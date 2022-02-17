Daytona 500 qualifying results and Duel starting lineups

Listen to this article

Hendrick Motorsports ended single-car qualifying 1-2-3, locking out the front row with defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and his teammate Alex Bowman.

Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola was the highest Ford driver in fourth and Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. led the way for Toyota in sixth.

Team Hezeberg's Jacques Villeneuve and Beard Motorsports' Noah Gragson have locked themselves into the Daytona 500 via their qualifying times.

The four drivers yet to lock themselves into the race are Greg Biffle, Kaz Grala, Timmy Hill and J.J. Yeley.

Daytona 500 Qualifying Results

Pos. Driver. 1 Kyle Larson 2 Alex Bowman 3 William Byron 4 Aric Almirola 5 Chase Elliott 6 Martin Truex Jr. 7 Ross Chastain 8 Denny Hamlin 9 Daniel Suarez 10 Harrison Burton 11 Daniel Hemric 12 Joey Logano 13 Ryan Blaney 14 Christopher Bell 15 Tyler Reddick 16 Bubba Wallace 17 Brad Keselowski 18 Kyle Busch 19 Chase Briscoe 20 Austin Dillon 21 Austin Cindric 22 Michael McDowell 23 Erik Jones 24 Ty Dillon 25 Kurt Busch 26 Kevin Harvick 27 Justin Haley 28 Chris Buescher 29 Cole Custer 30 Corey LaJoie 31 Todd Gilliland 32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 33 Noah Gragson* 34 Landon Cassill 35 Cody Ware 36 Jacques Villeneuve* 37 Kaz Grala* 38 Greg Biffle* 39 BJ McLeod 40 David Ragan 41 JJ Yeley* 42 Timmy Hill* *Open team Position 3 - 40 will be decided in Thursday's twin 150-mile Duel races with the four remaining open drivers yet to be locked in battling for the final two open spots on the grid.

Duel 1 Starting Lineup Pos. Driver 1 Kyle Larson 2 William Byron 3 Chase Elliott 4 Ross Chastain 5 Daniel Suarez 6 Daniel Hemric 7 Ryan Blaney 8 Tyler Reddick 9 Brad Keselowski 10 Chase Briscoe 11 Austin Cindric 12 Erik Jones 13 Kurt Busch 14 Justin Haley 15 Cole Custer 16 Todd Gilliland 17 Noah Gragson 18 Cody Ware 19 Kaz Grala 20 BJ McLeod 21 JJ Yeley

Duel #2 Starting Lineup Pos. Driver 1 Alex Bowman 2 Aric Almirola 3 Martin Truex Jr. 4 Denny Hamlin 5 Harrison Burton 6 Joey Logano 7 Christopher Bell 8 Bubba Wallace 9 Kyle Busch 10 Austin Dillon 11 Michael McDowell 12 Ty Dillon 13 Kevin Harvick 14 Chris Buescher 15 Corey LaJoie 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 Landon Cassill 18 Jacques Villeneuve 19 Greg Biffle 20 David Ragan 21 Timmy Hill Drivers were also made available to the media on Wednesday to preview the 2022 season and talk about what we can expect in the official debut of the Next Gen car in this weekend's Daytona 500.