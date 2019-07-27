NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Pocono II / Practice report

Erik Jones leads final Cup practice at Pocono

Erik Jones leads final Cup practice at Pocono
By:
Jul 27, 2019, 4:15 PM

Erik Jones topped Saturday’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Pocono Raceway.

Jones’ average lap speed of 172.117 mph came in ahead of Kurt Busch (172.051 mph), who posted his speed in the final minutes of the 55-minute session. Matt DiBenedetto ended up third (171.373 mph).

William Byron was fourth and Kyle Busch – who has won three of the last four races at Pocono – completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top 10 speeds were Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Preece, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Michael McDowell.

Byron ended up with the fastest average lap speed (169.766 mph) among those who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Hamlin and Kyle Busch were second and third-fastest, respectively, in that category.

Just as final practice was scheduled to get underway, Richard Petty Motorsports elected to change engines in Bubba Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet.

The move means Wallace will start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are also starting from the back after moving to backup cars.

About 39 mins into final practice, Larson was able to get his backup car on track for a couple laps. Elliott got on track with his backup shortly afterward.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 28 52.290     172.117
2 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 19 52.310 0.020 0.020 172.051
3 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 20 52.517 0.227 0.207 171.373
4 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 33 52.556 0.266 0.039 171.246
5 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 34 52.562 0.272 0.006 171.226
6 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 26 52.703 0.413 0.141 170.768
7 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 27 52.733 0.443 0.030 170.671
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 23 52.765 0.475 0.032 170.568
9 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 38 52.784 0.494 0.019 170.506
10 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 16 52.789 0.499 0.005 170.490
11 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 42 52.795 0.505 0.006 170.471
12 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 18 52.825 0.535 0.030 170.374
13 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 30 52.977 0.687 0.152 169.885
14 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 31 52.983 0.693 0.006 169.866
15 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 24 52.989 0.699 0.006 169.847
16 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 26 53.004 0.714 0.015 169.799
17 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 22 53.006 0.716 0.002 169.792
18 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 21 53.067 0.777 0.061 169.597
19 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 25 53.069 0.779 0.002 169.591
20 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 30 53.182 0.892 0.113 169.230
21 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 24 53.196 0.906 0.014 169.186
22 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 21 53.236 0.946 0.040 169.059
23 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 21 53.273 0.983 0.037 168.941
24 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 10 53.377 1.087 0.104 168.612
25 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 18 53.382 1.092 0.005 168.596
26 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 9 53.426 1.136 0.044 168.457
27 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 28 53.525 1.235 0.099 168.146
28 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 24 53.543 1.253 0.018 168.089
29 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 9 54.078 1.788 0.535 166.426
30 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 14 54.120 1.830 0.042 166.297
31 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 2 54.533 2.243 0.413 165.038
32 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Ford 11 55.165 2.875 0.632 163.147
33 77 United States Quin Houff  Chevrolet 5 55.800 3.510 0.635 161.290
34 27 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 16 55.952 3.662 0.152 160.852
35 52 United States Austin Theriault  Ford 15 56.400 4.110 0.448 159.574
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Pocono II
Drivers Erik Jones
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

