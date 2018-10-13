Kevin Harvick leads Talladega practice with 204mph lap

While drafting midway through the session, Harvick posted an average lap speed of 204.227 mph to lead the all drivers.

Qualifying will take place Saturday afternoon following the Camping World Truck Series race.

Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Aric Almirola was second-fastest (203.957 mph) and Joey Logano was third (202.478 mph). Clint Bowyer was fourth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones.

Logano won the spring Talladega event.

About 20 minutes into the session, a caution was displayed for a piece of debris on the track. NASCAR officials asked that it be collected and taken back to the Cup series hauler for inspection. It appeared to come off the No. 17 Ford of Stenhouse.

About 30 minutes into the session, the No. 00 of Joey Gase came to a stop on the track in the bottom of Turns 3 and 4. He appeared to have a left-rear flat. Practice resumed soon afterwards.

Darrell Wallace Jr. had to sit out the final 30 minutes of Saturday’s practice for failing pre-race inspection last weekend at Dover three times.

Eight drivers had to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice Saturday – Keselowski, D.J. Kennington and Landon Cassill for their respective spotters missing the mandatory spotters meeting; Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez and David Ragan for being late to pre-race inspection last week; and Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. for failing pre-race inspection twice last weekend at Dover.

