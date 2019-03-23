Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville / Practice report

Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports top final Cup practice

Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports top final Cup practice
By:
53m ago

Hendrick Motorsports set the pace early in Saturday’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Running in qualifying trim – time trials were scheduled for later in the day – Chase Elliott topped the final 50-minute session Saturday with an average lap speed of 97.542 mph.

His Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman (96.627 mph) and Jimmie Johnson (96.612 mph) weren’t far behind. Austin Dillon was fourth and Paul Menard completed the top-five.

All of the top-five set their marks early in the session before moving to race set-up.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Ty Dillon, Daniel Hemric, Kevin Harvick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Erik Jones.

In the final moments of practice, Cody Ware got loose during a qualifying run and slammed the wall off Turn 2. He will have to go to a backup car and start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

Martin Truex Jr. ended up with the fastest average lap speed (95.445 mph) among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Clint Bowyer was second, Kyle Busch third, Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola completed the top-five in that category.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 68 19.413     97.543
2 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 72 19.597 0.184 0.184 96.627
3 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 44 19.600 0.187 0.003 96.612
4 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 64 19.613 0.200 0.013 96.548
5 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 50 19.615 0.202 0.002 96.538
6 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 79 19.629 0.216 0.014 96.470
7 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 61 19.630 0.217 0.001 96.465
8 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 58 19.649 0.236 0.019 96.371
9 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 61 19.712 0.299 0.063 96.063
10 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 73 19.758 0.345 0.046 95.840
11 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 69 19.761 0.348 0.003 95.825
12 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 72 19.769 0.356 0.008 95.786
13 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 58 19.769 0.356 0.000 95.786
14 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 82 19.790 0.377 0.021 95.685
15 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 93 19.803 0.390 0.013 95.622
16 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 92 19.814 0.401 0.011 95.569
17 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 47 19.818 0.405 0.004 95.550
18 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 62 19.819 0.406 0.001 95.545
19 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 78 19.825 0.412 0.006 95.516
20 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 39 19.826 0.413 0.001 95.511
21 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 67 19.864 0.451 0.038 95.328
22 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 81 19.867 0.454 0.003 95.314
23 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 66 19.902 0.489 0.035 95.146
24 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 81 19.937 0.524 0.035 94.979
25 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 66 19.944 0.531 0.007 94.946
26 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 64 19.971 0.558 0.027 94.817
27 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 73 20.003 0.590 0.032 94.666
28 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 39 20.017 0.604 0.014 94.600
29 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 37 20.058 0.645 0.041 94.406
30 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 57 20.077 0.664 0.019 94.317
31 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 43 20.101 0.688 0.024 94.204
32 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 34 20.341 0.928 0.240 93.093
33 52 United States Jeb Burton  Chevrolet 27 20.418 1.005 0.077 92.742
34 51 Cody Ware  Chevrolet 34 20.511 1.098 0.093 92.321
35 77 Canada D.J. Kennington  Chevrolet 37 20.612 1.199 0.101 91.869
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Martinsville
Drivers Chase Elliott
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter
