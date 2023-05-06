North Wilkesboro CARS race will feature several Cup drivers
Trackhouse Racing’s NASCAR Cup drivers are the latest to join the field for the CARS Late Model race later this month at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Motor Speedway.
Trackhouse’s Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain are both entering the May 17 Late Model race which will be held leading up to the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend.
The pair join a field of CARS Tour regulars plus NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and current Cup drivers Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick.
The last Cup Series race held at the newly renovated .625-mile oval was held in 1996 and won by Hall of Famer and current Hendrick Motorsports executive Jeff Gordon.
Suárez will drive the No. 99 Chevrolet for R and S Race Cars, a full-service race car facility, in South Boston, Va.
“I have never been to North Wilkesboro nor really spent much time driving a late model,” said Suárez, who became the first Mexican driver to win a Cup race with his victory last season at Sonoma, Calif.
“Every little bit helps. Plus, it is going to be a lot of fun going short track racing. Getting familiar with the track will help our program a lot.”
Chastain will drive the No. 28 Chevrolet for the Pinnacle Racing Group of Mooresville, N.C.
“They are paying $1 million dollars and giving out a beautiful trophy to win that (all-star) race so we are going to do everything we have to do to prepare for that night,” he said.
In January, the CARS Tour announced Earnhardt, Jeff Burton, Harvick and Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks had partnered to acquire the series. CARS, which was formed in 2014 by Jack McNelly and built from the former Pro Cup Series, travels primarily on the East Coast of the United States and features two divisions: Pro Late Models and Late Model Stocks.
Ocon and Gasly try out NASCAR prior to Miami GP
Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas
Latest news
Thirteen cars for Phillip Island TCR round
Thirteen cars for Phillip Island TCR round Thirteen cars for Phillip Island TCR round
Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji
Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji
Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test
Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test
World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble
World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.