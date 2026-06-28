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Results
NASCAR Cup Sonoma

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Sonoma

Shane van Gisbergen is back on top in wine country, collecting his eighth career NASCAR Cup win -- all on road/street courses

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

For the second time this year, Shane van Gisbergen is back in Victory Lane as a NASCAR Cup Series race winner. SVG now joins Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, and Chase Elliott as the only drivers to win multiple races this year.

Sunday's win at Sonoma Race was also the eighth of Van Gisbergen's NASCAR Cup career, which ties him with Tony Stewart for second on the all-time road course wins list.

Chase Briscoe finished second, just 0.357s back of Van Gisbergen. Pole-sitter Ty Gibbs won both Stage 1 and Stage 2, before going on to finish third.

SVG's rookie Trackhouse teammate Connor Zilisch earned his career-best finish, placing seventh. 

All 36 started finished the race, with Tyler Reddick finishing last, four laps down after a power steering issue. The result cost him the championship lead, now one point back of Denny Hamlin.

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NASCAR Cup 2026 Sonoma Race Results

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 110

2:37'52.537

   5  
2 C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 110

+0.357

2:37'52.894

 0.357 6  
3 T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 110

+3.165

2:37'55.702

 2.808 6  
4 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 110

+4.789

2:37'57.326

 1.624 6  
5 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 110

+5.547

2:37'58.084

 0.758 6  
6 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 110

+18.316

2:38'10.853

 12.769 6  
7
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 110

+19.763

2:38'12.300

 1.447 6  
8 R. PreeceRFK Racing 60 Ford 110

+21.794

2:38'14.331

 2.031 8  
9 M. McDowellSpire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 110

+23.056

2:38'15.593

 1.262 6  
10 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 110

+23.901

2:38'16.438

 0.845 6  
11 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 110

+24.287

2:38'16.824

 0.386 6  
12 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 110

+24.762

2:38'17.299

 0.475 6  
13 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 110

+30.931

2:38'23.468

 6.169 6  
14 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 110

+33.742

2:38'26.279

 2.811 6  
15 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 110

+34.891

2:38'27.428

 1.149 6  
16 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 110

+38.128

2:38'30.665

 3.237 6  
17 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 110

+40.855

2:38'33.392

 2.727 6  
18 Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 110

+41.066

2:38'33.603

 0.211 6  
19 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 110

+47.776

2:38'40.313

 6.710 7  
20 C. CusterHaas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 110

+51.001

2:38'43.538

 3.225 6  
21 R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 110

+53.861

2:38'46.398

 2.860 6  
22 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 110

+56.697

2:38'49.234

 2.836 7  
23 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 110

+57.359

2:38'49.896

 0.662 5  
24 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 110

+58.566

2:38'51.103

 1.207 5  
25 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 110

+58.845

2:38'51.382

 0.279 6  
26 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 110

+1'02.507

2:38'55.044

 3.662 5  
27 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 110

+1'03.786

2:38'56.323

 1.279 6  
28
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 110

+1'04.364

2:38'56.901

 0.578 6  
29 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 110

+1'07.084

2:38'59.621

 2.720 5  
30 R. Herbst23XI Racing 35 Toyota 110

+1'08.086

2:39'00.623

 1.002 5  
31 D. SuarezSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 110

+1'15.642

2:39'08.179

 7.556 10  
32 N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports 4 Ford 110

+1'15.788

2:39'08.325

 0.146 6  
33 C. WareRick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 109

+1 Lap

2:37'56.213

 1 Lap 6  
34 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 109

+1 Lap

2:38'06.608

 10.395 7  
35 T. DillonKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 109

+1 Lap

2:38'30.272

 23.664 6  
36 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 106

+4 Laps

2:38'46.052

 3 Laps 8

 

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