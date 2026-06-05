Isack Hadjar crashes out of Monaco GP FP1 causing red flag

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar has crashed out of the first practice session ahead of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

The red flag was waved with just under 24 minutes remaining of the 60-minute session after the French-Algerian driver crashed into the wall at the exit of the Swimming Pool chicane.

The car oversteered through the right turn, and while Hadjar steered against it, he couldn't stop the car from sliding into the barriers, damaging the nose of his car.

While the head-on collision caused a lot of damage to the Red Bull RB22, Hadjar was able to exit the car unassisted before making the short walk back to the Red Bull garage. "I don't understand like why it snapped off like that. I'm sorry," Hadjar said over team radio.

At the time of the red flag, Mercedes driver and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli was top of the timesheets, followed by home hero Charles Leclerc in second and Antonelli's team-mate George Russell in third. Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri rounded out the top five.

Hadjar had been running eighth fastest.

Red Bull has a couple of hours to make the necessary repairs before the second practice session, which will take place at 5pm local time (4pm UK time).

Photos from Monaco GP - Friday