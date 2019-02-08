Sign in
Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2019: Launch dates, testing schedule, calendar and line-ups

F1 2019: Launch dates, testing schedule, calendar and line-ups
59m ago

All the information you need about the 2019 Formula 1 season in one place.

The season begins in Australia on March 17, and finishes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 1.

The third round, the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 14, will be the 1000th world championship F1 race.

Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen moves from Ferrari to Sauber, switching places with Charles Leclerc.

Daniel Ricciardo defects from Red Bull to Renault, replacing Carlos Sainz, who moves to McLaren in place of Fernando Alonso after the two-time champion left F1.

Pierre Gasly steps up from Toro Rosso to Red Bull, and is replaced by the returning Daniil Kvyat.

Robert Kubica also rejoins the F1 grid, after a much longer absence of eight years, with Williams.

Formula 2 champion George Russell will partner Kubica while Lando Norris replaces Stoffel Vandoorne at McLaren. Alexander Albon will be the third rookie, joining Toro Rosso in place of Brendon Hartley.

Antonio Giovinazzi gets his full-time graduation with the renamed Alfa Romeo squad – replacing Marcus Ericsson, who will instead race in IndyCar.

Lance Stroll has moved from Williams to Racing Point at the expense of Esteban Ocon, after his father Lawrence bought the team – formerly known as Force India – last August. 

Red Bull Racing switches to Honda engines for 2019, joining its sister team Toro Rosso.

2019 Formula 1 car launch dates

Team Date  
 Mercedes February 13 Photos
 Ferrari February 15 Photos
 Red Bull February 13

Photos
 Renault February 12 Photos
 Haas February 7 Photos
 McLaren February 14 Photos
Racing Point February 13 Photos
 Alfa Romeo February 18 Photos
 Toro Rosso February 11 Photos
 Williams February 11 Photos
Nikita Mazepin, Force India VJM11

Nikita Mazepin, Force India VJM11

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

2019 Formula 1 testing schedule

Date Venue
February 18-21  Barcelona
February 26-March 1  Barcelona
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ leads at the start of the race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ leads at the start of the race

Photo by: Sutton Images

2019 Formula 1 calendar

Date Grand Prix Venue
17th March Australia Australia Melbourne
31st March Bahrain Bahrain Sakhir
14th April China China Shanghai
28th April Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Baku
12th May Spain Spain Barcelona
26th May Monaco Monaco Monaco
9th June Canada Canada Montreal
23rd June France France Paul Ricard
30th June Austria Austria Red Bull Ring 
14th July United Kingdom Great Britian  Silverstone 
28th July  Germany Germany  Hockenheim 
4th August Hungary Hungary  Hungaroring
1st September Belgium Belgium Spa 
8th September Italy Italy Monza 
22nd September Singapore Singapore Singapore
29th September Russian Federation Russia  Sochi
13th October  Japan Japan Suzuka 
27th October  Mexico Mexico Mexico City
3rd November United States USA Austin 
17th November Brazil Brazil  Interlagos 
1st December United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi Yas Marina 
Drivers and grid kids observe the National Anthem on the grid

Drivers and grid kids observe the National Anthem on the grid

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

2019 Formula 1 entry list:

No. Driver Chassis Engine
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes
77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes
5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari
10 Pierre Gasly Red Bull Honda
33  Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda
3 Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault
27 Nico Hulkenberg Renault Renault
8 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari
55 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault
4 Lando Norris McLaren Renault
11  Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes
18 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes
7 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari
99 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari
26 Daniil Kvyat Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda
23 Thailand Alexander Albon Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda
63 George Russell Williams Mercedes
88 Poland Robert Kubica Williams Mercedes
