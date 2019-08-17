IndyCar
IndyCar / Pocono / Practice report

Pocono IndyCar: Kanaan tops long practice session

shares
comments
Pocono IndyCar: Kanaan tops long practice session
By:
Aug 17, 2019, 8:23 PM

Tony Kanaan returned AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet to a position of prominence with fastest time in the only practice session for tomorrow’s ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway.

Following a rained out morning practice and qualifying session at the famed 2.5-mile ‘Tricky Triangle’ tri-oval in Long Pond, PA, a two-hour practice ran incident-free as teams focused purely on raceday setups.

And while the cancelation of qualifying will mean Kanaan will have to start from 19th– the grid is set according to entrant points – the 2004 series champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner can at least console himself in the knowledge he has a fast car in the draft.

The 44-year-old veteran lapped the course at 216.354mph, and should he get up front in the race, he’ll be happy to learn he had fifth fastest time of the laps set without the aid of a tow.

Second fastest was his former Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammate Scott Dixon, who won the race here in 2013 when IndyCar made its return after a 24-year hiatus. He was 0.6mph slower, just bumping impressive rookie Santino Ferrucci of Dale Coyne Racing down to third in the final five minutes.

Championship contender and defending Pocono winner Alexander Rossi also showed well, with fourth overall and sixth on the no-tow charts to head the Andretti Autosport-Honda brigade.

Despite missing 40mins at the start of the session with gear-selection issues, Simon Pagenaud was fifth overall and second fastest in the no-tows, while his teammates Josef Newgarden – who will start P1 tomorrow – and Will Power – a two-time winner here – were only 17thand 20th. However, they were within the top 10 on no-tows.

Rookie Colton Herta’s Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda was sixth quick ahead of the Coyne with Vasser-Sullivan  car of Sebastien Bourdais.

Series returnee Charlie Kimball – who will make his fourth of five scheduled starts this year for Carlin Racing-Chevrolet – was very impressive in eighth ahead of 2015 Pocono winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Graham Rahal who appeared to make a breakthrough late in the session to grab 10th.

Weather allowing, the race is due to get the green flag at 2.45pm local (Eastern) time tomorrow.

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap Interval Mph
1 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55     216.354
2 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 70 0.1144 0.1144 215.761
3 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 73 0.1888 0.0744 215.377
4 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 63 0.1895 0.0007 215.373
5 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 65 0.1906 0.0011 215.368
6 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 69 0.1963 0.0057 215.338
7 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 74 0.2102 0.0139 215.267
8 United States Charlie Kimball United Kingdom Carlin 62 0.2975 0.0873 214.818
9 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 71 0.3356 0.0381 214.623
10 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 77 0.3367 0.0011 214.617
11 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 83 0.3490 0.0123 214.554
12 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 66 0.3618 0.0128 214.489
13 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 78 0.3822 0.0204 214.385
14 United States Conor Daly United Kingdom Carlin 67 0.3903 0.0081 214.343
15 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 69 0.4017 0.0114 214.285
16 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 58 0.4062 0.0045 214.262
17 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 70 0.4235 0.0173 214.174
18 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 61 0.4275 0.0040 214.154
19 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 69 0.4309 0.0034 214.136
20 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 81 0.4670 0.0361 213.953
21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 66 0.4750 0.0080 213.912
22 United States Ed Carpenter United States Ed Carpenter Racing 57 0.6141 0.1391 213.207
View full results
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Pocono
Drivers Tony Kanaan
Author David Malsher

