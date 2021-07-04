Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ernie Francis Jr. wins first SRX race at Lucas Oil Raceway
NASCAR Cup / Road America Race report

Chase Elliott returns to form with win at Road America

By:

Chase Elliott returned to form on Sunday, winning the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America in 65 years.

Chase Elliott returns to form with win at Road America

Elliott took command of the race on Lap 46 of the 62-lap race, as Kyle Busch passed Aric Almirola on the restart and Elliott then cleared Busch in Turn 12 to grab the lead for the final time.

On Lap 59, Christopher Bell got around Busch to move into second but couldn’t mount a serious challenge and finished 5.7 seconds behind Elliott.

 

The win is Elliott’s second this season – the other came in a rain-shortened race at Circuit of the Americas.

In his career, seven of Elliott’s 13 wins have now come on road courses.

“Just really proud of our team for overcoming some adversity early and having to start in the back, having good pit stops. Had a really fast Chevrolet. Just so proud,” Elliott said.

“We’ve had a rough few weeks, so it feels really good. I guess I was supposed to do a burnout here (in Turn 5), I’m sorry. I missed the memo. I did a really cool one on the frontstretch.”

On the challenge of tackling a new track in the Cup Series, Elliott said, “This track has a lot of character to it. It’s so long. You have a lot of opportunity to make mistakes or be good whenever you hit it.

“I mean, four miles is a long course. Just has a lot of character to it, a lot of bumps, a lot of sections that are really tricky to get through. I think conserving your tire was actually a little bit of a thing today, which to be honest we don’t have much of that I feel like any more.

“It was a little different race.”

Kyle Busch ended up third, Kurt Busch was fourth and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Chase Briscoe (who tied his career high), Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr. and Matt DiBenedetto.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, several cars pit but Kyle Busch stayed out and took over the lead.

On the restart on Lap 33, Kyle Busch was followed by Elliott and DiBenedetto.

DiBenedetto was able to get around Busch near Turn 12 on the restart lap and reclaimed the lead.

Elliott went to the inside of DiBenedetto entering Turn 1 on Lap 38 and came away with the lead for the first time in the race.

 

On Lap 43, Anthony Alfredo blew a right-rear brake rotor, went off course in Turn 1 and ended up stuck in the gravel trap. That brought out a caution, setting up what could be the final pit stops of the race.

Ryan Blaney had pit just before the caution to repair damage to his hood which set himself up for a big gain in track position on the restart.

Most of the lead-lap cars pit under the caution with Kyle Busch the first off pit road. Almirola stayed out and inherited the lead.

On the restart on Lap 46, Almirola was followed by Blaney, Kyle Busch, Hamlin and Elliott.

Kyle Busch went to the outside in Turn 2 and grabbed the lead on the restart only to see Elliott power by him in Turn 12 to reclaim the top spot.

William Byron spun and went off course in Turn 5 on Lap 49 but was able to return to the track and continue.

With 10 laps to go, Elliott had opened up a 3.4-second lead over Kyle Busch while Bell and passed Larson and moved into third.

On Lap 57, Alex Bowman attempted a pass for position on Larson but hit and spun him around. Bowman moved to fourth and Larson dropped to 10th.

Bowman, however, developed a tire rub on his No. 48 Chevrolet and was forced to pit under green on Lap 59. On the same lap, Bell got around Kyle Busch to move into the runner-up position.

Stage 2

Reddick took over the lead when several drivers pit under green and held off Byron to take the Stage 2 win.

Chastain was third, Kyle Larson fourth and Kurt Busch completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, most of the field pit but Truex stayed out and inherited the lead. Byron was first off pit road among those who pit.

During that round of stops, Brad Keselowski and Cole Custer were penalized for having a crew member over the wall too soon and Bell drove through too many pit boxes. All had to restart from the rear of the field.

The race returned to green on Lap 17 with Truex out front followed by DiBenedetto and Austin Cindric. Byron lined up 10th.

Cindric went three-wide on the restart and came away with the lead in Turn 1.

 

By Lap 18, Byron – on fresher tires – had already cracked the top-five and was closing in on fourth-place Truex.

A cross-over move by DiBenedetto got him the lead for the first time on Lap 19 as Cindric dropped to second and Kyle Busch ran third.

On Lap 21, Hamlin went off course in Turn 5 and plowed through the gravel pit but was able to get back on track and continue.

Cindric got back around DiBenedetto on Lap 24 but went wide in Turn 5 and ran off course, turning the lead over to Kyle Busch for the first time in the race.

Cindric appeared to have suffered mechanical damage from his incident and had to limp around the track to pit road. He eventually had to take his No. 33 Ford to the garage.

 

With three laps remaining in the stage, numerous teams elected to pit lead by Elliott.

Reddick inherited the lead with two to go as Kyle Busch and Truex pit under green.

Truex was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart the final stage from the rear of the field.

Stage 1

Byron claimed the Stage 1 win under caution as a late-race caution for a car stuck in the gravel trap produced an extended cleanup.

A.J. Allmendinger finished second, Larson third, Reddick fourth and Chastain rounded out the top-five.

Byron started on the pole and led the first two laps until NASCAR displayed a caution on Lap 3 when Daniel Suarez’s No. 99 Chevrolet stalled on the track near Turn 6.

The race returned to green on Lap 5 with Byron still in the lead followed by Larson and Allmendinger.

With seven laps remaining in the stage, Larson went briefly off course in Turn 5 as he tried to get around Byron for the lead. Allmendinger moved up to second as Larson dropped to third.

On Lap 7, Ryan Preece appeared to lose the engine in his No. 37 Chevrolet but was able to pull his car onto the access road, which prevented a caution from having to be displayed.

With four laps to go, Byron had opened up a 1.1-second lead over Allmendinger as Larson remained in third.

On Lap 12, Kyle Tilley went off course and got stuck in the gravel trap, which forced NASCAR to display a caution.

A handful of cars had pit just before the incident and Austin Dillon was penalized for speeding on pit road. Michael McDowell and Briscoe both drove through too many pit boxes during their respective stops. All three had to restart from the rear of the field.

NASCAR was not able to clean the debris from the track before the completion of the stage.

Six drivers had to start from the rear of the field – Kyle Busch and Preece for backup cars, Bubba Wallace for a transmission change, Justin Haley for an engine change and Quin Houff, Josh Bilicki and Tilley for unapproved adjustments.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 62 2:54'33.804     24
2 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 62 2:54'39.509 5.705 5.705  
3 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 62 2:54'43.635 9.831 4.126 4
4 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 62 2:54'49.343 15.539 5.708  
5 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 62 2:54'50.630 16.826 1.287  
6 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 62 2:54'53.741 19.937 3.111  
7 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 62 2:54'53.920 20.116 0.179  
8 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 62 2:54'56.177 22.373 2.257 5
9 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 62 2:54'56.988 23.184 0.811 1
10 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 62 2:54'59.074 25.270 2.086 10
11 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 62 2:55'02.523 28.719 3.449  
12 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 62 2:55'07.045 33.241 4.522  
13 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 62 2:55'09.143 35.339 2.098  
14 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 62 2:55'09.735 35.931 0.592 1
15 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 62 2:55'10.072 36.268 0.337  
16 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 62 2:55'11.834 38.030 1.762  
17 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 62 2:55'13.939 40.135 2.105  
18 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 62 2:55'17.886 44.082 3.947  
19 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 62 2:55'21.261 47.457 3.375  
20 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 62 2:55'25.637 51.833 4.376  
21 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 62 2:55'29.906 56.102 4.269  
22 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 62 2:55'33.548 59.744 3.642  
23 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 62 2:55'38.123 1'04.319 4.575  
24 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 62 2:55'38.238 1'04.434 0.115  
25 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 62 2:55'38.627 1'04.823 0.389  
26 96 United States Ty Dillon Toyota 62 2:55'43.620 1'09.816 4.993  
27 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 62 2:55'49.080 1'15.276 5.460  
28 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 62 2:55'57.763 1'23.959 8.683  
29 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 62 2:56'01.242 1'27.438 3.479  
30 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 62 2:56'08.202 1'34.398 6.960  
31 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 62 2:56'09.835 1'36.031 1.633  
32 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 62 2:56'10.647 1'36.843 0.812  
33 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 62 2:56'11.170 1'37.366 0.523 15
34 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 62 2:56'36.957 2'03.153 25.787  
35 78 United Kingdom Kyle Tilley Ford 60 2:55'50.710 2 Laps 2 Laps  
36 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 53 2:56'24.856 9 Laps 7 Laps  
37 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 42 2:02'17.589 20 Laps 11 Laps  
38 33 United States Austin Cindric Ford 35 2:22'54.044 27 Laps 7 Laps 2
39 53 United States Ryan Eversley Chevrolet 27 1:47'32.658 35 Laps 8 Laps  
40 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 6 17'51.968 56 Laps 21 Laps  
shares
comments

Related video

Ernie Francis Jr. wins first SRX race at Lucas Oil Raceway

Previous article

Ernie Francis Jr. wins first SRX race at Lucas Oil Raceway
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents

6 h
2
Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

5 h
3
Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez

6 h
4
Formula 1

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP

3 h
5
Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria

6 h
Latest news
Chase Elliott returns to form with win at Road America
NAS

Chase Elliott returns to form with win at Road America

19m
Ernie Francis Jr. wins first SRX race at Lucas Oil Raceway
SCR

Ernie Francis Jr. wins first SRX race at Lucas Oil Raceway

5 h
Led by Byron, Hendrick sweeps front row at Road America
Video Inside
NAS

Led by Byron, Hendrick sweeps front row at Road America

6 h
Kurt Busch tops Cup practice at Road America, Kyle Busch wrecks
Video Inside
NAS

Kurt Busch tops Cup practice at Road America, Kyle Busch wrecks

Jul 3, 2021
NASCAR invades Road America this weekend and Trans-Am
Video Inside
NAS

NASCAR invades Road America this weekend and Trans-Am

Jul 2, 2021
Latest videos
William Byron wins the Busch Pole at Road America 01:14
NASCAR Cup
5 h

William Byron wins the Busch Pole at Road America

Chase Elliott fails to turn a full qualifying lap at Road America 02:04
NASCAR Cup
5 h

Chase Elliott fails to turn a full qualifying lap at Road America

Kyle Busch goes to backup car after contact with the wall in Cup practice 01:24
NASCAR Cup
Jul 3, 2021

Kyle Busch goes to backup car after contact with the wall in Cup practice

Track preview: Will recent experience at Road America pay off? 01:30
NASCAR Cup
Jul 2, 2021

Track preview: Will recent experience at Road America pay off?

Trackhouse to purchase Chip Ganassi Racing, will field two cars in 2022 00:49
NASCAR Cup
Jun 30, 2021

Trackhouse to purchase Chip Ganassi Racing, will field two cars in 2022

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Led by Byron, Hendrick sweeps front row at Road America Road America
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Led by Byron, Hendrick sweeps front row at Road America

Kyle Busch spins and then wins Road America Xfinity race Road America
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch spins and then wins Road America Xfinity race

Kurt Busch tops Cup practice at Road America, Kyle Busch wrecks Road America
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch tops Cup practice at Road America, Kyle Busch wrecks

Chase Elliott More from
Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott: "Best driver, best car" won Coke 600 Charlotte
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott: "Best driver, best car" won Coke 600

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Hendrick Motorsports More from
Hendrick Motorsports
Jeff Gordon on HMS: "This is where my true passion lies"
NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon on HMS: "This is where my true passion lies"

Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win Pocono I
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Trending Today

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

Austrian GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Latest news

Chase Elliott returns to form with win at Road America
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott returns to form with win at Road America

Ernie Francis Jr. wins first SRX race at Lucas Oil Raceway
Stock car Stock car

Ernie Francis Jr. wins first SRX race at Lucas Oil Raceway

Led by Byron, Hendrick sweeps front row at Road America
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Led by Byron, Hendrick sweeps front row at Road America

Kurt Busch tops Cup practice at Road America, Kyle Busch wrecks
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch tops Cup practice at Road America, Kyle Busch wrecks

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.