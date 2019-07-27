NASCAR Cup
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Pocono II / Practice report

Daniel Suarez tops incident-marred Pocono Cup practice

shares
comments
Daniel Suarez tops incident-marred Pocono Cup practice
By:
Jul 27, 2019, 2:11 PM

Daniel Suarez was fastest in an eventful practice session at Pocono Raceway that left two drivers going to backup cars.

Suarez’s average lap speed of 172.516 mph led the way in the 55-minute session on Saturday. William Byron was second (172.404 mph) and Aric Almirola ended up third (172.401 mph).

Martin Truex Jr. was fourth and Clint Bowyer completed the top-five, putting three Stewart-Haas Racing drivers in the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch (who has won the last two Pocono races) and Matt DiBenedetto.

About 14 minutes into the session, Kyle Larson got loose in Turn 2, hit the wall and heavily damaged his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

 

Larson’s team immediately brought out his backup car, which means he will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field. It’s the second consecutive week Larson has wrecked in practice.

“I’m just disappointed in myself,” Larson said. “I got really loose and then over-corrected some and then spun to the inside and hit the wall. I just hate that I did that. We only have today for practice and don’t have much time between practices.

“We probably won’t have much laps in the backup car. I was happy last week with (the team’s) efforts to get that one ready and how good it was in the race as well. Hopefully, we can do it again. 

“I just got to stop being stupid.”

About 33 minutes into the session, Chase Elliott got loose in Turn 1 and also hit the wall, leaving his No. 9 Chevrolet heavy right-side damage. Elliott will also move to a backup car and have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

“I just made a mistake and crashed,” Elliott said. “I put myself in a pretty poor situation there in practice.”

 

Corey LaJoie also got into the Turn 2 wall during the session but his team was attempting to repair the damage.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 17 52.169     172.516
2 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 18 52.203 0.034 0.034 172.404
3 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 14 52.204 0.035 0.001 172.401
4 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 23 52.208 0.039 0.004 172.387
5 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 23 52.219 0.050 0.011 172.351
6 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 13 52.307 0.138 0.088 172.061
7 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 24 52.465 0.296 0.158 171.543
8 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 21 52.629 0.460 0.164 171.008
9 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 16 52.726 0.557 0.097 170.694
10 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 15 52.742 0.573 0.016 170.642
11 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 20 52.745 0.576 0.003 170.632
12 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 22 52.759 0.590 0.014 170.587
13 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 23 52.818 0.649 0.059 170.396
14 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 19 52.848 0.679 0.030 170.300
15 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 20 52.918 0.749 0.070 170.074
16 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 20 52.931 0.762 0.013 170.033
17 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 22 52.974 0.805 0.043 169.895
18 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 21 53.047 0.878 0.073 169.661
19 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 12 53.052 0.883 0.005 169.645
20 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 17 53.065 0.896 0.013 169.603
21 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 2 53.186 1.017 0.121 169.217
22 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 18 53.293 1.124 0.107 168.878
23 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 14 53.365 1.196 0.072 168.650
24 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 17 53.397 1.228 0.032 168.549
25 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 15 53.430 1.261 0.033 168.445
26 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 17 53.481 1.312 0.051 168.284
27 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 17 53.483 1.314 0.002 168.278
28 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 10 53.512 1.343 0.029 168.187
29 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 16 53.538 1.369 0.026 168.105
30 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 16 53.735 1.566 0.197 167.489
31 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 6 54.419 2.250 0.684 165.383
32 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 15 54.849 2.680 0.430 164.087
33 53 United States Josh Bilicki  Chevrolet 12 54.893 2.724 0.044 163.955
34 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 13 54.992 2.823 0.099 163.660
35 27 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 9 55.365 3.196 0.373 162.558
36 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Ford 10 55.504 3.335 0.139 162.150
37 77 United States Quin Houff  Chevrolet 7 55.690 3.521 0.186 161.609
38 52 United States Austin Theriault  Ford 17 56.881 4.712 1.191 158.225

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Pocono II
Drivers Kyle Larson , Chase Elliott , Daniel Suarez
Author Jim Utter

