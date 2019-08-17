IndyCar
IndyCar / Pocono / Breaking news

IndyCar qualifying at Pocono canceled due to bad weather

shares
comments
IndyCar qualifying at Pocono canceled due to bad weather
By:
Aug 17, 2019, 3:56 PM

Rain has caused the postponement of practice and the deletion of IndyCar qualifying at Pocono Raceway, ensuring the grid will be set by championship entrant points.

Despite the weekend schedule looking extraordinarily open, due to only vintage IndyCar parades supporting the NTT IndyCar Series on the 2.5-mile tri-oval, the rainy conditions at Pocono have apparently so restricted action that what track time is available will be consigned to race practice.

That means Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden will start from pole position alongside defending Pocono race-winner Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport-Honda. However, Newgarden will not earn a championship point despite his P1 status.

Behind these two will be reigning Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud (Penske) and Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon who won the previous round of the series at Mid-Ohio.

Two-time Pocono winner Will Power, still seeking his first victory of the season, will line up fifth in the third Penske alongside 2015 Pocono winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Hondas of Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal locking out the fourth row.

Felix Rosenqvist in the second Ganassi car will start as top rookie in ninth, alongside Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda of James Hinchcliffe.

The morning practice session, which was eventually cancelled due to rain, had already been pushed back as low cloud cover had prevented the medical helicopter from arriving.

The rain has now cleared, the sun is out, and once the medi chopper is in place and the track is dry, IndyCar will hold a two-hour practice session, with the teams allowed to use the final 30mins to also include pitstop practice.

Starting line-up for ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway

STARTING SPOT CAR NO. DRIVER TEAM
1 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske
2 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport
3 22 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske
4 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing
5 12 Will Power Team Penske
6 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport
7 30 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
8 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
9 10 Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing
10 5 James Hinchcliffe Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
11 18 Sebastien Bourdais Dale Coyne Racing With Vasser-Sullivan
12 21 Spencer Pigot Ed Carpenter Racing
13 19 Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing
14 88 Colton Herta Harding Steinbrenner Racing
15 20 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing
16 7 Marcus Ericsson Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
17 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Curb Agajanian
18 26 Zach Veach Andretti Autosport
19 14 Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Enterprises
20 4 Matheus Leist A.J. Foyt Enterprises
21 59 Conor Daly Carlin
22 23 Charlie Kimball Carlin

 

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Pocono
Author David Malsher

