Austin Cindric fastest in Saturday's Darlington Cup practice

Cindric was fastest overall with an average speed of 167.698 mph while William Byron ended up second (166.495 mph) but topped all drivers in Group B.

Erik Jones was third-fastest (166.483 mph), Tyler Reddick fourth and Martin Truex Jr. completed the top-five.

Cindric, Byron and Reddick are among the 16 drivers competing in the Cup Series playoffs.

Among those drivers who completed at least 10 consecutive laps, Truex had the fastest average speed (163.055 mph), followed by Chastain and Cindric.

Group B

Byron topped the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 166.495 mph.

Reddick was second-fastest (166.359 mph) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was third (166.045 mph).

Ross Chastain was fourth and Denny Hamlin completed the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Group A

Cindric ended up fastest in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 167.698 mph.

Jones was second-quick (166.483 mph) and Truex was third (166.056 mph).

Cole Custer was fourth and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five.

Logano completed the most laps (37) in the session, which had no on-track incidents.