IMSA Daytona 24 Hours
Practice report

Daytona 24h: Pole-winning Cadillac beats BMW in final IMSA practice

Cadillac’s Jack Aitken set the pace in the final practice session ahead of this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Updated
#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken, Tom Blomqvist

Action Express Racing’s ex-F1 racer lapped Daytona International Speedway’s 3.56-mile road course in 1m35.982s in his Cadillac V-Series.R in warm track conditions for a one-hour session.

Sebastien Bourdais set the early pace in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Caddy at 1m36.611s, but Connor De Phillippi beat that mark in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 with 1m36.222s.

Pipo Derani then topped the session at 1m36.131s, going 0.091s clear, before team-mate Aitken beat that by dipping under the 1m36s barrier on 1m35.983s.

“We’ve been pretty happy with the car since we set it down at the Roar to be honest,” Aitken told IMSA Radio. “It’s not doing anything unexpected, which is not like last year.”

De Phillippi and Bourdais were second and third respectively, ahead of Richard Westbrook, whose JDC-Miller entry was fastest of the Porsche 963s.

Neel Jani was next up in Proton Competition’s 963 from the factory Penske variants of Nick Tandy and Felipe Nasr.

The Acuras of Louis Deletraz and Ricky Taylor were next up, the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti entry beating its #40 sister car. The #24 BMW of Jesse Krohn rounded out the GTP field.

The session was halted with 15 minutes to go, when Lance Willsey crashed his LMP2 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier into the concrete wall Turn 2.

#11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen, Hunter McElrea, Charles Milesi

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

#11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen, Hunter McElrea, Charles Milesi

Jensen sets the pace in LMP2 for TDS

Mikkel Jensen led the way in LMP2 in his #11 TDS ORECA, lapping in 1m39.078s before a grassy excursion at the Bus Stop (aka: Le Mans) chicane sent him into the pits.

Nobody could beat his time, with Matthieu Vaxiviere getting closest in the #88 Richard Mille AF Corse ORECA, ahead of the similar machines of Ryan Dalziel (Era Motorsport) and Malthe Jakobsen (Crowdstrike by APR).

#43 Andretti Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Scott Hargrove, Thomas Preining

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#43 Andretti Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Scott Hargrove, Thomas Preining

Andretti Porsche fastest in GTD

Thomas Preining led the way in the pro-am #43 Andretti Motorsports Porsche 911, 0.167s quicker than Matteo Cairoli’s Pro class leading #60 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan and Daniel Serra’s Risi Competizione Ferrari 296.

Jens Klingmann was second-fastest in Turner Motorsport’s BMW M4 from Riccardo Agostini (Triarsi Competizione).

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 18

1'35.983

   133.524
2 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly Belgium M. Martin Germany R. Rast BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 11

+0.239

1'36.222

 0.239 133.192
3 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais New Zealand S. Dixon Spain A. Palou Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 16

+0.486

1'36.469

 0.247 132.851
4 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook United Kingdom P. Hanson United States B. Keating JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 23

+0.833

1'36.816

 0.347 132.375
5 Italy G. Bruni Switzerland N. Jani Belgium A. Picariello France R. Dumas Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 20

+1.313

1'37.296

 0.480 131.722
6 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet France K. Estre Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 22

+1.473

1'37.456

 0.160 131.505
7 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Australia M. Campbell United States J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 15

+1.867

1'37.850

 0.394 130.976
8 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz United States C. Herta United Kingdom J. Button Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 12

+1.990

1'37.973

 0.123 130.812
9 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque New Zealand B. Hartley Sweden M. Ericsson Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 13

+2.309

1'38.292

 0.319 130.387
10 United States S. Thomas Denmark M. Jensen
H. McElrea
France C. Milesi TDS Racing 		11 ORECA 07 24

+3.095

1'39.078

 0.786 129.353
11 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng Brazil A. Farfus Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 4

+3.449

1'39.432

 0.354 128.892
12 Argentina L. Perez Companc Denmark N. Nielsen
L. Wadoux
France M. Vaxiviere Richard Mille AF Corse 		88 ORECA 07 23

+3.802

1'39.785

 0.353 128.436
13 United States D. Merriman United Kingdom R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
 18 ORECA 07 22

+3.802

1'39.785

 0.000 128.436
14 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun United Kingdom T. Sowery
M. Jakobsen Crowdstrike Racing by APR
 04 ORECA 07 24

+3.899

1'39.882

 0.097 128.311
15
P. Hyett
France P. Chatin Australia M. Brabham
A. Quinn AO Racing
 99 ORECA 07 25

+4.007

1'39.990

 0.108 128.173
16 Canada J. Farano
M. Dinan
Austria F. Habsburg New Zealand S. McLaughlin Tower Motorsports 		8 ORECA 07 24

+4.239

1'40.222

 0.232 127.876
17 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Australia J. Burdon Brazil F. Massa Riley 74 ORECA 07 18

+4.355

1'40.338

 0.116 127.728
18 United States B. Keating
N. Pino
United Kingdom B. Hanley Mexico P. O'Ward United Autosports USA 		2 ORECA 07 12

+4.504

1'40.487

 0.149 127.539
19 Poland J. Smiechowski United States N. Boulle France T. Dillmann France C. Novalak Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA 07 23

+4.519

1'40.502

 0.015 127.520
20 United States L. Willsey Portugal J. Barbosa
N. Siegel
United Kingdom J. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport 		33 Ligier JS P217 19

+4.788

1'40.771

 0.269 127.179
21 D. Goldburg United Kingdom P. di Resta
B. Garg
Sweden F. Rosenqvist United Autosports USA 		22 ORECA 07 11

+5.276

1'41.259

 0.488 126.567
22 United States E. Lux
K. Simpson
Australia J. Allen
S. Alvarez DragonSpeed
 81 ORECA 07 13

+6.572

1'42.555

 1.296 124.967
23 United States J. Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Canada S. Hargrove Austria T. Preining Andretti Motorsports 43 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 23

+11.089

1'47.072

 4.517 119.695
24 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni France R. Grosjean Italy M. Cairoli Iron Lynx 60 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 22

+11.256

1'47.239

 0.167 119.509
25 Brazil D. Serra Italy D. Rigon Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Risi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 7

+11.403

1'47.386

 0.147 119.345
26 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher
J. Walker
Germany J. Klingmann Turner Motorsport 		96 BMW M4 GT3 11

+11.475

1'47.458

 0.072 119.265
27 O. Triarsi
C. Scardina
R. Agostini Italy A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione 		023 Ferrari 296 GT3 16

+11.563

1'47.546

 0.088 119.168
28 United States R. Hardwick Norway D. Olsen
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 16

+11.626

1'47.609

 0.063 119.098
29 Australia K. Habul France J. Gounon Germany L. Stolz Germany M. Engel Sun Energy 1 75 Mercedes AMG GT3 25

+11.783

1'47.766

 0.157 118.924
30 Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Belgium S. Bovy France D. Pin Iron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 26

+11.823

1'47.806

 0.040 118.880
31 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff United Kingdom O. Millroy United Kingdom T. Gamble Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 24

+11.944

1'47.927

 0.121 118.747
32 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Germany C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 18

+11.969

1'47.952

 0.025 118.719
33 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Belgium F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 16

+11.977

1'47.960

 0.008 118.711
34
A. Adelson
E. Skeer Belgium J. Heylen France F. Makowiecki Wright Motorsports 		120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 26

+12.037

1'48.020

 0.060 118.645
35 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Spain D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 23

+12.073

1'48.056

 0.036 118.605
36
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach Netherlands L. ten Voorde Austria K. Bachler MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 17

+12.112

1'48.095

 0.039 118.562
37
M. Franco
A. Costa
Italy A. Balzan Monaco C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing 		34 Ferrari 296 GT3 11

+12.166

1'48.149

 0.054 118.503
38 Turkey S. Yoluc
R. Andrade
Australia S. Andrews United Kingdom A. Christodoulou Lone Star Racing 		80 Mercedes AMG GT3 13

+12.170

1'48.153

 0.004 118.499
39 United States J. Potter United States A. Lally United States S. Pumpelly Denmark N. Thiim Magnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 17

+12.202

1'48.185

 0.032 118.464
40 France S. Mann France F. Heriau Spain M. Molina Japan K. Cozzolino Af Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 23

+12.364

1'48.347

 0.162 118.287
41 United States D. Brule United States A. Udell United States T. Hindman France J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 12

+12.371

1'48.354

 0.007 118.279
42 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal
G. Doyle
United States A. Harrison Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 		45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 11

+12.467

1'48.450

 0.096 118.174
43 Italy R. Lacorte Italy G. Sernagiotto Italy A. Fuoco United States E. Cheever Cetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 10

+12.470

1'48.453

 0.003 118.171
44
F. Perera
South Africa J. Pepper Italy A. Caldarelli Italy M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx 		19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 22

+12.590

1'48.573

 0.120 118.040
45
S. Monk
United Kingdom K. Legge Colombia T. Calderon United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 12

+12.593

1'48.576

 0.003 118.037
46 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg New Zealand E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 18

+12.716

1'48.699

 0.123 117.904
47 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Canada J. Hinchcliffe United States A. Rossi Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 14

+12.882

1'48.865

 0.166 117.724
48 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Netherlands I. Dontje Canada D. Morad Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 7

+13.470

1'49.453

 0.588 117.091
49 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Canada D. DeFrancesco United Kingdom S. Mitchell Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 15

+14.372

1'50.355

 0.902 116.134
50 United States M. Skeen Canada M. Grenier United States K. Koch
M. Goetz Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 6

+14.498

1'50.481

 0.126 116.002
51 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx
Denmark M. Christensen AO Racing 		77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 12

+17.559

1'53.542

 3.061 112.875
52 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson United States A. Telitz Japan R. Miyata Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 3

+19.405

1'55.388

 1.846 111.069
53 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow United States N. Verhagen South Africa S. Van Der Linde Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 2

 

    
54 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Germany L. Kern United Kingdom A. Lynn AWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 0

 

    
55 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat United States K. Kirkwood United Kingdom M. Conway Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 6

 

    
56 Canada A. Mantella
N. Varrone
United States T. Merrill Ireland C. Eastwood AWA 		17 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 0

 

    
57 Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas
Germany L. Hörr United States S. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing 		20 ORECA 07 7

 

    
58 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 0

 

    
59 Canada R. De Angelis Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom I. James Denmark M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 0

 

    
