Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 fans emotional with Monaco GP accessory

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 fans emotional with Monaco GP accessory

Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

Road racing
Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart, Spire agree to terms on deleted text message retrieval

NASCAR Cup
Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart, Spire agree to terms on deleted text message retrieval

Cleetus McFarland earns pole position for ARCA race at Michigan

ARCA
Cleetus McFarland earns pole position for ARCA race at Michigan

McLaren fined €30,000 after causing Monaco practice red flag

Formula 1
Monaco GP
McLaren fined €30,000 after causing Monaco practice red flag

F1 Monaco GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

McLaren shows off MCL-HY hypercar from Monaco Superyacht deck

Formula 1
Monaco GP
McLaren shows off MCL-HY hypercar from Monaco Superyacht deck
Formula 1 Monaco GP

F1 drivers reveal special Monaco GP helmet designs

Several F1 drivers have revealed special Monaco GP helmet designs, ranging from personal tributes and brand promotions to AI-generated artwork

Lydia Mee
Edited:
General view

General view

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Several Formula 1 drivers have introduced special helmet designs for the Monaco Grand Prix. Here is what to look out for as the drivers take on the narrow streets of Monte Carlo.

Valtteri Bottas

Starting off strong with perhaps the most unusual design on the grid, Valtteri Bottas has brought a badger helmet to the Monaco Grand Prix. Designed by his partner, Tiffany Cromwell, the helmet is a tribute to a wild badger the couple has 'adopted' as a nightly visitor at their home, affectionately named Nigel. 

The design transforms the Cadillac driver's helmet into a badger, with the face sitting just below the visor.

 

Pierre Gasly

Taking a different approach, Pierre Gasly has used the Monaco Grand Prix weekend to bring a special design for his newly founded hydration brand, Minded. He announced his new venture on Instagram, sharing: "Minded, my secret stuff is finally out. 

"I’m incredibly excited to finally share it with you after more than two years of work behind the scenes. I wanted to create a drink that makes hydration easier. Something refreshing, packed with flavour, with no sugar, no calories, and none of the compromises, the perfect healthy alternative to water or soft drinks with extra benefits.

"Built with 800mg of electrolytes and essential vitamins, it’s designed to fit effortlessly into everyday life. That’s how Minded was born. Water, but better. Pure taste. Clear mind."

The French driver's helmet mirrors the red and silver design of the Minded can, with the logo plastered across the front base.

 

Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg has taken the opportunity to pay tribute to pre-war motorsport legend Tazio Nuvolari, who is often regarded as one of the greatest drivers in history and a star of the Auto Union era that preceded modern Audi. It also coincides with the release of the Audi Nuvolari, the German marque's new supercar.

"Celebrating Nuvolari this weekend! A legendary racer who won Grands Prix for Auto Union back in the 1930s," Hulkenberg wrote on Instagram. "Today Audi brings that name back – and gives it four wheels. The fastest supercar Audi has ever created! Meet the Audi Nuvolari."

 

Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri

The two McLaren drivers will be racing in helmets based on the new LEGO Editions helmets, which have been introduced as a celebration of the Woking outfit's 1000th race.

The helmets continue with the colour schemes that Norris and Piastri have had so far this season as well as the iconic McLaren papaya colour. 

 

Kimi Antonelli

The current championship leader has introduced a new white and blue design for his second Monaco Grand Prix. "Fresh new helmet for Monaco!" he posted on Instagram. "Wanted to go for a special look for such a unique race, can’t wait for you guys to see it on track!"

Straying from his usual colourful design, the new helmet features a predominantly white theme with navy blue accents including stars down the side and a multi-colour Mercedes logo on the front. 

 

Carlos Sainz & Alex Albon

Both of the Williams drivers will be wearing helmets as part of the Williams F1 Team and Anthropic's Claude Pattern of Thought creative project. The designs were created by Claude after the drivers used headsets to record their responses while driving in the simulator. Claude interpreted those responses into unique visual patterns which have been transformed into artwork for the helmets, race suits and Monaco garage.

 

Charles Leclerc

Home hero Charles Leclerc has also unveiled a new design for the Monaco Grand Prix. In addition to an almost all-white race suit to mark his home race, the Monegasque driver has introduced an predominantly white helmet design with bold red accents. 

 

Lewis Hamilton

The seven-time champion was seen sporting a pink sparkly helmet. He has retained everything else from his normal design, but has swapped the colour.

 

 

Photos from Monaco GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the harbour with the Paddock Club.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Fan

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexandra Leclerc arrives in the paddock.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Flavio Briatore, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the city from the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Tamara Kalinic and Xenia Adonts

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Morgan Gibbs-White

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
50

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Isack Hadjar crashes out of Monaco GP FP1 causing red flag
Next article F1 Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 in twice red-flagged FP1 

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 fans emotional with Monaco GP accessory

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 fans emotional with Monaco GP accessory

Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Max Verstappen's yacht joins Monaco GP marina as it fills with insane superyachts

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Max Verstappen's yacht joins Monaco GP marina as it fills with insane superyachts

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 fans emotional with Monaco GP accessory

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 fans emotional with Monaco GP accessory

Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton divides F1 fans with sparkly pink Ferrari helmet at Monaco GP

Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

Road racing
Isle of Man TT 2026: Senior TT halted, postponed after accident

Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart, Spire agree to terms on deleted text message retrieval

NASCAR Cup
Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart, Spire agree to terms on deleted text message retrieval

Feature

Discover prime content

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco

The best Saturday of the year? Why F1 must accept Monaco for what it is

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Ronald Vording
The best Saturday of the year? Why F1 must accept Monaco for what it is

Why Charles Leclerc signed a Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Roberto Chinchero
Why Charles Leclerc signed a Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad
View more