IMSA / VIR / Qualifying report

VIR IMSA: Vanthoor beats Magnussen to pole by 0.078s

VIR IMSA: Vanthoor beats Magnussen to pole by 0.078s
By:
Aug 24, 2019, 5:20 PM

Porsche’s Laurens Vanthoor will start the GT-only round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Virginia International Raceway from pole position after topping qualifying by 0.078s ahead of Corvette Racing’s Jan Magnussen.

The track was dry with damp patches for the start of the GTLM session, with all cars on slick tires.

Ford’s Joey Hand was in the top spot before Vanthoor grabbed it back with 1m40.630s. Magnussen grabbed second with a last-gasp flyer, just missing out on pole by 0.078s while Vanthoor had already bailed out into the pits, with Ryan Briscoe’s Ford GT an identical margin back in third.

Read Also:

“The first couple of laps you’re figuring out where the track is dry and when to use the tires, so it’s a little bit like poker,” said Vanthoor. “They told me I was safe [in P1], I said, ‘Are you sure? I’ve got another tenth in me’, but they made the call to pit.”

Hand slipped to fourth, ahead of Oliver Gavin in the second Corvette. In the second Porsche, Nick Tandy went off and hit the tires at Oak Hill Bend. He will start down in sixth, ahead of the BMW M8 GTEs of John Edwards and Connor de Phillippi.

#9 PFAFF Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Scott Hargrove, Zacharie Robichon

#9 PFAFF Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Scott Hargrove, Zacharie Robichon

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

GT Daytona qualifying began in much more slippery conditions, with the majority of teams opting for slicks. The #14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus of Richard Heistand went off on its out lap, proving how treacherous the track surface was for those on slicks.

With the conditions improving throughout, position changes came thick and fast throughout the session. Just before the clock ticked down to zero, Zacharie Robichon was at the top of the times in his Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

As the checkered flag flew, Frankie Montecalvo then grabbed the top spot in #12 AVS Lexus – but Robichon took class pole back with his final flying lap, a 1m45.826s, as he was the last of the frontrunners on track and took full benefit of the evolving track.

“Credit to the team for making the right call, so we got an extra lap on everyone else,” said the Canadian. “It was exciting, the car was moving around a lot. Just like driving back home on the ice!”

His fastest time was 0.324s quicker than Montecalvo, with the sister Lexus of Heistand qualifying third after its early off.

Trent Hindman and Alice Powell, making her series debut, were fourth and fifth fastest respectively in their Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3s.

Session results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'40.630  
2 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'40.708 0.078
3 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTLM Ford GT 1'40.786 0.156
4 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTLM Ford GT 1'40.956 0.326
5 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'41.578 0.948
6 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'41.615 0.985
7 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'41.703 1.073
8 25 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Connor de Phillippi 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'41.772 1.142
9 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'45.826 5.196
10 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'46.150 5.520
11 14 United States Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'46.524 5.894
12 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'46.697 6.067
13 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United Kingdom Alice Powell 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'48.159 7.529
14 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'48.398 7.768
15 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'48.476 7.846
16 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'48.567 7.937
17 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'51.132 10.502
18 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'53.823 13.193
19 76 United States Paul Holton
United States Matt Plumb 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'54.213 13.583
20 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach 		GTD Mercedes-AMG 1'56.054 15.424
21 73 United States Patrick Lindsey
United States Patrick Long 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'56.158 15.528
View full results
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event VIR
Sub-event Qualifying
Author Charles Bradley

IMSA Next session

VIR

VIR

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Race Starts in
23 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
59 Seconds

