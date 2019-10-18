NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
First Practice in
02 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

With Talladega win, Ryan Blaney "playing on house money"

shares
comments
With Talladega win, Ryan Blaney "playing on house money"
By:
Oct 18, 2019, 4:32 PM

Much like Kyle Larson’s victory at Dover, Ryan Blaney’s Talladega win Monday has turned his 2019 season upside down – and that’s a good thing.

Blaney entered the race at Talladega without a NASCAR Cup Series victory in more than a year and with little chance to advance in the playoffs without the benefit of a victory at Talladega or this weekend at Kansas.

But that’s exactly what he was able to pull off, edging Ryan Newman at the line in a photo finish that not only ended his victory drought, but advanced him to the next round of the playoff regardless of how he performs at Kansas.

“We felt like going into it, we had a shot of at winning one of these (two races). That was our goal,” said Blaney’s crew chief, Jeremy Bullins. “I’m really excited about the Round of 8. Some great race tracks for us.

“For us, we’re a little bit playing on house money. We’ll go try to win a championship.”

Blaney’s championship chances aren’t any more farfetched than Larson’s.

Both drivers got wins at a very opportune time, entering part of the playoff schedule featuring tracks on which both have had success.

“Wins have kind of alluded us this year after I felt like we should have had two or three already. It was nice to put one together,” Blaney said. 

“I definitely think it will take a win in the Round of 8 to get you to the Championship 4 if you are not one of those top guys that have had tons of wins throughout the regular season and a lot of bonus points.”

Could a driver and team which hasn’t won a race in over a year suddenly rattle off two in the span of a few weeks?

Given his previous performances at Martinsville, Texas and Phoenix, Blaney doesn’t see why not.

“Honestly, all three (tracks) have been really good to us the last couple years. We ran great at Martinsville. We’ve run great at Martinsville the last couple years; had a great run in the spring running fourth in Texas,” he said. “We were leading when we blew up about halfway through that race. Phoenix we led a lot, ended up third.

“I think those are three really good tracks for us. It’s just a matter of executing and doing all we can in our power to run the race the best that we can and adapt throughout the race.”

Like Blaney, Bullins believes the No. 12 Penske team is going to need to come out with another victory to have a shot at competing for the series championship, but it’s not out of the question.

“Like I said, at the end of the day you’re trying to win. You know this format requires wins. We get tired of hearing that the No. 12 car led the most laps without winning, all that kind of stuff,” he said.

“We’re trying to win races as hard as anybody. The effort is there.”

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Ryan Blaney
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Kansas II

Kansas II

18 Oct - 20 Oct
First Practice Starts in
02 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 18 Oct
16:05
15:05
Final Practice Fri 18 Oct
19:05
18:05
Qualifying Sat 19 Oct
13:35
12:35
Race Sun 20 Oct
14:30
13:30
Latest results Standings

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
