NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

Daytona 500 grid: Full starting field for delayed NASCAR Cup opener

The starting field is set for the 66th running of the Daytona 500, with the Fords of Joey Logano and Michael McDowell on the front row for NASCAR's crown jewel event.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, AdventHealth Toyota Camry, Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry

Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, AdventHealth Toyota Camry, Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry

Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Forty cars will start the most-watched motorsports event in the United States on Monday afternoon, an event that is rain-delayed from Sunday, which also serves as the annual season-opener for the NASCAR Cup Series.

2024 Daytona 500 starting lineup 

Pos Driver  Manufacturer 
1 22  Joey Logano Ford
2 34  Michael McDowell Ford
3 45  Tyler Reddick Toyota
4 20  Christopher Bell Toyota
5 Chase Elliott Chevrolet
6 Austin Cindric Ford
7 48  Alex Bowman Chevrolet
8 11  Denny Hamlin Toyota
9 77  Carson Hocevar Chevrolet
10 42  John Hunter Nemechek Toyota
11 43  Erik Jones Toyota
12 21  Harrison Burton Ford
13 99  Daniel Suarez Chevrolet
14 71  Zane Smith Chevrolet
15 54  Ty Gibbs Toyota
16 Brad Keselowski Ford
17 Kyle Larson Chevrolet
18 24  William Byron Chevrolet
19 17  Chris Buescher Ford
20 14  Chase Briscoe Ford
21 Ross Chastain Chevrolet
22 51  Justin Haley Ford
23 84  Jimmie Johnson Toyota
24 23  Bubba Wallace Toyota
25 41  Ryan Preece Ford
26 36  Kaz Grala* Ford
27 19  Martin Truex Jr. Toyota
28 16  AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet
29 Corey LaJoie Chevrolet
30 Josh Berry Ford
31 38  Todd Gilliland Ford
32 12  Ryan Blaney* Ford
33 Austin Dillon Chevrolet
34 Kyle Busch* Chevrolet
35 47  Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet
36 15  Riley Herbst Ford
37 31  Daniel Hemric* Chevrolet
38 10  Noah Gragson* Ford
39 62  Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet
40 60  David Ragan Ford

* – starts from the rear of the field

Not qualified
41 78  BJ McLeod Chevrolet
42 44  JJ Yeley Chevrolet

What happened in Daytona 500 qualifying?

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Logano earned Team Penske its first-ever pole in the 500 on Wednesday night, with a lap of 49.465s, 181.947mph, ending a 11-year streak of Chevrolet dominating time trials at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. This is Ford’s 13th Daytona 500 pole.

Both B.J. McLeod and J.J. Yeley narrowly missed earning a spot in the 500 during Thursday night's Duel races, which were won by the Toyotas of Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.

After the front row, the odd numbered starting positions are based on the finishing positions of Duel 1, the even number positions were based on Duel 2 finishing spots.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and 25-year-old Kaz Grala raced their way in via the Duels, both suffering nail-biting races as their fortunes ebbed and flowed in Daytona’s notoriously fickle draft.

Several drivers will be forced into backup cars after the frantic qualifying races and will drop to the tail of the field after the warmup laps. They include defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson, and Daniel Hemric.

Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Zone Chevrolet Camaro, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/PEAK Ford Mustang, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta Chevrolet Camaro, crash

Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Zone Chevrolet Camaro, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/PEAK Ford Mustang, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta Chevrolet Camaro, crash

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Many others have had to make repairs to their primary cars.

Grala will also start from the rear, following an engine change when he mis-shifted on his qualifying lap, changing down instead of up with his sequential gear lever, and grenading the motor.

After qualifying, Chris Buescher returned home to North Carolina to be with his wife, Emma, for the birth of their second child. He will return to the track to take up his starting spot on Monday.

What’s the weather forecast for Monday at Daytona?

After torrential rain postponed both the Daytona 500 and the Xfinity Series 300-miler, the forecast for Monday looks far more promising.

The Xfinity race is scheduled to start at 11am, when the rain chances fall to 16% – although it is likely to rain up until at least sunrise, so some track drying will likely be required. But sunny spells are forecast from 9am – and that always helps, despite temperature highs of just 59F.

For the 4pm start time of the Daytona 500, the rain chance drops to just 4%. A 14mph northerly breeze will likely impact the drafting.

