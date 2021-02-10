Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
256 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
263 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
269 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
283 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
297 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
304 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons

shares
comments
Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons
By:

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown is eager to see Formula 1 introduce a calendar rotation model in future seasons, believing it could help some races become more sustainable.

F1 announced plans for a record-breaking 23-race calendar in 2021 back in November, and remains committed to its longest-ever campaign despite changes enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current schedule features three triple-headers in the space of 11 weeks in the second half of the season, prompting concerns from teams about the impact it will have on personnel.

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said last month that the series could reduce the number of races on the calendar in the future, as well as suggesting that a rotation system could be used for some events.

McLaren motorsport chief Brown is supportive of a rotation model in the future, believing fewer races would not only reduce pressure on teams, but also increase the value of events by offering greater exclusivity.

“I’d like to get to a place where we are rotating some races,” Brown told Motorsport.com. 

“I’m a big believer that if a good country wants a grand prix, that’s a great thing. I think the more countries we race in, the better.

“That being said, I think there’s two things to consider with the size of the schedule. There’s first and foremost is your people. It’s a brutal schedule.

"And then the other is the scarcity of the races. If you look at NFL, there are I think 16 regular season games, and three or four play-offs. The Olympics is massively popular, that’s every four years, as is the World Cup.

“We know some grands prix tail off over time, and so actually if you didn’t make it an annual thing, but every two years, would some of those grands prix be actually more sustainable because you don’t have the burn-out?”

Read Also:

Brown outlined a possible model where three-quarters of the calendar is made up of permanent events, with the remaining quarter comprising rotating races.

“In our ideal world, you would do 20 grands prix per year,” Brown said.

“Maybe there are 25 markets, and maybe 15 of those are fixed events, because there is a commercial reality of this sport. You do have to balance all of the various interests, and we do need to get the sport to add up.

“I’d like to see there be a day where we’re in 25 markets, 15 core grands prix, and 10 other races - five of them are one year, and then five the next year.

“You might create more sustainable venues in some of those instances because people will go, ‘oh, it’s only around every two years, so I don’t want to miss it next year’.”

Related video

Alpine open to placing F1 juniors with other teams

Previous article

Alpine open to placing F1 juniors with other teams

Next article

How could Formula 1 make calendar rotation work?

How could Formula 1 make calendar rotation work?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

8h
2
Formula 1

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty

20h
3
Formula 1

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

2h
4
Formula 1

F1 chiefs give green light to Portuguese GP in 2021

6h
5
IndyCar

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked

19h
Latest news
How could Formula 1 make calendar rotation work?
Formula 1

How could Formula 1 make calendar rotation work?

9m
Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons
Formula 1

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons

30m
Alpine open to placing F1 juniors with other teams
Formula 1

Alpine open to placing F1 juniors with other teams

59m
F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative
Formula 1

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

2h
Why McLaren can be a true force in F1 again
Formula 1

Why McLaren can be a true force in F1 again

3h
Latest videos
Was This Car Ferrari's Biggest Failure In 70 Years Of F1? 07:27
Formula 1
1h

Was This Car Ferrari's Biggest Failure In 70 Years Of F1?

From Toleman to Alpine 02:38
Formula 1
Feb 9, 2021

From Toleman to Alpine

Everything You Need to Know About TYRES in Motorsport 06:51
Formula 1
Feb 9, 2021

Everything You Need to Know About TYRES in Motorsport

Why Lewis Hamilton Still Hasn't Signed His F1 2021 Contract 13:32
Formula 1
Feb 4, 2021

Why Lewis Hamilton Still Hasn't Signed His F1 2021 Contract

McLaren Unboxed | First Impressions | Daniel Ricciardo 07:57
Formula 1
Feb 4, 2021

McLaren Unboxed | First Impressions | Daniel Ricciardo

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
How could Formula 1 make calendar rotation work?
Formula 1 / Special feature

How could Formula 1 make calendar rotation work?

Alpine open to placing F1 juniors with other teams
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine open to placing F1 juniors with other teams

Why McLaren can be a true force in F1 again Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why McLaren can be a true force in F1 again

Trending Today

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

F1 chiefs give green light to Portuguese GP in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 chiefs give green light to Portuguese GP in 2021

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022

Lynn parts ways with Aston Martin after marque's GTE Pro exit
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Lynn parts ways with Aston Martin after marque's GTE Pro exit

Latest news

How could Formula 1 make calendar rotation work?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How could Formula 1 make calendar rotation work?

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons

Alpine open to placing F1 juniors with other teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine open to placing F1 juniors with other teams

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.