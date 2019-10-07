MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Thailand GP / Breaking news

Espargaro: "Impossible" comeback worth it for three points

shares
comments
Espargaro: "Impossible" comeback worth it for three points
By:
Oct 7, 2019, 1:21 PM

KTM rider Pol Espargaro says three points for 13th place in the Thailand Grand Prix have vindicated his push for an "impossible" return from injury.

Having withdrawn from Aragon after fracturing his left wrist in a practice crash, Espargaro was operated on and underwent a week of intense, "24-hour" therapy to be fit in time for Thailand.

And the Spaniard duly led KTM's efforts in Buriram despite the injury, making Q2 before ultimately finishing the race 36 seconds behind winner Marc Marquez in 13th.

Espargaro said his wrist "held up" over the 26-lap race in the gruelling Thai heat, although he admitted he began to "struggle a lot" in the final laps.

"It was enough," he said. "For sure was not the best feeling I could have in that race, but in those conditions, I think one of the hardest of the year, to finish the race in that place and that gap between the first and I, I cannot [ask for] more.

"If someone asked me to fly here, to race here, after the surgery I've done one week and a half ago, I would say it would be impossible, but we did it, amazing."

Read Also:

Asked by Motorsport.com whether the three points felt worth the strenuous rehab, he said: "At the end, three points is quite a lot. Last year we were very happy with three points - now when we finish in that conditions looks like it's not enough, but, come on...

"How I was through this weekend, with stitches still on the hand, to finish in that position is so good."

Having once again seen off the other KTMs in Thailand, Espargaro has finished as the lead RC16 rider in all but two races this season - Austria, where his bike shut off, and Aragon, which he skipped through injury.

"It's true that I'm confident on the bike, I'm riding good, I feel this bike is my bike and honestly I enjoy so much riding the KTM right now," he said.

"The bike, for sure now it's not the best one on the grid, we are still developing the bike, but it's going in a very very good level, so we must continue working.

"All the guys are working here huge, even if they're not in front of me on the grid or at the end of the race, they [the other riders] are working so much."

Next article
Rossi: Yamaha would be "crazy" not to retain Quartararo

Previous article

Rossi: Yamaha would be "crazy" not to retain Quartararo
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Thailand GP
Drivers Pol Espargaro
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Thailand GP

Thailand GP

4 Oct - 6 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
03:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
08:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
03:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 5 Oct
07:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
08:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
08:35
14:35
WU Sun 6 Oct
03:40
09:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas needs "thinking hat" to deal with prize money drop

1h
2
Formula 1

Renault: McLaren split a "lost opportunity"

3
MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha would be "crazy" not to retain Quartararo

4
DTM

Button says final DTM race was about "surviving"

24m
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Dirty air data for 2021 cars looks "great"

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

Latest news

Espargaro: "Impossible" comeback worth it for three points
MGP

Espargaro: "Impossible" comeback worth it for three points

Rossi: Yamaha would be "crazy" not to retain Quartararo
MGP

Rossi: Yamaha would be "crazy" not to retain Quartararo

Miller "disappointed in myself" after kill switch error
MGP

Miller "disappointed in myself" after kill switch error

Rossi: "Very similar" race frustrating after warm-up boost
MGP

Rossi: "Very similar" race frustrating after warm-up boost

Quartararo: Thailand defeat 'more frustrating' than Misano
MGP

Quartararo: Thailand defeat 'more frustrating' than Misano

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.