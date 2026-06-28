Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Sonoma

For the second time this year, Shane van Gisbergen is back in Victory Lane as a NASCAR Cup Series race winner. SVG now joins Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, and Chase Elliott as the only drivers to win multiple races this year.

Sunday's win at Sonoma Race was also the eighth of Van Gisbergen's NASCAR Cup career, which ties him with Tony Stewart for second on the all-time road course wins list.

Chase Briscoe finished second, just 0.357s back of Van Gisbergen. Pole-sitter Ty Gibbs won both Stage 1 and Stage 2, before going on to finish third.

SVG's rookie Trackhouse teammate Connor Zilisch earned his career-best finish, placing seventh.

All 36 started finished the race, with Tyler Reddick finishing last, four laps down after a power steering issue. The result cost him the championship lead, now one point back of Denny Hamlin.

NASCAR Cup 2026 Sonoma Race Results