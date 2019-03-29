Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Texas / Practice report

Jimmie Johnson tops first NASCAR Cup practice at Texas

By:
29m ago

Jimmie Johnson got off to a good start Friday – leading the way in the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Texas.

Johnson went to the top of the leaderboard early in the 50-minute session and remained there ending on top with an average lap speed of 189.747 mph.

Johnson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates, Alex Bowman (188.363 mph) and William Byron (188.180 mph) were second and fourth, respectively.

“Yeah it was good. It’s all about how you time the draft,” Byron said. “Our cars are fast in the draft and that’s good. It feels like there is more available grip in the car.”

Joey Logano ended up third and last week’s race winner, Brad Keselowski, completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Michael McDowell, Chris Buescher, Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace and Ty Dillon.

About 13 minutes into the session, caution was displayed after the No. 27 Chevrolet of Reed Sorenson appeared to blow its engine and NASCAR wanted to check the track for fluid.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 8 28.459     189.747
2 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 8 28.668 0.209 0.209 188.363
3 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 8 28.696 0.237 0.028 188.180
4 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 10 28.696 0.237 0.000 188.180
5 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 8 28.701 0.242 0.005 188.147
6 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 11 28.701 0.242 0.000 188.147
7 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 10 28.791 0.332 0.090 187.559
8 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 8 28.820 0.361 0.029 187.370
9 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 11 28.835 0.376 0.015 187.272
10 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 11 28.849 0.390 0.014 187.182
11 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 9 28.860 0.401 0.011 187.110
12 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 9 28.868 0.409 0.008 187.058
13 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 10 28.872 0.413 0.004 187.032
14 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 5 28.874 0.415 0.002 187.019
15 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 8 28.889 0.430 0.015 186.922
16 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 8 28.894 0.435 0.005 186.890
17 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 10 28.905 0.446 0.011 186.819
18 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 6 28.918 0.459 0.013 186.735
19 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 8 28.934 0.475 0.016 186.632
20 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 5 28.940 0.481 0.006 186.593
21 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 11 28.953 0.494 0.013 186.509
22 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 8 28.956 0.497 0.003 186.490
23 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 8 28.957 0.498 0.001 186.483
24 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 8 28.972 0.513 0.015 186.387
25 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 9 29.028 0.569 0.056 186.027
26 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 10 29.043 0.584 0.015 185.931
27 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 11 29.067 0.608 0.024 185.778
28 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 8 29.068 0.609 0.001 185.771
29 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 10 29.071 0.612 0.003 185.752
30 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 7 29.097 0.638 0.026 185.586
31 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 8 29.116 0.657 0.019 185.465
32 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 10 29.266 0.807 0.150 184.514
33 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 11 29.271 0.812 0.005 184.483
34 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 2 29.628 1.169 0.357 182.260
35 52 Bayley Currey  Chevrolet 9 30.058 1.599 0.430 179.653
36 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Ford 5 30.064 1.605 0.006 179.617
37 27 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 6 30.098 1.639 0.034 179.414
38 77 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 1 30.309 1.850 0.211 178.165
39 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 6 31.121 2.662 0.812 173.516
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Texas
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter
