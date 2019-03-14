Sign in
IMSA / Sebring / Practice report

Sebring 12 Hours: Pla puts Mazda on top in FP2

Sebring 12 Hours: Pla puts Mazda on top in FP2
By:
1h ago

Olivier Pla sent Mazda Team Joest to the top of the times in second practice for the Sebring 12 Hours, just before running out of fuel, ahead of Saturday’s second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Pla lapped the 3.74-mile course in 1min46.834sec at the wheel of the #55 RT24-P to beat the best time of this morning’s pacesetter, the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, which was this time piloted by Pipo Derani.

The Frenchman stopping out on track caused the second of two red flags during the session.

Jordan Taylor’s Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R was a mere 0.002sec slower than Derani in third, but 0.338sec clear of Helio Castroneves in the faster of Acura Team Penske’s ARX-05s.

Oliver Jarvis ensured both Mazdas were in the top five as he eclipsed Joao Barbosa in AXR’s second Caddy and Juan Pablo Montoya in the second Acura.

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ Matt McMurry survived a spin that didn’t halt the session to go quickest of the two LMP2 Orecas.

Nick Tandy ensured Porsche top spot in GT Le Mans again with a best of 1min56.991sec, around 0.2sec quicker than the Ford GT of Sebastien Bourdais and 0.4sec ahead of the second Ford of Ryan Briscoe.

The BMW M8 of Philipp Eng was half a second off the ace but that was enough to grab fourth ahead of Jan Magnussen in the #3 Corvette C7.R and the second 911 RSR of Earl Bamber.

That BMW promise extended into GT Daytona with the Turner Motorsports M6 of Bill Auberlen setting the pace, a full 0.33sec ahead of Mirko Bortolotti in the Grasser Racing Lamborghini Huracan.

Scott Hargrove wound the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R up to third ahead of the faster of the two Lexus RC Fs, that of new AIM Vasser-Sullivan driver, Philipp Frommenwiler.

Justin Marks set the best Acura NSX time to clock fifth ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen’s Riley Mercedes AMG GT, and Toni Vilander’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488. Thus six different manufacturers featured in the top six times.

The first red flag, which arrived just five minutes after the session started, was a result of Doug Yount shunting the Precision Performance Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan, which he’s sharing this weekend with Brandon Gdovic and late signing Lawson Aschenbach.

Third practice, a 90min session, begins at 7.45pm Eastern (local) time.

Practice times:

Pos. No. Class Drivers Team/Car Time
1 55 Daytona Prototype International
Olivier Pla
Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
 Mazda Team Joest
Mazda DPi		 01:46.834
2 31 Daytona Prototype International
Pipo Derani
Felipe Nasr
Eric Curran
 Whelen Engineering Racing
Cadillac DPi		 01:47.649
3 10 Daytona Prototype International
Jordan Taylor
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Renger Van Der Zande
 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R
Cadillac DPi		 01:47.651
4 7 Daytona Prototype International
Helio Castroneves
Alexander Rossi
Ricky Taylor
 Acura Team Penske
Acura DPi		 01:47.989
5 77 Daytona Prototype International
Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Timo Bernhard
 Mazda Team Joest
Mazda DPi		 01:48.285
6 5 Daytona Prototype International
Joao Barbosa
Brendon Hartley
Filipe Albuquerque
 Mustang Sampling Racing
Cadillac DPi		 01:48.652
7 6 Daytona Prototype International
Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
 Acura Team Penske
Acura DPi		 01:48.688
8 54 Daytona Prototype International
Romain Dumas
Jonathan Bennett
Colin Braun
 CORE autosport
Nissan DPi		 01:48.963
9 85 Daytona Prototype International
Juan Piedrahita
Misha Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
 JDC-Miller Motorsports
Cadillac DPi		 01:48.985
10 50 Daytona Prototype International
Rene Binder
Agustin Canapino
Will Owen
 Juncos Racing
Cadillac DPi		 01:49.466
11 84 Daytona Prototype International
Chris Miller
Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
 JDC-Miller Motorsports
Cadillac DPi		 01:50.018
12 52 Le Mans Prototype 2
Matthew McMurry
Gabriel Aubry
Anders Fjorback
 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
ORECA LMP2		 01:52.149
13 38 Le Mans Prototype 2
Cameron Cassels
Kyle Masson
Andrew Evans
 Performance Tech Motorsports
ORECA LMP2		 01:55.708
14 911 GT Le Mans
Nick Tandy
Frederic Makowiecki
Patrick Pilet
 Porsche GT Team
Porsche 911 RSR		 01:56.991
15 66 GT Le Mans
Sebastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Mueller
 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Ford GT		 01:57.201
16 67 GT Le Mans
Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
Scott Dixon
 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Ford GT		 01:57.406
17 24 GT Le Mans
Philipp Eng
Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
 BMW Team RLL
BMW M8 GTE		 01:57.507
18 3 GT Le Mans
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
Jan Magnussen
 Corvette Racing
Chevrolet Corvette C7.R		 01:57.647
19 912 GT Le Mans
Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
 Porsche GT Team
Porsche 911 RSR		 01:57.656
20 25 GT Le Mans
Connor De Phillippi
Colton Herta
Tom Blomqvist
 BMW Team RLL
BMW M8 GTE		 01:58.127
21 4 GT Le Mans
Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
 Corvette Racing
Chevrolet Corvette C7.R		 01:58.446
22 96 GT Daytona
Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
 Turner Motorsport
BMW M6 GT3		 02:00.583
23 11 GT Daytona
Mirko Bortolotti
Rik Breukers
Rolf Ineichen
 GRT Grasser Racing Team
Lamborghini Huracan GT3		 02:00.913
24 9 GT Daytona
Scott Hargrove
Zacharie Robichon
Lars Kern
 PFAFF Motorsports
Porsche 911 GT3 R		 02:01.292
25 14 GT Daytona
Philipp Frommenwiler
Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth
 AIM Vasser Sullivan
Lexus RC F GT3		 02:01.574
26 86 GT Daytona
Justin Marks
Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
Acura NSX GT3		 02:01.581
27 33 GT Daytona
Jeroen Bleekemolen
Felipe Fraga
Ben Keating
 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3		 02:01.583
28 63 GT Daytona
Toni Vilander
Jeff Westphal
Cooper MacNeil
 Scuderia Corsa
Ferrari 488 GT3		 02:01.740
29 57 GT Daytona
Ana Beatriz
Christina Nielsen
Katherine Legge
 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
Acura NSX GT3		 02:01.785
30 12 GT Daytona
Frank Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
Aaron Telitz
 AIM Vasser Sullivan
Lexus RC F GT3		 02:01.851
31 73 GT Daytona
Nicholas Boulle
Patrick Lindsey
Patrick Long
 Park Place Motorsports
Porsche 911 GT3 R		 02:01.987
32 8 GT Daytona
Ryan Dalziel
Ezequiel Perez Companc
Parker Chase
 Starworks Motorsport
Audi R8 LMS GT3		 02:02.122
33 44 GT Daytona
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
John Potter
 Magnus Racing
Lamborghini Huracan GT3		 02:02.312
34 48 GT Daytona
Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Ryan Hardwick
 Paul Miller Racing
Lamborghini Huracan GT3		 02:02.326
35 29 GT Daytona
Daniel Morad
Christopher Mies
Ricky Feller
 Montaplast by Land Motorsport
Audi R8 LMS GT3		 02:02.490
36 71 GT Daytona
Fabian Schiller
JC Perez
Maximilian Buhk
 P1 Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3		 02:02.927
37 19 GT Daytona
Andrew Davis
Alex Riberas
Will Hardeman
 Moorespeed
Audi R8 LMS GT3		 02:03.339
38 47 GT Daytona
Don Yount
Lawson Aschenbach
Brandon Gdovic
 Precision Performance Motorsports (PPM)
Lamborghini Huracan GT3		 02:06.894
