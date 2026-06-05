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Race report
Road racing

Isle of Man TT 2026: Michael Dunlop secures tenth consecutive Supersport win

Dunlop's all-time win record hits 35 after another Supersport TT victory

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
MichaelDunlop

Michael Dunlop (via Isle of Man TT)

After inclement weather forced the postponement of several races and the all-out cancellation of the first Superstock race, the Isle of Man TT got back underway Friday with a familiar name at the top of the leaderboard.

In the second Supersport race of the week, Michael Dunlop once again claimed victory, extending his Supersport win streak to ten consecutive races since 2022. He now has a stunning 35 wins throughout his Isle of Man TT career, with 17 of those coming in the Supersport races.

The podium was identical to the first Supersport race of the week, with Dean Harrison finishing second and Peter Hickman third. The margin of victory to Harrison was 26.126 seconds, and Hickman was a further 13 seconds behind.

Paul Jordan finished fourth and Joshua Brookes fifth. Dominic Herbertson, Jamie Coward, Shaun Anderson, Ian Hutchinson, and Mitchel Rees filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Dunlop also had the fastest pit stop, spending 31.483 seconds in the pit lane with no one under reaching under 32 seconds. Harrison held a small lead before that, but was never able to regain it after Dunlop jumped ahead of him through the pit stops at the end of Lap 1.

There were ten retirements during the three-lap event, including Jamie Cringle, who crashed but was reported to be conscious and talking before being transported to a local hospital for evaluation. 

Later in the day, Dunlop also won the Sportbike TT, further extending his all-time win record to 36. The day will conclude with the Senior TT as part of the altered schedule.

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