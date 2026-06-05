Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Cup Michigan

Ross Chastain seeking out fan injured by exploded brake rotor

Fans sustained minor injuries during Trackhouse's early-race brake rotor failures at Nashville last weekend

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Ross Chastain crashes, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Ross Chastain crashes, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

In the early laps of last weekend's NASCAR Cup race at Nashville, both the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet of Connor Zilisch and his teammate Ross Chastain in the No. 1 suffered brake rotor failures.

Both right-front brake rotors exploded on approach into Turn 1, and there were reports from the track that some of that debris from Chastain's car got into the stands, with multiple fans suffering minor injuries.

On a recent appearance with the Like a Farmer podcast, Chastain said that he and the team are actively seeking out one of those fans.

"When my brake rotor exploded, a kid got hit with a piece and had to go get some stitches. So, we're reaching out to him now -- we're trying to find him. I just got loose terms around it, but we're going to get ahold of him, see if he's okay, and send him some stuff. The word was that he went and got stitches, and came back and watched the end of the race. So, that's what I was told, and we're trying to find him. That's crazy -- think about getting hit with a piece brake rotor from a race car."

You can find a couple of Reddit posts HERE and HERE from the night of the incident with fans reporting injuries.

A.J. Allmendinger and Chris Buescher also suffered brake rotor failures during the Cup race, while Ryan Preece had a piece of one go through the radiator and end his night. On the final restart, Kyle Larson cut a tire, likely due to running over a piece of brake rotor debris left over by the previous caution.

The brake rotor failure for Chastain derailed what Trackhouse expected to be a promising night, and continued a streak of bad finishes that have dropped the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship runner-up all the way down to 26th in the standings.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR crew member honored for saving reporter from runaway pit cart
Next article Samantha Busch releases message of thanks for support after death of Kyle Busch

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

Road racing
Road racing
Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

Cleetus McFarland earns pole position for ARCA race at Michigan

ARCA
ARCA
Cleetus McFarland earns pole position for ARCA race at Michigan

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend
More from
Ross Chastain

Shane van Gisbergen earns first-ever top five oval finish in Nashville Cup race

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
Shane van Gisbergen earns first-ever top five oval finish in Nashville Cup race

Winners and losers from a somber and emotional Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Winners and losers from a somber and emotional Coca-Cola 600

Ross Chastain wins strange NASCAR O'Reilly Charlotte race, marred by rain, fog, oil slick

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Charlotte
Ross Chastain wins strange NASCAR O'Reilly Charlotte race, marred by rain, fog, oil slick
More from
Trackhouse Racing Team

How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era

MotoGP
Italian GP
How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era

Kevin Magnussen to make NASCAR Cup debut with Trackhouse in San Diego

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
San Diego
Kevin Magnussen to make NASCAR Cup debut with Trackhouse in San Diego

Winners and losers from a whirlwind NASCAR Cup race at Nashville

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
Winners and losers from a whirlwind NASCAR Cup race at Nashville

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 fans emotional with Monaco GP accessory

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 fans emotional with Monaco GP accessory

Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

Road racing
Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart, Spire agree to terms on deleted text message retrieval

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart, Spire agree to terms on deleted text message retrieval