NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 Results

Daytona 500 qualifying results and Duel starting lineups

Qualifying is complete for the 64th running of the Daytona 500.

Listen to this article

Hendrick Motorsports ended single-car qualifying 1-2-3, locking out the front row with defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and his teammate Alex Bowman.

Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola was the highest Ford driver in fourth and Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. led the way for Toyota in sixth.

Team Hezeberg's Jacques Villeneuve and Beard Motorsports' Noah Gragson have locked themselves into the Daytona 500 via their qualifying times. 

The four drivers yet to lock themselves into the race are Greg Biffle, Kaz Grala, Timmy Hill and J.J. Yeley.

Daytona 500 Qualifying Results

Pos. Driver.
1 Kyle Larson
2 Alex Bowman
3 William Byron
4 Aric Almirola
5 Chase Elliott
6 Martin Truex Jr.
7 Ross Chastain
8 Denny Hamlin
9 Daniel Suarez
10 Harrison Burton
11 Daniel Hemric
12 Joey Logano
13 Ryan Blaney
14 Christopher Bell
15 Tyler Reddick
16 Bubba Wallace
17 Brad Keselowski
18 Kyle Busch
19 Chase Briscoe
20 Austin Dillon
21 Austin Cindric
22 Michael McDowell
23 Erik Jones
24 Ty Dillon
25 Kurt Busch
26 Kevin Harvick
27 Justin Haley
28 Chris Buescher
29 Cole Custer
30 Corey LaJoie
31 Todd Gilliland
32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
33 Noah Gragson*
34 Landon Cassill
35 Cody Ware
36 Jacques Villeneuve*
37 Kaz Grala*
38 Greg Biffle*
39 BJ McLeod
40 David Ragan
41 JJ Yeley*
42 Timmy Hill*

*Open team

Position 3 - 40 will be decided in Thursday's twin 150-mile Duel races with the four remaining open drivers yet to be locked in battling for the final two open spots on the grid.
Duel 1 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver
1 Kyle Larson
2 William Byron
3 Chase Elliott
4 Ross Chastain
5 Daniel Suarez
6 Daniel Hemric
7 Ryan Blaney
8 Tyler Reddick
9 Brad Keselowski
10 Chase Briscoe
11 Austin Cindric
12 Erik Jones
13 Kurt Busch
14 Justin Haley
15 Cole Custer
16 Todd Gilliland
17 Noah Gragson
18 Cody Ware
19 Kaz Grala
20 BJ McLeod
21 JJ Yeley

Duel #2 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver
1 Alex Bowman
2 Aric Almirola
3 Martin Truex Jr.
4 Denny Hamlin
5 Harrison Burton
6 Joey Logano
7 Christopher Bell
8 Bubba Wallace
9 Kyle Busch
10 Austin Dillon
11 Michael McDowell
12 Ty Dillon
13 Kevin Harvick
14 Chris Buescher
15 Corey LaJoie
16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17 Landon Cassill
18 Jacques Villeneuve
19 Greg Biffle
20 David Ragan
21 Timmy Hill

Drivers were also made available to the media on Wednesday to preview the 2022 season and talk about what we can expect in the official debut of the Next Gen car in this weekend's Daytona 500.

