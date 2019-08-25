Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / VIR / Race report

VIR IMSA: Tandy, Pilet win after tense Porsche duel

shares
comments
VIR IMSA: Tandy, Pilet win after tense Porsche duel
By:
Aug 25, 2019, 8:19 PM

Nick Tandy and Patrick Pilet won the GT-only round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Virginia International Raceway, winning a tense duel with the sister works Porsche of Laurens Vanthoor and Earl Bamber.

From pole position, Vanthoor led into Turn 1 with the #911 Porsche of Tandy sprinting from sixth to second thanks to a brave lunge around the outside of the #3 Corvette and both Ford GTs at the first corner.

The first caution period occurred 10 minutes into the race, after the #96 BMW of Robby Foley hit the #48 Lamborghini of Corey Lewis, and a tire carcass came off the M6 after the collision. That sent all the GTLM runners into the pits, where the #911 (Tandy/Pilet) jumped ahead of the #912 despite making a driver change.

The #4 Corvette of Oliver Gavin also rejoined ahead of both Fords in fourth, leading to a Porsche-Porsche, Corvette-Corvette, Ford-Ford and BMW-BMW running order at the restart. A brief off from Gavin gifted fourth to Joey Hand’s #66 Ford, and Ryan Briscoe later demoted Gavin a place further in the #67 sister GT to restore the status quo from the opening stint.

The #912 retook the lead in the second round of pitstops at half distance, with Bamber taking over from Vanthoor and Tandy returning to the #911 car after Pilet’s single stint.

Although he was 4s in arrears for a while, Tandy closed the gap before his final stop and then put in an almighty charge after it. When Bamber pitted for his last splash of gas, he rejoined behind Tandy.

A second full-course yellow happened with 20 minutes to go, when Katherine Legge suffered a huge crash at Turn 9, thought to be a tire failure, smashing her Acura NSX into the tire wall – fortunately without injury. Officials scrambled to repair the barriers to get the race restarted, and did a fine job in time for a sprint to the finish.

Tandy got the jump on Bamber at the green flag with eight minutes remaining, but Bamber attacked hard as the clock ticked down to zero. He got the gap under three tenths of a second before Tandy responded, pulling away to a 0.7s win.

“It’s fun when you’re behind, when you’re in front you’d like a team order,” quipped Tandy of Porsche allowing its cars to race to the finish. “The team lets us race, it’s amazing. To comeback with such a strong Sunday after a bad Saturday, it says a lot.”

The battle for third was effectively settled straight after the final pitstop, as although Antonio Garcia (in for Magnussen) beat Dirk Muller (in for Hand) off pitlane, Garcia locked up and ran wide at Turn 1, allowing the Ford past. In his efforts to fight back, Garcia punted Muller into a spin at the Roller Coaster.

This allowed the second Corvette, the #4 of Tommy Milner (in for Gavin), on to Muller’s tail, as the stewards decided to give no penalty for the collision – presumably as Muller had thrown a major block on the preceding straight. As Garcia held third, Milner passed Muller, the latter also being jumped by a late-stopping Richard Westbrook (in for Briscoe) in the second Ford.

The RLL-run BMW M8s rounded out the GTLM field, having struggled to get on terms for pace all weekend.

#33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, GTD: Ben Keating, Jeroen Bleekemolen

#33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, GTD: Ben Keating, Jeroen Bleekemolen

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

GTD: Riley Mercedes wins

In GT Daytona, pole winner Zacharie Robichon’s Pfaff Porsche 911 led Trent Hindman (Meyer Shank Acura NSX) and Richard Heistand (AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F), as the sister #12 Lexus of Frankie Montecalvo lost ground by running wide at Turn 1, and then took a rough ride through the Esses that sent him to the pits in the opening five minutes.

Unlike his rivals, Robichon didn’t pit during the first yellow and stopped under green so teammate Hargrove was able to maximise his drive time for the final 105 minutes.

Jack Hawksworth, in for Heistand in the #14 Lexus, grabbed the lead from Hargrove just after the halfway point, making a robust pass into Turn 1. But an electrical issue caused Hawksworth to pit repeatedly, and despite a battery change, the car plunged to last place and, ultimately, retirement.

That meant the battle between Hargrove and Jeroen Bleekemolen, sharing the #33 Riley-run Mercedes with Ben Keating, became key. Following their last pitstops in the final hour, the pair battled hard, with Bleekemolen – on warmer tires having pitted earlier – outdragging Hargrove on the back straight.

Bleekemolen quickly overcame the earlier-stopping Acura of Mario Farnbacher (in for Hindman) to grab the class lead. He kept his cool at the late-race restart too, despite a late scare over some tire pick-up that took time to clear up, winning by 0.6s over Hindman/Farnbacher.

Toni Vilander – sharing the WeatherTech Ferrari with Cooper MacNeil – passed the Robichon/Hargrove Porsche for third in the closing stages.

Race results:

Cla Class Num Driver Chassis Laps Gap
1 GTLM 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Porsche 911 RSR 88  
2 GTLM 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 911 RSR 88 0.737
3 GTLM 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia 		Corvette C7.R 88 3.275
4 GTLM 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		Corvette C7.R 88 3.972
5 GTLM 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Ford GT 88 4.396
6 GTLM 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller 		Ford GT 88 9.556
7 GTLM 25 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Connor de Phillippi 		BMW M8 GTE 88 12.560
8 GTLM 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		BMW M8 GTE 87 1 Lap
9 GTD 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 86 2 Laps
10 GTD 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman 		Acura NSX GT3 86 2 Laps
11 GTD 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GT3 86 2 Laps
12 GTD 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 86 2 Laps
13 GTD 73 United States Patrick Lindsey
United States Patrick Long 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 86 2 Laps
14 GTD 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 86 2 Laps
15 GTD 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		Lexus RC F GT3 86 2 Laps
16 GTD 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach 		Mercedes-AMG 86 2 Laps
17 GTD 76 United States Paul Holton
United States Matt Plumb 		McLaren 720S GT3 86 2 Laps
18 GTD 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 84 4 Laps
19 GTD 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		BMW M6 GT3 83 5 Laps
20 GTD 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United Kingdom Alice Powell 		Acura NSX GT3 74 14 Laps
21 GTD 14 United States Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3 63 25 Laps
View full results
Next article
VIR IMSA: Vanthoor beats Magnussen to pole by 0.078s

Previous article

VIR IMSA: Vanthoor beats Magnussen to pole by 0.078s
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event VIR
Sub-event Race
Drivers Patrick Pilet , Nick Tandy
Teams CORE autosport
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
MotoGP

Dovizioso hospitalised after temporary memory loss in crash

2
Stock Car Brasil

Brazilian Stock Car: Di Grassi stripped of ‘Million Race’ victory

13m
3
MotoGP

Quartararo: Silverstone crash caused by Rins mistake

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

VIR IMSA: Tandy, Pilet win after tense Porsche duel
IMSA

VIR IMSA: Tandy, Pilet win after tense Porsche duel

VIR IMSA: Vanthoor beats Magnussen to pole by 0.078s
IMSA

VIR IMSA: Vanthoor beats Magnussen to pole by 0.078s

VIR IMSA: Vanthoor beats Tandy in all-Porsche FP3 duel
IMSA

VIR IMSA: Vanthoor beats Tandy in all-Porsche FP3 duel

VIR IMSA: Pilet fastest in FP2 for Porsche
IMSA

VIR IMSA: Pilet fastest in FP2 for Porsche

Insight: What it’s like being the father of an F1 driver
F1

Insight: What it’s like being the father of an F1 driver

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.