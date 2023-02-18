Subscribe
Previous / The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past Next / What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker
Formula 1 News

Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie

Lewis Hamilton says he is currently in the process of helping to select Brad Pitt’s co-star for the Formula 1 movie that is set to begin shooting this year.

Luke Smith
By:
Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie
Listen to this article

Hollywood star Pitt visited last October’s United States Grand Prix alongside producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Joe Kosinski and screenwriter Ehren Kruger to discuss the project with teams and F1 officials. 

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton is serving as a producer and advisor on the project through his production company, Dawn Apollo Films.

Hamilton provided an update on the movie, which will be shot on F1 weekends, earlier this week, saying the team was working to choose who would co-star alongside Pitt.

“We're going through a process right now of selecting the character that will be alongside Brad, which is exciting,” Hamilton explained. “Basically that's the process of watching [the auditions].

“We have recordings of them doing certain scenes and we got through it. I've have sat in the office with Jerry and Joe and Brad, and we've been watching them and kind of given our inputs and what we think.”

Jerry Bruckheimer American film producer

Jerry Bruckheimer American film producer

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The movie is set to star Pitt in the lead role for the story that will see a veteran driver mentor a rising F1 racer.

Hamilton felt it was a “responsibility” for him as part of the project to make sure the cast was diverse, saying he particularly wanted to see more women in roles.

“I want to make the movie, in terms of like having diversity and representation, I want it to be as Formula 1 should be in the future - or should be now, but will be in the future,” he said.

“I want to see female mechanics. We would love to see a female driver. We haven't gotten to that point just yet. But why not?

“Right now, we’ve still got the script. We’ve gone through quite a few different iterations of it. We're still waiting for a new rewrite, and that's the whole process. But I was doing that throughout Christmas.

“It's exciting. I'm excited to get the next end of the script. I was talking to Brad last night about the characters that we have coming.”

F1 is set to fully cooperate during race weekends with the production of the film, which Hamilton said in October would be “the best racing movie.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
How "demanding" Alonso has started life with Aston Martin F1

How "demanding" Alonso has started life with Aston Martin F1

Formula 1

Alonso's life at Aston Martin How "demanding" Alonso has started life with Aston Martin F1

Ocon got "very sick" in F1 off-season due to bad lung virus

Ocon got "very sick" in F1 off-season due to bad lung virus

Formula 1

Ocon recovered from bad lung virus Ocon got "very sick" in F1 off-season due to bad lung virus

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Zhou proved his critics wrong How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Nothing will stop me speaking up on important issues in F1

Hamilton: Nothing will stop me speaking up on important issues in F1

Formula 1
Mercedes launch

Hamilton: Nothing will stop me speaking up on important issues in F1 Hamilton: Nothing will stop me speaking up on important issues in F1

Mercedes and Hamilton had "first chat" over new F1 contract

Mercedes and Hamilton had "first chat" over new F1 contract

Formula 1

Hamilton held first contract talks Mercedes and Hamilton had "first chat" over new F1 contract

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Assessing Hamilton's Mercedes stint Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Latest news

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry

Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry

WEC

Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry

Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie

Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie

Formula 1

Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

MotoGP

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023 The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What Williams’s new boss must do What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Analysis: F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alpine launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Ferrari's launch changed perceptions How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Can W14 return Mercedes to the top? Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance

The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Ferrari launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.