Motorsport Games unveils 15 disciplines for 2020

All six of the categories that were contested in the inaugural event will be carried over to the French-based 2020 Motorsport Games, which will be held on October 23-25 at Paul Ricard and in Marseille.

But some of those original disciplines have been expanded upon, while the organisers have also added rally and Crosscar rallycross competition to the mix.

"Following a successful inaugural event, the second edition of the FIA Motorsport Games will meet our commitment to year-on-year growth for this exciting global concept," said Stephane Ratel, founder and CEO of event promoter SRO Motorsports Group.

"The variety of disciplines confirmed for 2020 is very impressive, particularly the addition of rallying and further grassroots disciplines. I am sure that this will bring new competitors and fans to Marseille and Circuit Paul Ricard to experience the unique FIA Motorsport Games atmosphere."

Of the 15 disciplines for 2020, four will represent rallying, with competitions to be held involving Rally2-spec machinery and Rally4-spec cars, as well as two separate historic rallying disciplines.

Rallycross will be represented by two contests - one for senior drivers and one for those aged 13-15 - held in buggy-type single-seater Crosscar machines.

Three gold medals will now be awarded in karting, with an endurance race for three-person mixed-gender crews and a sprint race for FIA OK Junior class drivers aged 12-14 added to the existing Slalom doubles event.

Likewise, there has been an expansion to the GT competition. 2019's original GT Cup contest, which was open to silver- and bronze-rated drivers only, has been rebadged as 'GT Sprint Relay', and is joined by a 'GT Sprint' race, which will not feature any categorisation restrictions.

"I am pleased to witness the growth of the FIA Motorsport Games," said FIA president Jean Todt. "The combination of a spectator-friendly venue such as Circuit Paul Ricard with varied spectrum of disciplines will surely result in a great and memorable show, and will encourage more National Sporting Authorities to compete.

"The inclusion of rallying and historic motor sport will add even more colour to this already diverse event, while further focus on grassroots disciplines should spark interest among the youngest competitors who are vital to the future of our sport."

Ratel spoke of plans to add Formula 3 and prototype competition to the Games last year, but these look to be pushed back until at least 2020.

The medal table for last year's inaugural event was topped by Russia, which was the only nation to score three medals - two bronzes and one gold, the latter in the TCR touring car event.

2020 Motorsport Games events:

GT Sprint (GT3)

GT Sprint Relay (GT3)

Touring Car (TCR)

Formula 4

Drifting (DC1)

Digital (Gran Turismo Sport)

Crosscar Junior

Crosscar Senior

Rally2

Rally4

Rally Historic (1970s-early 80s)

Historic Regularity Rally (no younger than 1990s)

Karting Slalom (e-karts)

Karting Sprint (FIA OK junior karts)

Karting Endurance