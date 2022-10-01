Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alex Bowman to miss Talladega Cup race with concussion Next / Elliott: "There's no excuse for going backwards" on safety
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II Qualifying report

Bell wins Talladega Cup pole in eventful qualifying session

After a rough week at Texas, Christopher Bell needed a playoff boost and got one on Saturday.

Jim Utter
By:
Bell wins Talladega Cup pole in eventful qualifying session
Listen to this article

Bell held off Kyle Larson to win the pole for Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Bell’s average lap speed of 180.591 mph just edged Larson (180.516 mph). Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin slotted in third (180.421 mph).

With two races remaining in the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Bell is ranked 11th out of 12th drivers in the standings.

Following the Oct. 9 race at the Charlotte Roval, the four lowest drivers in points without a win in the round will be eliminated from further playoff competition.

The pole is Bell’s fourth of the 2022 season and his career.

“We’re in the best spot (to capitalize), that’s for sure,” Bell said. “We need to make up a lot of points over these next two races. Hopefully, we can maintain our track position.

“Talladega has been maybe a little bit better for me than Daytona so, yeah, just really proud of everyone on his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team. They’ve done a really good job bringing fast race cars, week-in and week-out.

“We have to score points in Stage 1 and Stage 2 and then obviously finish up as high as we can in the race. We’re going to be after it hard. I’ll have to see if I can do my job and keep it up front.”

Aric Almirola ended up fourth and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 lineup are Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson (filling in for Alex Bowman), Tyler Reddick, William Byron and Ty Gibbs, although Gibbs’s No. 23 Toyota may require repairs and he could lose his starting position on Sunday.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 2 53.026     180.591
2 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 2 53.048 0.022 0.022 180.516
3 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 2 53.076 0.050 0.028 180.421
4 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 2 53.166 0.140 0.090 180.115
5 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 2 53.268 0.242 0.102 179.770
6 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 2 53.320 0.294 0.052 179.595
7 48 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 2 53.356 0.330 0.036 179.474
8 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 2 53.388 0.362 0.032 179.366
9 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 2 53.434 0.408 0.046 179.212
10 23 Ty Gibbs Toyota        

Round 1

Hamlin, one of the last to qualify, set a blistering pace in the first round with an average lap speed of 180.281 mph.

Briscoe ended up second (179.993 mph) and Bell was third (179.905 mph). Larson was fourth and Chastain rounded out the top-five.

Also advancing to the final round were Reddick, Almirola, Gibbs, Byron and Gragson.

Following Reddick’s qualifying run, he brought his No. 8 Chevrolet down pit road but was not able to stop his car in time as he nosed towards the pit wall and struck a NASCAR official.

The official suffered minor injuries and damage was sustained to Reddick’s car, which may require repairs. If so, he will also lose his starting position and start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

“I went to the brakes and they were a little soft and I probably should have pumped them up a few times coming down pit road. I just screwed that up,” Reddick said.

“I’m really glad (the official) is doing OK. To me, that’s what’s important. I really don’t give a (expletive) about my race car. I’m glad it wasn’t any worse.”

During Gibbs’ qualifying run, smoke began billowing out around the right-front tire of his No. 23 Toyota. He completed his lap and posted a competitive speed.

The team eventually determined there was a fluid leak. Work will have to be performed on the car and Gibbs will end up having to start from the rear of the field in Sunday’s race.

11 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 2 53.422 0.305 0.007 179.252
12 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 2 53.427 0.310 0.005 179.235
13 16 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 2 53.433 0.316 0.006 179.215
14 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 2 53.453 0.336 0.020 179.148
15 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 2 53.459 0.342 0.006 179.128
16 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 2 53.461 0.344 0.002 179.121
17 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 2 53.465 0.348 0.004 179.108
18 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 2 53.468 0.351 0.003 179.098
19 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 2 53.471 0.354 0.003 179.088
20 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 2 53.493 0.376 0.022 179.014
21 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 2 53.500 0.383 0.007 178.991
22 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 2 53.504 0.387 0.004 178.977
23 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 2 53.551 0.434 0.047 178.820
24 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 2 53.570 0.453 0.019 178.757
25 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 2 53.609 0.492 0.039 178.627
26 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 2 53.668 0.551 0.059 178.430
27 45 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 2 53.680 0.563 0.012 178.390
28 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 2 53.709 0.592 0.029 178.294
29 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 2 53.764 0.647 0.055 178.112
30 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 2 53.781 0.664 0.017 178.055
31 62 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 2 53.862 0.745 0.081 177.788
32 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 2 54.053 0.936 0.191 177.159
33 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 2 54.086 0.969 0.033 177.051
34 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 2 54.098 0.981 0.012 177.012
35 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 2 54.740 1.623 0.642 174.936
36 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 2 54.936 1.819 0.196 174.312
37 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 2 54.940 1.823 0.004 174.299
shares
comments

Related video

Alex Bowman to miss Talladega Cup race with concussion
Previous article

Alex Bowman to miss Talladega Cup race with concussion
Next article

Elliott: "There's no excuse for going backwards" on safety

Elliott: "There's no excuse for going backwards" on safety
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Allmendinger's bold last-lap pass nets Talladega Xfinity win Talladega II
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger's bold last-lap pass nets Talladega Xfinity win

Greg Ives: "You cannot knee-jerk react" with Next Gen safety Talladega II
NASCAR Cup

Greg Ives: "You cannot knee-jerk react" with Next Gen safety

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Christopher Bell More from
Christopher Bell
Harvick holds off Bell at Richmond for second straight Cup win Richmond II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Harvick holds off Bell at Richmond for second straight Cup win

Christopher Bell rockets past Reddick for Kansas Cup pole Kansas
NASCAR Cup

Christopher Bell rockets past Reddick for Kansas Cup pole

Christopher Bell tops Larson for Cup Series pole at Las Vegas Las Vegas
NASCAR Cup

Christopher Bell tops Larson for Cup Series pole at Las Vegas

Latest news

Greg Ives: "You cannot knee-jerk react" with Next Gen safety
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Greg Ives: "You cannot knee-jerk react" with Next Gen safety

Greg Ives seems far more interested in finding solutions to safety issues with the Next Gen car than casting blame.

Elliott: "There's no excuse for going backwards" on safety
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott: "There's no excuse for going backwards" on safety

As concerns about the safety of the Next Gen car grow, Chase Elliott took some time to speak on the issue during Saturday's media availability at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Bell wins Talladega Cup pole in eventful qualifying session
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bell wins Talladega Cup pole in eventful qualifying session

After a rough week at Texas, Christopher Bell needed a playoff boost and got one on Saturday.

Alex Bowman to miss Talladega Cup race with concussion
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman to miss Talladega Cup race with concussion

Alex Bowman is now the second NASCAR Cup Series driver this season to miss a race with concussion-like symptoms.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.