2019 Pocono/Iowa NASCAR weekend schedules

Pocono Raceway will kick things off with the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday followed by the Gander Outdoors Truck Series on Saturday and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday.

Iowa Speedway welcomes the NASCAR Xfinity Series and K&N Pro Series East and West for a combination race on Saturday.

The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

ARCA, Truck and Cup Series schedule

Pocono Raceway

Friday, July 26

9 - 10:25 a.m., ARCA Series final practice (TV: None)

10:35 - 11:25 a.m., Truck Series first practice (TV: None)

12:35 - 1:25 p.m., Truck Series final practice (TV: None)

1:35 p.m., ARCA Series qualifying (TV: None)

4 p.m., ARCA Series race Forts USA 150 - Green flag 4:14 p.m. (TV: Fox Sports 1 - FS1)

6:05 p.m., Truck Series qualifying (TV: FS1)

Saturday July 27

9:05 - 9:55 a.m., Cup Series first practice (TV: NBC Sports Network - NBCSN, NBCSN App; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)

11:05 - 11:55 a.m., Cup Series final practice (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App; Radio: MRN)1 p.m., Truck Series race - Gander RV 150 - Green flag 1:18 p.m. (TV: FOX; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)

4:05 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App; Radio: MRN)

Sunday, July 28

3 p.m., Cup Series race - Gander RV 400 - Green flag 3:18 p.m. (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App; Radio: MRN)

Xfinity Series Schedule

Iowa Speedway

Friday, July 26

2 - 3 p.m., K&N Pro Series first practice

3:15 - 3:55 p.m., K&N Pro Series final practice

4:04 - 4:55 p.m., Xfinity Series first practice (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App)

5 p.m., K&N Pro Series qualifying

6 - 6:50 p.m., Xfinity Series final practice (TV: NBCSN App)

7:30 p.m., K&N Pro Series race - (150 LAPS, 131.25 MILES)

Saturday, July 27

12:05 p.m., Xfinity Series qualifying (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App)

5 p.m., Xfinity Series race - U.S. Cellular 250 - Green flag 5:31 p.m. (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App; Radio: MRN)