Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas
Denny Hamlin led the way in Saturday’s lone NASCAR Cup practice session at Kansas Speedway.
Hamlin, in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, topped the speed chart with an average lap speed of 174.887 in the second 20-minute session.
Austin Cindric ended up second-fastest (174.531 mph) and Kyle Busch was third (174.300 mph). The top three all came from the second session.
Joey Logano was fourth and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top-five. Both drivers came from the first session.
Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Hamlin had the fastest average speed (173.363 mph). Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick were second and third, respectively, in that category.
Group A
Logano was fastest in the first 20-minute session, with an average lap speed of 174.261 mph.
Wallace, who won here last fall, ended up second (174.176 mph) and Suarez was third (173.510 mph).
Erik Jones and William Byron rounded out the top five.
About six minutes into the session, Byron tagged the wall, doing some minor damage to his No. 24 Chevrolet. After some quick repairs, Byron returned to the track.
With one minute remaining, Josh Bilicki spun off Turn 2 and hit the wall with his No. 78 Chevrolet, which brought an early end to the session.
Group B
Hamlin was among the first on the track in the second 20-minute session and posted his fast lap of 174.887 mph.
Cindric was second and Busch third. Bell and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five.
In the final moments of the session, Corey LaJoie appeared to get loose on the track and quickly dived down pit road.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|29
|30.877
|174.887
|2
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|15
|30.940
|0.063
|0.063
|174.531
|3
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|21
|30.981
|0.104
|0.041
|174.300
|4
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|6
|30.988
|0.111
|0.007
|174.261
|5
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|22
|31.003
|0.126
|0.015
|174.177
|6
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|18
|31.007
|0.130
|0.004
|174.154
|7
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|24
|31.035
|0.158
|0.028
|173.997
|8
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|24
|31.037
|0.160
|0.002
|173.986
|9
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|20
|31.078
|0.201
|0.041
|173.756
|10
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|23
|31.089
|0.212
|0.011
|173.695
|11
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|16
|31.099
|0.222
|0.010
|173.639
|12
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|22
|31.109
|0.232
|0.010
|173.583
|13
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|33
|31.122
|0.245
|0.013
|173.511
|14
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|19
|31.122
|0.245
|0.000
|173.511
|15
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|14
|31.138
|0.261
|0.016
|173.422
|16
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|18
|31.151
|0.274
|0.013
|173.349
|17
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|16
|31.175
|0.298
|0.024
|173.216
|18
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|18
|31.191
|0.314
|0.016
|173.127
|19
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|29
|31.202
|0.325
|0.011
|173.066
|20
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|19
|31.207
|0.330
|0.005
|173.038
|21
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|20
|31.247
|0.370
|0.040
|172.817
|22
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|20
|31.250
|0.373
|0.003
|172.800
|23
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|21
|31.253
|0.376
|0.003
|172.783
|24
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|23
|31.270
|0.393
|0.017
|172.689
|25
|48
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|20
|31.287
|0.410
|0.017
|172.596
|26
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|18
|31.292
|0.415
|0.005
|172.568
|27
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|17
|31.336
|0.459
|0.044
|172.326
|28
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|14
|31.365
|0.488
|0.029
|172.166
|29
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|20
|31.391
|0.514
|0.026
|172.024
|30
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|13
|31.410
|0.533
|0.019
|171.920
|31
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|15
|31.483
|0.606
|0.073
|171.521
|32
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|10
|31.616
|0.739
|0.133
|170.800
|33
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|17
|31.751
|0.874
|0.135
|170.073
|34
|15
|Brennan Poole
|Ford
|9
|31.926
|1.049
|0.175
|169.141
|35
|51
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|16
|31.929
|1.052
|0.003
|169.125
|36
|78
|Josh Bilicki
|Chevrolet
|15
|32.528
|1.651
|0.599
|166.011
