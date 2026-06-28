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NASCAR Cup Sonoma

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Sonoma 2026

Tyler Reddick has lost control of the championship lead for the first time this year, now just one point behind Denny Hamlin

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After 18 of 36 races, we have a new NASCAR Cup Series championship leader for the very first time, and it came about in messy fashion.

A power steering failure for Tyler Reddick left him with a last-place finish, while Denny Hamlin struggled with splitter damage after a late-race spin, finishing 26th. While Reddick secured the fastest lap bonus, Hamlin's result was enough to erase the eight-point deficit and move the driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota into the championship lead, a single point. 

The biggest mover in the standings is easily race winner Shane van Gisbergen, who jumped three positions back inside the Chase, now 14th and +36pts over the cut-line. Alex Bowman was another big mover, albeit far deeper in the standings, jumping three positions from 32nd to 29th after a top ten finish.

The biggest loser was Erik Jones, who dropped three positions down to 17th, falling outside of the Chase. Austin Cindric now sits on the bubble, 12 points ahead of Jones after the final road course race of the 2026 season.

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2026 NASCAR Cup points after Sonoma (Race 18 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost
Denny Hamlin 719 +1
2 Tyler Reddick 718 -1
3 Ryan Blaney 615 --
4 Ty Gibbs 589 +1
5 Kyle Larson 571 -1
6 Chase Elliott 554 --
7 Chris Buescher 518 --
8 Carson Hocevar 509 +1
9 Daniel Suarez 484 -1
10 Christopher Bell 472 +2
11 Chase Briscoe 468 -1
12 William Byron 446 +1
13 Bubba Wallace 444 -2
14 Shane van Gisbergen 425 +3
15 Ryan Preece 402 +1
16 Austin Cindric 401 -1
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Erik Jones 389 -3
18 Bead Keselowski 376 +1
19 AJ Allmendinger 375 +1
20 Joey Logano 370 -1
21 Michael McDowell 369 --
22 Ross Chastain 356 --
23 Zane Smith 340 --
24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 319 +2
25 Riley Herbst 317 -1
26 Todd Gilliland 314 -1
27 John Hunter Nemechek 310 --
28 Austin Dillon 280 --
29 Alex Bowman 231 +3
30 Noah Gragson 221 -1
31 Josh Berry 217 -1
32 Cole Custer 211 +1
33 Ty Dillon 204 -2
34 Connor Zilisch 198 --
35 Cody Ware 156 --
36 Kevin Magnussen 11 --
37 Casey Mears 10 --
38 Jimmie Johnson 9 --
39 Katherine Legge 8 --
40 BJ McLeod 3 --

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

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