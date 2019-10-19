Daniel Hemric leads final Cup practice at Kansas
Daniel Hemric led the way in Friday’s final practice at Kansas Speedway in preparation for Sunday’s Hollywood 400.
Hemric’s average lap speed of 177.830 mph was set early in the 55-minute session and never topped. Kevin Harvick ended up second (177.096 mph) and Kurt Busch was third (177.072 mph).
Ryan Blaney was fourth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. completed the top-five.
In Hemric’s only previous NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas in the spring, he started 17th and finished 18th.
Rounding out the top-10 single-lap speeds were Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suraez and Aric Almirola.
Qualifying for Sunday’s race is 12:35 p.m. ET.
Kyle Busch had the fastest average lap speed among all the drivers that completed at least 10 consecutive laps (176.154 mph). He was following in that category by Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Harvick.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|37
|30.366
|177.830
|2
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|48
|30.492
|00.126
|00.126
|177.096
|3
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|32
|30.496
|00.130
|00.004
|177.072
|4
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|48
|30.527
|00.161
|00.031
|176.893
|5
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|45
|30.556
|00.190
|00.029
|176.725
|6
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|28
|30.563
|00.197
|00.007
|176.684
|7
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|58
|30.575
|00.209
|00.012
|176.615
|8
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|38
|30.583
|00.217
|00.008
|176.569
|9
|41
|Daniel Suarez
|Ford
|63
|30.608
|00.242
|00.025
|176.424
|10
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|47
|30.617
|00.251
|00.009
|176.373
|11
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|42
|30.618
|00.252
|00.001
|176.367
|12
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|46
|30.622
|00.256
|00.004
|176.344
|13
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|45
|30.657
|00.291
|00.035
|176.142
|14
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|44
|30.685
|00.319
|00.028
|175.982
|15
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|35
|30.690
|00.324
|00.005
|175.953
|16
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|62
|30.700
|00.334
|00.010
|175.896
|17
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|49
|30.709
|00.343
|00.009
|175.844
|18
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|26
|30.731
|00.365
|00.022
|175.718
|19
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|43
|30.741
|00.375
|00.010
|175.661
|20
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|48
|30.772
|00.406
|00.031
|175.484
|21
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|29
|30.816
|00.450
|00.044
|175.234
|22
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|59
|30.829
|00.463
|00.013
|175.160
|23
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|28
|30.840
|00.474
|00.011
|175.097
|24
|36
|Matt Tifft
|Ford
|33
|30.846
|00.480
|00.006
|175.063
|25
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|43
|30.878
|00.512
|00.032
|174.882
|26
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|25
|30.881
|00.515
|00.003
|174.865
|27
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|35
|30.905
|00.539
|00.024
|174.729
|28
|95
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Toyota
|53
|30.919
|00.553
|00.014
|174.650
|29
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|42
|30.960
|00.594
|00.041
|174.419
|30
|47
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|32
|31.105
|00.739
|00.145
|173.606
|31
|96
|Parker Kligerman
|Toyota
|30
|31.251
|00.885
|00.146
|172.794
|32
|32
|Corey Lajoie
|Ford
|21
|31.343
|00.977
|00.092
|172.287
|33
|51
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|12
|31.371
|01.005
|00.028
|172.133
|34
|15
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|20
|31.654
|01.288
|00.283
|170.595
|35
|52
|Garrett Smithley
|Ford
|7
|32.420
|02.054
|00.766
|166.564
|36
|53
|Josh Bilicki
|Ford
|16
|32.508
|02.142
|00.088
|166.113
|37
|77
|Timmy Hill
|Chevrolet
|9
|33.214
|02.848
|00.706
|162.582
|38
|66
|Joey Gase
|Toyota
|6
|33.238
|02.872
|00.024
|162.465
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Kansas II
|Drivers
|Daniel Hemric
|Author
|Jim Utter
