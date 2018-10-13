Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II / Practice report

Kevin Harvick leads Talladega practice with 204mph lap

shares
comments
Kevin Harvick leads Talladega practice with 204mph lap
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
1h ago

Kevin Harvick, who won the pole for the spring NASCAR Cup race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, was fastest in Saturday’s lone practice session.

While drafting midway through the session, Harvick posted an average lap speed of 204.227 mph to lead the all drivers.

Qualifying will take place Saturday afternoon following the Camping World Truck Series race.

Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Aric Almirola was second-fastest (203.957 mph) and Joey Logano was third (202.478 mph). Clint Bowyer was fourth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones.

Logano won the spring Talladega event.

About 20 minutes into the session, a caution was displayed for a piece of debris on the track. NASCAR officials asked that it be collected and taken back to the Cup series hauler for inspection. It appeared to come off the No. 17 Ford of Stenhouse.

About 30 minutes into the session, the No. 00 of Joey Gase came to a stop on the track in the bottom of Turns 3 and 4. He appeared to have a left-rear flat. Practice resumed soon afterwards.

Darrell Wallace Jr. had to sit out the final 30 minutes of Saturday’s practice for failing pre-race inspection last weekend at Dover three times.

Eight drivers had to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice Saturday – Keselowski, D.J. Kennington and Landon Cassill for their respective spotters missing the mandatory spotters meeting; Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez and David Ragan for being late to pre-race inspection last week; and Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. for failing pre-race inspection twice last weekend at Dover.

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 23 46.889     204.227
2 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 30 46.951 0.062 0.062 203.957
3 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 23 47.294 0.405 0.343 202.478
4 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 26 47.305 0.416 0.011 202.431
5 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 23 47.315 0.426 0.010 202.388
6 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 23 47.323 0.434 0.008 202.354
7 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 33 47.359 0.470 0.036 202.200
8 41 United States Kurt Busch  Ford 21 47.360 0.471 0.001 202.196
9 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 21 47.361 0.472 0.001 202.192
10 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 22 47.387 0.498 0.026 202.081
11 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 24 47.394 0.505 0.007 202.051
12 19 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 20 47.411 0.522 0.017 201.978
13 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 22 47.415 0.526 0.004 201.961
14 78 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 8 47.418 0.529 0.003 201.949
15 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 22 47.419 0.530 0.001 201.944
16 6 United States Trevor Bayne  Ford 23 47.446 0.557 0.027 201.829
17 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 28 47.458 0.569 0.012 201.778
18 47 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 26 47.535 0.646 0.077 201.452
19 62 United States Brendan Gaughan  Chevrolet 13 47.633 0.744 0.098 201.037
20 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 34 47.728 0.839 0.095 200.637
21 32 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 22 47.743 0.854 0.015 200.574
22 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 32 47.747 0.858 0.004 200.557
23 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 48 47.789 0.900 0.042 200.381
24 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 32 47.809 0.920 0.020 200.297
25 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 25 47.894 1.005 0.085 199.942
26 95 United States Regan Smith  Chevrolet 18 48.621 1.732 0.727 196.952
27 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 32 48.691 1.802 0.070 196.669
28 00 United States Joey Gase  Chevrolet 12 49.506 2.617 0.815 193.431
29 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 25 49.564 2.675 0.058 193.205
30 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 14 49.582 2.693 0.018 193.135
31 31 United States Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 23 49.990 3.101 0.408 191.558
32 72 United States Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 17 50.089 3.200 0.099 191.180
33 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 6 50.271 3.382 0.182 190.488
34 7 Canada D.J. Kennington  Chevrolet 8 50.380 3.491 0.109 190.075
35 23 United States J.J. Yeley  Ford 7 50.391 3.502 0.011 190.034
36 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 6 50.425 3.536 0.034 189.906
37 1 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 22 50.739 3.850 0.314 188.731
38 96 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt  Toyota 11 50.902 4.013 0.163 188.126
39 51 Cody Ware  Ford 15 51.159 4.270 0.257 187.181
40 99 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 8 51.232 4.343 0.073 186.914
41 97 United States David Starr  Toyota 8 51.454 4.565 0.222 186.108

Take a virtual lap around Talladega Superspeedway with the No. 2 Team Penske Ford of Brad Keselowski, courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3.

Next NASCAR Cup article
Tony Stewart: Harvick is enjoying a "feeding frenzy" of success

Previous article

Tony Stewart: Harvick is enjoying a "feeding frenzy" of success
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega II
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton proposes "super weekend" format shake-up for F1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton proposes "super weekend" format shake-up for F1

9h ago
Hockenheim F3: Schumacher crowned 2018 champion Article
F3 Europe

Hockenheim F3: Schumacher crowned 2018 champion

FIA approves Formula 1 2019 calendar and new rules Article
Formula 1

FIA approves Formula 1 2019 calendar and new rules

Latest videos
Roval 400 Highlight 03:35
NASCAR Cup

Roval 400 Highlight

Oct 5, 2018
Radioactive: Charlotte Roval - 06:05
NASCAR Cup

Radioactive: Charlotte Roval - "(Expletive) idiot!" | NASCAR RACE HUB

Oct 4, 2018

News in depth
Kevin Harvick leads Talladega practice with 204mph lap
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick leads Talladega practice with 204mph lap

Tony Stewart: Harvick is enjoying a
NASCAR Cup

Tony Stewart: Harvick is enjoying a "feeding frenzy" of success

William Byron: Addition of Chad Knaus is
NASCAR Cup

William Byron: Addition of Chad Knaus is "a huge honor and blessing"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.