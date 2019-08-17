IndyCar qualifying at Pocono canceled due to bad weather
Rain has caused the postponement of practice and the deletion of IndyCar qualifying at Pocono Raceway, ensuring the grid will be set by championship entrant points.
Despite the weekend schedule looking extraordinarily open, due to only vintage IndyCar parades supporting the NTT IndyCar Series on the 2.5-mile tri-oval, the rainy conditions at Pocono have apparently so restricted action that what track time is available will be consigned to race practice.
That means Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden will start from pole position alongside defending Pocono race-winner Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport-Honda. However, Newgarden will not earn a championship point despite his P1 status.
Behind these two will be reigning Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud (Penske) and Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon who won the previous round of the series at Mid-Ohio.
Two-time Pocono winner Will Power, still seeking his first victory of the season, will line up fifth in the third Penske alongside 2015 Pocono winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Hondas of Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal locking out the fourth row.
Felix Rosenqvist in the second Ganassi car will start as top rookie in ninth, alongside Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda of James Hinchcliffe.
The morning practice session, which was eventually cancelled due to rain, had already been pushed back as low cloud cover had prevented the medical helicopter from arriving.
The rain has now cleared, the sun is out, and once the medi chopper is in place and the track is dry, IndyCar will hold a two-hour practice session, with the teams allowed to use the final 30mins to also include pitstop practice.
Starting line-up for ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway
|STARTING SPOT
|CAR NO.
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|1
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|2
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|3
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|4
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|5
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|6
|28
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti Autosport
|7
|30
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|8
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|9
|10
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|5
|James Hinchcliffe
|Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|11
|18
|Sebastien Bourdais
|Dale Coyne Racing With Vasser-Sullivan
|12
|21
|Spencer Pigot
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|13
|19
|Santino Ferrucci
|Dale Coyne Racing
|14
|88
|Colton Herta
|Harding Steinbrenner Racing
|15
|20
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|16
|7
|Marcus Ericsson
|Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|17
|98
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Herta Autosport with Curb Agajanian
|18
|26
|Zach Veach
|Andretti Autosport
|19
|14
|Tony Kanaan
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|20
|4
|Matheus Leist
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|21
|59
|Conor Daly
|Carlin
|22
|23
|Charlie Kimball
|Carlin
Race hub
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|Practice
|Fri 23 Aug
|
12:00
14:00
|
|Qualifying
|Fri 23 Aug
|
16:15
18:15
|
|Final Practice
|Sat 24 Aug
|
19:15
21:15
|
|Race
|Sun 25 Aug
|
18:30
20:30
|
