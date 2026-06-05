Moto3 rider disqualified from six races over “signs of engine tampering”

Leopard Racing rider Adrian Fernandez has been excluded from the opening six races of the 2026 Moto3 season after two of his engines showed “signs of tampering”.

In two separate reports on Friday afternoon ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the stewards noted that the two Honda engines belonging to Fernandez’s bike had been “opened without authorisation”.

In the case of engine #810, which was withdrawn from use after the fourth round in Jerez, the technical director noted that the “wire seals were not consistent with the standard wiring procedure”.

Further, the FIM found engine #811 - used at Le Mans and Barcelona - to “have tampered security seals and evidence of unauthorised disassembly and reassembly.”

The anomalies were first discovered by engine manufacturer Honda during routine checks.

The stewards hence concluded that Leopard team was in contravention of Article 2.6.3.3 of the regulations, which deals with class engine durability and Article 3.3.2.2, which refers to “any corrupt or fraudulent act, or any action prejudicial to the interests of the meetings or of the sport, carried out by a person or a group of persons occurring during an event”.

With this ruling, the Spanish rider - brother of MotoGP race winner Raul Fernandez - has been disqualified from the first six races from Thailand through to Catalunya. His fourth-place result from last week’s Italian Grand Prix, however, still stands.

During the opening six races, Fernandez scored two podium finishes - a second place in both Jerez and Le Mans. However, the string of disqualifications leaves him 19th in the standings, with just 13 points on his tally from Mugello.

Friday’s decision will also have further consequences for Fernandez’s season. Due to seal tampering, both engines will be treated as rebuilt and will essentially count twice towards Fernandez’s allocation for the season.

Further, unit #811 was deemed unsuitable for further use “due to multiple parts being of a condition not fit for competition following obvious reassembly, and has been withdrawn from the rider's allocation on safety grounds.”

Moto3 riders are only allowed six engines throughout the season.

Photo by: Mirco Lazzari GP / Getty Images

Full stewards verdict on engine #810

The Technical Director determined, based on physical inspection, manufacturer evidence and examination of the engine seals, that the integrity of the approved sealing system had been compromised and that the engine had been opened without authorisation. Pursuant to Art. 2.6.3.3.13(c), an engine with damaged, tampered with or missing security seals is deemed to have been rebuilt and must be treated as a new engine in the rider allocation.

In the case of engine A810, the engine had already completed one service life and had been removed from the rider's allocation under the normal end-of-life procedure.

However, the subsequent finding that the security seals had been tampered with and that the engine had been opened without authorisation requires that engine to be treated as a rebuilt engine and therefore as a further engine within the rider allocation. Accordingly, engine A810 counts as one engine used during its original service life and one additional engine by virtue of the deemed rebuilding under Art. 2.6.3.3.13(c).

Consequently, engine A810 has been used as an allocated engine and, following the finding that the approved security sealing system was compromised, is deemed under Art. 2.6.3.3.13(c) to be a rebuilt MOTOGP™ WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026 engine and therefore treated as a new engine in the rider allocation. The rider's engine allocation has

been adjusted accordingly

The Technical Director’s decision was based solely upon the established fact that the integrity of the approved sealing system was compromised and that the engines were opened without authorisation.

The FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel agree with the application of the Technical Regulations as determined by the Technical Director and the resulting allocation consequences prescribed by Art. 2.6.3.3.13(c). Article 2.4.5.3 (3) Presentation of a machine (at Technical Control) will be deemed as an implicit statement of conformity with the technical regulations. Responsibility for the preparation of the machine to comply with all technical and safety regulations rests with the team.

The FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel considers that the unauthorised interference with the approved technical sealing system constitutes an action prejudicial to the interests of the meetings or of the sport within the meaning of Article 3.3.2.2.

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Full stewards verdict on engine #811

The Technical Director determined, based on physical inspection, manufacturer evidence and examination of the engine seals, that the integrity of the approved sealing system had been compromised and that the engine had been opened without authorisation. Pursuant to Art. 2.6.3.3.13(c), an engine with damaged, tampered with or missing security seals is deemed to have been rebuilt and must be treated as a new engine in the rider allocation.

In the case of engine A811, the engine was found to have tampered security seals and evidence of unauthorised disassembly and reassembly. Pursuant to Art. 2.6.3.3.13(c), that engine is likewise deemed to have been rebuilt and therefore constitutes a further engine within the rider allocation. In addition, based upon the findings of the manufacturer and reported to the Technical Director, the MOTOGP™ WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026 engine is unsuitable for further use due to multiple parts being of a condition not fit for competition following obvious reassembly, and has been withdrawn from the rider's allocation on safety grounds.

Consequently, engine A811 has been used as an allocated engine and, following the finding that the approved security sealing system was compromised, is deemed under Art. 2.6.3.3.13(c) to be a rebuilt engine and therefore treated as a new engine in the rider allocation. The rider's engine allocation has been adjusted accordingly

The Technical Director’s decision was based solely upon the established fact that the integrity of the approved sealing system was compromised and that the engines were opened without authorisation. The FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel agree with the application of the Technical Regulations as determined by the Technical Director and the resulting allocation consequences prescribed by Art. 2.6.3.3.13(c).

Article 2.4.5.3 (3) Presentation of a machine (at Technical Control) will be deemed as an implicit statement of conformity with the technical regulations. Responsibility for the preparation of the machine to comply with all technical and safety regulations rests with the team.

The FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel considers that the unauthorised interference with the approved technical sealing system constitutes an action prejudicial to the interests of the meetings or of the sport within the meaning of Article 3.3.2.2