 18 Oct
16:05
15:05
Final Practice Fri 18 Oct
19:05
18:05
Qualifying Sat 19 Oct
13:35
12:35
Race Sun 20 Oct
14:30
13:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Gray Gaulding requires medical attention on plane ride to Kansas

2
Formula 1

Petrobras set to terminate McLaren sponsorship deal

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR completes $2 billion merger with track giant ISC

4
IMSA

Jan Magnussen: Thanks for the memories, Corvette Racing

3h
5
IMSA

Chevrolet confirms Magnussen exit from Corvette lineup

3h

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Daniel Hemric leads final Cup practice at Kansas
NAS

Daniel Hemric leads final Cup practice at Kansas

Keselowski leads first Cup practice at Kansas
NAS

Keselowski leads first Cup practice at Kansas

Gray Gaulding requires medical attention on plane ride to Kansas
NAS

Gray Gaulding requires medical attention on plane ride to Kansas

With Talladega win, Ryan Blaney "playing on house money"
NAS

With Talladega win, Ryan Blaney "playing on house money"

NASCAR completes $2 billion merger with track giant ISC
NAS

NASCAR completes $2 billion merger with track giant ISC

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.