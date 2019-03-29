Jimmie Johnson tops first NASCAR Cup practice at Texas
Jimmie Johnson got off to a good start Friday – leading the way in the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Texas.
Johnson went to the top of the leaderboard early in the 50-minute session and remained there ending on top with an average lap speed of 189.747 mph.
Johnson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates, Alex Bowman (188.363 mph) and William Byron (188.180 mph) were second and fourth, respectively.
“Yeah it was good. It’s all about how you time the draft,” Byron said. “Our cars are fast in the draft and that’s good. It feels like there is more available grip in the car.”
Joey Logano ended up third and last week’s race winner, Brad Keselowski, completed the top-five.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Michael McDowell, Chris Buescher, Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace and Ty Dillon.
About 13 minutes into the session, caution was displayed after the No. 27 Chevrolet of Reed Sorenson appeared to blow its engine and NASCAR wanted to check the track for fluid.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|8
|28.459
|189.747
|2
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|8
|28.668
|0.209
|0.209
|188.363
|3
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|8
|28.696
|0.237
|0.028
|188.180
|4
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|10
|28.696
|0.237
|0.000
|188.180
|5
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|8
|28.701
|0.242
|0.005
|188.147
|6
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|11
|28.701
|0.242
|0.000
|188.147
|7
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|10
|28.791
|0.332
|0.090
|187.559
|8
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|8
|28.820
|0.361
|0.029
|187.370
|9
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|11
|28.835
|0.376
|0.015
|187.272
|10
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|11
|28.849
|0.390
|0.014
|187.182
|11
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|9
|28.860
|0.401
|0.011
|187.110
|12
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|9
|28.868
|0.409
|0.008
|187.058
|13
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|10
|28.872
|0.413
|0.004
|187.032
|14
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|5
|28.874
|0.415
|0.002
|187.019
|15
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|8
|28.889
|0.430
|0.015
|186.922
|16
|41
|Daniel Suarez
|Ford
|8
|28.894
|0.435
|0.005
|186.890
|17
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|10
|28.905
|0.446
|0.011
|186.819
|18
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|6
|28.918
|0.459
|0.013
|186.735
|19
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|8
|28.934
|0.475
|0.016
|186.632
|20
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|5
|28.940
|0.481
|0.006
|186.593
|21
|47
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|11
|28.953
|0.494
|0.013
|186.509
|22
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|8
|28.956
|0.497
|0.003
|186.490
|23
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|8
|28.957
|0.498
|0.001
|186.483
|24
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|8
|28.972
|0.513
|0.015
|186.387
|25
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|9
|29.028
|0.569
|0.056
|186.027
|26
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|10
|29.043
|0.584
|0.015
|185.931
|27
|00
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|11
|29.067
|0.608
|0.024
|185.778
|28
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|8
|29.068
|0.609
|0.001
|185.771
|29
|36
|Matt Tifft
|Ford
|10
|29.071
|0.612
|0.003
|185.752
|30
|95
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Toyota
|7
|29.097
|0.638
|0.026
|185.586
|31
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|8
|29.116
|0.657
|0.019
|185.465
|32
|32
|Corey Lajoie
|Ford
|10
|29.266
|0.807
|0.150
|184.514
|33
|96
|Parker Kligerman
|Toyota
|11
|29.271
|0.812
|0.005
|184.483
|34
|15
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|2
|29.628
|1.169
|0.357
|182.260
|35
|52
|Bayley Currey
|Chevrolet
|9
|30.058
|1.599
|0.430
|179.653
|36
|51
|B.J. McLeod
|Ford
|5
|30.064
|1.605
|0.006
|179.617
|37
|27
|Reed Sorenson
|Chevrolet
|6
|30.098
|1.639
|0.034
|179.414
|38
|77
|Garrett Smithley
|Chevrolet
|1
|30.309
|1.850
|0.211
|178.165
|39
|66
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|6
|31.121
|2.662
|0.812
|173.516
