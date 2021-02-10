Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
256 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
263 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
269 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
283 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
297 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
304 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine open to placing F1 juniors with other teams

shares
comments
Alpine open to placing F1 juniors with other teams
By:

Alpine is confident it can work with other Formula 1 teams to find seats for its young drivers in the future despite currently having no customer or affiliated squads.

As part of the rebranding of Renault’s F1 project as Alpine for 2021, the French marque launched its 2021 academy on Wednesday, with three of its five members set to race in F2 this year.

Guanyu Zhou and Christian Lundgaard will return to F2 with UNI Virtuosi and ART Grand Prix respectively, while Oscar Piastri graduates to the category with Prema following his F3 title win last year.

Alpine Academy director Mia Sharizman outlined that both Zhou and Lundgaard are expected to fight for the F2 title this year after struggling to feature in the championship battle last season.

But Alpine appears limited on options to place its junior drivers in F1 moving forward. At the senior squad, Fernando Alonso has signed for 2021 on a two-year deal, while teammate Esteban Ocon is out of contract at the end of the season.

Ferrari has been able to place its young drivers with both Alfa Romeo and Haas for 2021, while Mercedes has George Russell at Williams. McLaren was the only Renault customer team in F1 last year, but has since switched to Mercedes power units, leaving Alpine without any affiliation to other teams.

Sharizman accepted that it “doesn’t make it any easier” for Alpine, but was confident there would be ways to work with other teams should it need to place its juniors without an existing affiliation.

“It is something that we have identified, ways and means to ultimately get the drivers to our seat,” Sharizman said.

“Without a power unit supply or without any connections, there can still be a collaboration between other teams. I won’t divulge too much into it.

“But having said that, we focus on what we have, we focus on the two race seats that we have, the academy that we have, and the tools that we have.

“Obviously, going into our team is the priority. But we believe that there is still room for collaboration with other teams, irrespective of the power unit supply.”

Read Also:

Alpine ran all three drivers in private F1 tests last year, sampling the 2018-spec Renault car, but it is unclear what appearances will be afforded to them this year.

Despite having a trio of youngsters all looking to make the final step to F1, Sharizman felt each driver was at a different stage of their careers.

“The three of them are three different years, going into the championship: you have Zhou in his third year, Christian in his second year, and obviously Oscar is a rookie,” said Sharizman when asked by Motorsport.com how he planned to manage all three drivers.

“It’s slightly a different proposition, and a different way of planning.

“It will bring the situation similar to what Ferrari has gone through last year. But at the moment, we do feel that for example in the case of Oscar, it would take time, but without that expectation, we are aware of how he can progress.

“We have to have a Plan A and a Plan B already for now. That is something that is in the back of our mind. We think it will be OK for us, and we can manage it well, and how we can ensure that the three drivers that we have get up to where they want to be.”

Related video

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

Previous article

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

Next article

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

8h
2
Formula 1

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty

20h
3
Formula 1

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

2h
4
Formula 1

F1 chiefs give green light to Portuguese GP in 2021

6h
5
IndyCar

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked

19h
Latest news
How could Formula 1 make calendar rotation work?
Formula 1

How could Formula 1 make calendar rotation work?

10m
Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons
Formula 1

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons

31m
Alpine open to placing F1 juniors with other teams
Formula 1

Alpine open to placing F1 juniors with other teams

59m
F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative
Formula 1

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

2h
Why McLaren can be a true force in F1 again
Formula 1

Why McLaren can be a true force in F1 again

3h
Latest videos
Was This Car Ferrari's Biggest Failure In 70 Years Of F1? 07:27
Formula 1
1h

Was This Car Ferrari's Biggest Failure In 70 Years Of F1?

From Toleman to Alpine 02:38
Formula 1
Feb 9, 2021

From Toleman to Alpine

Everything You Need to Know About TYRES in Motorsport 06:51
Formula 1
Feb 9, 2021

Everything You Need to Know About TYRES in Motorsport

Why Lewis Hamilton Still Hasn't Signed His F1 2021 Contract 13:32
Formula 1
Feb 4, 2021

Why Lewis Hamilton Still Hasn't Signed His F1 2021 Contract

McLaren Unboxed | First Impressions | Daniel Ricciardo 07:57
Formula 1
Feb 4, 2021

McLaren Unboxed | First Impressions | Daniel Ricciardo

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
How could Formula 1 make calendar rotation work?
Formula 1 / Special feature

How could Formula 1 make calendar rotation work?

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons

Why McLaren can be a true force in F1 again Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why McLaren can be a true force in F1 again

More from
Renault F1 Team
Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up

Why Renault's survivor wasn't part of Alpine's plans Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Renault's survivor wasn't part of Alpine's plans

Ocon was within 'touching' distance of something special in 2020
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon was within 'touching' distance of something special in 2020

Trending Today

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

F1 chiefs give green light to Portuguese GP in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 chiefs give green light to Portuguese GP in 2021

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022

Lynn parts ways with Aston Martin after marque's GTE Pro exit
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Lynn parts ways with Aston Martin after marque's GTE Pro exit

Latest news

How could Formula 1 make calendar rotation work?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How could Formula 1 make calendar rotation work?

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown hoping to see calendar rotation in future F1 seasons

Alpine open to placing F1 juniors with other teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine open to placing F1 juniors with other teams

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drops rainbow branding in updated We Race As One initiative

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.