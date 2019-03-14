Sebring 12 Hours: Nasr tops first practice in AXR Cadillac
Ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr led the 38-car IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship field in opening practice for the Sebring 12 Hours, while Earl Bamber put Porsche on top in GT Le Mans.
In the 75-minute session there were two red flags for spins at Turn 5 – one by the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca and the second by the #85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac.
Eventually Nasr’s time, set on the #31 AXR Cadillac DPi-V.R’s eighth of 17 laps, held up by 0.355sec over Dane Cameron’s best in the #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05, which was less than one tenth quicker than Renger van der Zande was third in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.
Romain Dumas slotted the CORE autosport Nissan into fourth ahead of Tristan Vautier’s JDC Caddy.
Gabriel Aubry’s top lap put PR1/Mathaiasen ahead of Performance Tech Motorsports in LMP2.
In GTLM, the Porsche 911 RSRs of Bamber and Patrick Pilet sandwiched the two Ford GTs of Richard Westbrook and Joey Hand, while Bamber wound up a full second quicker than the best of the Corvettes, and 1.8sec quicker than the second.
The Acura NSX of Meyer Shank Racing led GT Daytona, Mario Farnbacher 0.45sec faster than Pat Long in the Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.
Aaron Telitz (AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus), Rolf Ineichen (Grasser Lamborghini), Toni Vilander (Scuderia Corsa Ferrari) and Jeroen Bleekemolen (Riley Motorsports Mercedes) ensured six different manufacturers filling the top six slots.
Practice times:
|Pos.
|No.
|Drivers
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|31
| Pipo Derani
Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'46.996
|2
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'47.351
|0.355
|3
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'47.389
|0.393
|4
|54
| Romain Dumas
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|1'47.806
|0.810
|5
|85
| Juan Piedrahita
Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'48.027
|1.031
|6
|7
| Alexander Rossi
Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'48.186
|1.190
|7
|5
| Brendon Hartley
Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'48.270
|1.274
|8
|84
| Simon Trummer
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'48.359
|1.363
|9
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Olivier Pla
Jonathan Bomarito
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'48.536
|1.540
|10
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Timo Bernhard
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'48.857
|1.861
|11
|50
| Rene Binder
Will Owen
Agustin Canapino
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'50.002
|3.006
|12
|52
| Matt McMurry
Anders Fjordbach
Gabriel Aubry
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|1'50.877
|3.881
|13
|38
| Kyle Masson
Cameron Cassels
Andrew Evans
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|1'52.468
|5.472
|14
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'56.983
|9.987
|15
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'57.313
|10.317
|16
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'57.480
|10.484
|17
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'57.594
|10.598
|18
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'57.991
|10.995
|19
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'58.818
|11.822
|20
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Tom Blomqvist
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'58.838
|11.842
|21
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Philipp Eng
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'59.142
|12.146
|22
|86
| Justin Marks
Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'00.793
|13.797
|23
|73
| Patrick Long
Patrick Lindsey
Nicholas Boulle
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'01.240
|14.244
|24
|12
| Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'01.448
|14.452
|25
|11
| Rolf Ineichen
Mirko Bortolotti
Rik Breukers
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|2'01.521
|14.525
|26
|63
| Toni Vilander
Cooper MacNeil
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2'01.593
|14.597
|27
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2'01.653
|14.657
|28
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Philipp Frommenwiler
Richard Heistand
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'01.700
|14.704
|29
|57
| Katherine Legge
Christina Nielsen
Ana Beatriz
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'01.775
|14.779
|30
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|2'01.809
|14.813
|31
|48
| Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Ryan Hardwick
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|2'01.941
|14.945
|32
|29
| Daniel Morad
Christopher Mies
Richard Feller
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|2'02.002
|15.006
|33
|71
| Fabian Schiller
Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2'02.194
|15.198
|34
|9
| Scott Hargrove
Lars Kern
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'02.267
|15.271
|35
|8
| Ryan Dalziel
Parker Chase
Ezequiel Perez Companc
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|2'02.667
|15.671
|36
|47
| Brandon Gdovic
Lawson Aschenbach
Don Yount
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|2'02.899
|15.903
|37
|19
| Andrew Davis
Will Hardeman
Alex Riberas
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|2'03.244
|16.248
|38
|44
| Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
John Potter
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Sebring
|Drivers
|Felipe Nasr
|Teams
|Action Express Racing
|Author
|David Malsher
breaking news