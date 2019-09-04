Top events
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Breaking news

Rahal to make Acura IMSA return at Petit Le Mans

Rahal to make Acura IMSA return at Petit Le Mans
By:
Sep 4, 2019, 1:02 PM

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal will rejoin the Acura Team Penske IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round for next month's Petit Le Mans season finale.

Rahal will partner team regulars Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor at the wheel of the #7 Acura ARX-05 for the 10-hour race at Road Atlanta on October 12, reprising the 'third driver' role he played for Penske last year.

For the opening two rounds of the 2019 IMSA season at Daytona and Sebring, Alexander Rossi was drafted in to join Castroneves and Taylor, but the IndyCar title contender will be contesting the Bathurst 1000 Supercars race on the same weekend.

“It will be great to team up with Helio and Ricky again as they close out the season and we’ll be working to get the best possible result to help Acura lock up several championships that weekend,” said Rahal, who currently lies ninth in the IndyCar standings.

“I really enjoyed working with Acura and everyone at Team Penske last year and I have missed racing with them this season. But when this opportunity came up for Petit Le Mans, it was an easy decision. I hope I can help them win one of the biggest races of the year.”

The #6 Acura is set to compete at Road Atlanta with its usual endurance line-up, with Simon Pagenaud again joining points leaders Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron.

Montoya and Cameron hold a seven-point advantage over Action Express Racing Cadillac pair Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr with two races still to run, helped by back-to-back wins earlier in the season at Mid-Ohio and Detroit.

Castroneves and Taylor are joint-third in the table alongside Mazda driver Jonathan Bomarito, winner of two of the past three IMSA races with Harry Tincknell, 17 points off the lead.

#7 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, DPi: Helio Castroneves, Ricky Taylor

#7 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, DPi: Helio Castroneves, Ricky Taylor

Photo by: Richard Dole / LAT Images

Supercars Mustang makes USA track debut

Supercars Mustang makes USA track debut
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta
Drivers Graham Rahal
Teams Team Penske
Author Jamie Klein

