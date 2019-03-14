Sebring 12 Hours: Pla puts Mazda on top in FP2
Olivier Pla sent Mazda Team Joest to the top of the times in second practice for the Sebring 12 Hours, just before running out of fuel, ahead of Saturday’s second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Pla lapped the 3.74-mile course in 1min46.834sec at the wheel of the #55 RT24-P to beat the best time of this morning’s pacesetter, the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, which was this time piloted by Pipo Derani.
The Frenchman stopping out on track caused the second of two red flags during the session.
Jordan Taylor’s Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R was a mere 0.002sec slower than Derani in third, but 0.338sec clear of Helio Castroneves in the faster of Acura Team Penske’s ARX-05s.
Oliver Jarvis ensured both Mazdas were in the top five as he eclipsed Joao Barbosa in AXR’s second Caddy and Juan Pablo Montoya in the second Acura.
PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ Matt McMurry survived a spin that didn’t halt the session to go quickest of the two LMP2 Orecas.
Nick Tandy ensured Porsche top spot in GT Le Mans again with a best of 1min56.991sec, around 0.2sec quicker than the Ford GT of Sebastien Bourdais and 0.4sec ahead of the second Ford of Ryan Briscoe.
The BMW M8 of Philipp Eng was half a second off the ace but that was enough to grab fourth ahead of Jan Magnussen in the #3 Corvette C7.R and the second 911 RSR of Earl Bamber.
That BMW promise extended into GT Daytona with the Turner Motorsports M6 of Bill Auberlen setting the pace, a full 0.33sec ahead of Mirko Bortolotti in the Grasser Racing Lamborghini Huracan.
Scott Hargrove wound the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R up to third ahead of the faster of the two Lexus RC Fs, that of new AIM Vasser-Sullivan driver, Philipp Frommenwiler.
Justin Marks set the best Acura NSX time to clock fifth ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen’s Riley Mercedes AMG GT, and Toni Vilander’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488. Thus six different manufacturers featured in the top six times.
The first red flag, which arrived just five minutes after the session started, was a result of Doug Yount shunting the Precision Performance Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan, which he’s sharing this weekend with Brandon Gdovic and late signing Lawson Aschenbach.
Third practice, a 90min session, begins at 7.45pm Eastern (local) time.
Practice times:
|Pos.
|No.
|Class
|Drivers
|Team/Car
|Time
|1
|55
|
Olivier Pla
Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
|Mazda Team Joest
Mazda DPi
|01:46.834
|2
|31
|
Pipo Derani
Felipe Nasr
Eric Curran
|Whelen Engineering Racing
Cadillac DPi
|01:47.649
|3
|10
|
Jordan Taylor
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Renger Van Der Zande
|Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R
Cadillac DPi
|01:47.651
|4
|7
|
Helio Castroneves
Alexander Rossi
Ricky Taylor
|Acura Team Penske
Acura DPi
|01:47.989
|5
|77
|
Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Timo Bernhard
|Mazda Team Joest
Mazda DPi
|01:48.285
|6
|5
|
Joao Barbosa
Brendon Hartley
Filipe Albuquerque
|Mustang Sampling Racing
Cadillac DPi
|01:48.652
|7
|6
|
Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|Acura Team Penske
Acura DPi
|01:48.688
|8
|54
|
Romain Dumas
Jonathan Bennett
Colin Braun
|CORE autosport
Nissan DPi
|01:48.963
|9
|85
|
Juan Piedrahita
Misha Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
|JDC-Miller Motorsports
Cadillac DPi
|01:48.985
|10
|50
|
Rene Binder
Agustin Canapino
Will Owen
|Juncos Racing
Cadillac DPi
|01:49.466
|11
|84
|
Chris Miller
Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
|JDC-Miller Motorsports
Cadillac DPi
|01:50.018
|12
|52
|
Matthew McMurry
Gabriel Aubry
Anders Fjorback
|PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
ORECA LMP2
|01:52.149
|13
|38
|
Cameron Cassels
Kyle Masson
Andrew Evans
|Performance Tech Motorsports
ORECA LMP2
|01:55.708
|14
|911
|
Nick Tandy
Frederic Makowiecki
Patrick Pilet
|Porsche GT Team
Porsche 911 RSR
|01:56.991
|15
|66
|
Sebastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Mueller
|Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Ford GT
|01:57.201
|16
|67
|
Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
Scott Dixon
|Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Ford GT
|01:57.406
|17
|24
|
Philipp Eng
Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
|BMW Team RLL
BMW M8 GTE
|01:57.507
|18
|3
|
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
Jan Magnussen
|Corvette Racing
Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
|01:57.647
|19
|912
|
Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|Porsche GT Team
Porsche 911 RSR
|01:57.656
|20
|25
|
Connor De Phillippi
Colton Herta
Tom Blomqvist
|BMW Team RLL
BMW M8 GTE
|01:58.127
|21
|4
|
Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|Corvette Racing
Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
|01:58.446
|22
|96
|
Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|Turner Motorsport
BMW M6 GT3
|02:00.583
|23
|11
|
Mirko Bortolotti
Rik Breukers
Rolf Ineichen
|GRT Grasser Racing Team
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|02:00.913
|24
|9
|
Scott Hargrove
Zacharie Robichon
Lars Kern
|PFAFF Motorsports
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|02:01.292
|25
|14
|
Philipp Frommenwiler
Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth
|AIM Vasser Sullivan
Lexus RC F GT3
|02:01.574
|26
|86
|
Justin Marks
Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
Acura NSX GT3
|02:01.581
|27
|33
|
Jeroen Bleekemolen
Felipe Fraga
Ben Keating
|Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3
|02:01.583
|28
|63
|
Toni Vilander
Jeff Westphal
Cooper MacNeil
|Scuderia Corsa
Ferrari 488 GT3
|02:01.740
|29
|57
|
Ana Beatriz
Christina Nielsen
Katherine Legge
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
Acura NSX GT3
|02:01.785
|30
|12
|
Frank Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
Aaron Telitz
|AIM Vasser Sullivan
Lexus RC F GT3
|02:01.851
|31
|73
|
Nicholas Boulle
Patrick Lindsey
Patrick Long
|Park Place Motorsports
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|02:01.987
|32
|8
|
Ryan Dalziel
Ezequiel Perez Companc
Parker Chase
|Starworks Motorsport
Audi R8 LMS GT3
|02:02.122
|33
|44
|
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
John Potter
|Magnus Racing
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|02:02.312
|34
|48
|
Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Ryan Hardwick
|Paul Miller Racing
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|02:02.326
|35
|29
|
Daniel Morad
Christopher Mies
Ricky Feller
|Montaplast by Land Motorsport
Audi R8 LMS GT3
|02:02.490
|36
|71
|
Fabian Schiller
JC Perez
Maximilian Buhk
|P1 Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3
|02:02.927
|37
|19
|
Andrew Davis
Alex Riberas
Will Hardeman
|Moorespeed
Audi R8 LMS GT3
|02:03.339
|38
|47
|
Don Yount
Lawson Aschenbach
Brandon Gdovic
|Precision Performance Motorsports (PPM)
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|02:06.894
