Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Talladega / Race report

Chase Elliott wins after massive last-lap crash at Talladega

shares
comments
Chase Elliott wins after massive last-lap crash at Talladega
By:
54m ago

It wasn’t pretty or easy but Chase Elliott gave Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports its first win of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Mountain Dew / Little Caesar's
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Mountain Dew / Little Caesar's
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Mountain Dew / Little Caesar's
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Mountain Dew / Little Caesar's

Elliott was working furiously to protect his lead on the last of 188 laps, when a wreck involving Kyle Larson, Jeffrey Earnhardt, David Ragan and others brought out a caution.

The caution froze the field and ensured Elliott’s victory – his first of the season and fourth of his career.

"What a day. A huge thanks to all my partners, my team, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet  - there was a lot of teamwork done today," Elliott said. "You guys up there (Elliott pointed to the crowd), you're the ones that really make it happen.

"We just had a plan and we executed really well. Obviously, it could have gone either way but fortunately everybody stayed together and stayed the course and we got a little help on the last lap with the caution.

"I appreciate all the support, man. This is special. This is close to home for me and sort of feels like a home race."

 

Elliott’s HMS teammate, Alex Bowman, was second, Ryan Preece third, Daniel Hemric fourth and Joey Logano completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Kurt Busch, Ryan Newman, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch and Brendan Gaughan.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Elliott the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 117, Elliott led the way followed by Bowman, Larson, Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon.

Austin Dillon reported he may have a tire going down on Lap 125 while he was running in the sixth position.

With 60 laps remaining in the race, Elliott continued to remain out front followed by Bowman, Larson, William Byron and Kurt Busch.

A caution for debris was displayed on Lap 132 for debris on the backstretch. All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit for tires and fuel with Erik Jones the first off pit road.

With 47 laps to go, Logano, with a push from Ricky Stenhouse Jr., got around Jones to retake the lead with a pair of Toyotas behind him.

 

On Lap 144, Martin Truex Jr., with some help from David Ragan, powered to the front.  

With 40 to go, Truex continued to lead the way followed by Ragan and Daniel Suarez.

On Lap 152, Logano moved back into the lead as Earnhardt powered into the top-10.

A final round of green-flag pit stops began on Lap 155 as a large group of Chevrolets elected to make their final stop for fuel in the race.

Brad Keselowski spun on pit road while the Fords made their group stop the following lap. His team completed his pit stop with his No. 2 Ford pointed in the wrong direction.

 

With 30 laps remaining, Ross Chastain led the way but still had to make a final pit stop in the race. Logano was second and Stenhouse third.

Chastain finally pit on Lap 165, which put Stenhouse back into the top spot followed by Logano and Kyle Busch.

With 21 laps to go, Logano drove around Stenhouse and reclaimed the lead.

With 15 to go, Logano worked feverishly to block and protect his position out front. One lap later, Kyle Busch powered to the point.

Logano returned to the point with 13 laps to go as Ryan Blaney moved into second.

On Lap 182, Matt DiBenedetto, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr. and Justin Haley were involved in a violent wreck on the backstretch, started with Almirola got into Buescher. Buescher’s car briefly got airborne.

A red flag was displayed to clean the track of debris. When the race returned to caution, several cars from 10th on back elected to pit.

The race returned to green with four laps remaining and Logano in the lead, followed by Kyle Busch, Stenhouse, Kurt Busch and Elliott.

With three laps to go, Elliott moved into the lead.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 188   44
2 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 188 0.035 8
3 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 188 0.307  
4 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 188 0.422  
5 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 188 0.422 37
6 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 188 0.791  
7 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 188 0.827  
8 62 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 188 0.828 5
9 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 188 1.118 27
10 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 188 1.118 4
11 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 188 1.483  
12 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 188 1.681  
13 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 188 1.682 10
14 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 188 1.683  
15 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 188 1.684 4
16 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 188 3.121  
17 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 188 3.122 7
18 27 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 188 31.853  
19 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 188 33.620 4
20 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 188   11
21 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 188    
22 81 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt  Toyota 187 0.783  
23 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 187 0.833  
24 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 187 0.980 1
25 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 187 2.787 16
26 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 187 1 lap 9
27 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 186 2 laps  
28 51 Cody Ware  Ford 184 4 laps  
29 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 182 6 laps  
30 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 181 6 laps  
31 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 181 6 laps 1
32 77 United States Justin Haley  Chevrolet 180 7 laps  
33 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 178 10 laps  
34 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 154 34 laps  
35 52 Stanton Barrett  Chevrolet 132 55 laps  
36 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 80 107 laps  
37 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 11 176 laps  
38 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 11 176 laps  
39 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 10 177 laps  
40 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 10 177 laps  

Next article
Chase Elliott leads Hendrick 1-2-3 in Stage 2 at Talladega

Previous article

Chase Elliott leads Hendrick 1-2-3 in Stage 2 at Talladega
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega
Drivers Chase Elliott
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Chase Elliott wins after massive last-lap crash at Talladega Talladega
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Chase Elliott wins after massive last-lap crash at Talladega

54m ago
Leclerc: Slow late-race stint "not our real pace" Article
Formula 1

Leclerc: Slow late-race stint "not our real pace"

Ricciardo gets grid penalty for Spain after Kvyat clash Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo gets grid penalty for Spain after Kvyat clash

Latest videos
Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Apr 2, 2019
NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Mar 28, 2019

News in depth
Bowman says he could have challenged Elliott without caution
NASCAR Cup

Bowman says he could have challenged Elliott without caution

Chase Elliott wins after massive last-lap crash at Talladega
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott wins after massive last-lap crash at Talladega

Chase Elliott leads Hendrick 1-2-3 in Stage 2 at Talladega
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott leads Hendrick 1-2-3 in Stage 2 at Talladega

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.