NASCAR Cup Daytona 500
News

2024 Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to heavy rain

Continued heavy rain in the Daytona Beach, Fla., area forced NASCAR to postpone Sunday’s 2024 Daytona 500 season opener until Monday.

Jim Utter
Author Jim Utter
Updated

The Daytona 500 now joins the Xfinity Series race on Monday, creating the first-ever Monday doubleheader at Daytona International Speedway.

The Xfinity Series race will broadcast on Fox Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The Daytona 500 will be live on Fox, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Fans with Saturday grandstand tickets and admission to the Fanzone may attend both races on Monday.

The following drivers will be attempting to run both races, totaling 800 miles: AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Suarez, John Hunter Nemechek, Riley Herbst, and Anthony Alfredo.

History of rain at NASCAR's biggest race

Four Daytona 500s have been shortened due to rain, with those races taking place in 1965, 1966, 2003, and 2009. However, it took until the race’s 54th running in 2012 for a race to be postponed due to bad weather. It was also run on Monday in 2020.

When Monday’s 500 gets underway, two-time Cup champion Joey Logano will lead the field to green after winning the pole in Wednesday night’s qualifying session. Joining him on the front row will be 2021 Daytona 500 champion and fellow Ford driver Michael McDowell.

Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell – who each won a qualifying race on Thursday night – will start third and fourth with Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Austin Cindric, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Carson Hocevar and Nemechek.

Several drivers moved to backup cars following wrecks in Thursday night’s qualifying races and will have to start the race from the rear of the field.

They include reigning series champion Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who starts 35th, is the defending winner of the event.

