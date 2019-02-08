F1 2019: Launch dates, testing schedule, calendar and line-ups
All the information you need about the 2019 Formula 1 season in one place.
The season begins in Australia on March 17, and finishes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 1.
The third round, the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 14, will be the 1000th world championship F1 race.
Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen moves from Ferrari to Sauber, switching places with Charles Leclerc.
Daniel Ricciardo defects from Red Bull to Renault, replacing Carlos Sainz, who moves to McLaren in place of Fernando Alonso after the two-time champion left F1.
Pierre Gasly steps up from Toro Rosso to Red Bull, and is replaced by the returning Daniil Kvyat.
Robert Kubica also rejoins the F1 grid, after a much longer absence of eight years, with Williams.
Formula 2 champion George Russell will partner Kubica while Lando Norris replaces Stoffel Vandoorne at McLaren. Alexander Albon will be the third rookie, joining Toro Rosso in place of Brendon Hartley.
Antonio Giovinazzi gets his full-time graduation with the renamed Alfa Romeo squad – replacing Marcus Ericsson, who will instead race in IndyCar.
Lance Stroll has moved from Williams to Racing Point at the expense of Esteban Ocon, after his father Lawrence bought the team – formerly known as Force India – last August.
Red Bull Racing switches to Honda engines for 2019, joining its sister team Toro Rosso.
2019 Formula 1 car launch dates
|Team
|Date
|Mercedes
|February 13
|Photos
|Ferrari
|February 15
|Photos
|Red Bull
|February 13
|
Photos
|Renault
|February 12
|Photos
|Haas
|February 7
|Photos
|McLaren
|February 14
|Photos
|Racing Point
|February 13
|Photos
|Alfa Romeo
|February 18
|Photos
|Toro Rosso
|February 11
|Photos
|Williams
|February 11
|Photos
Nikita Mazepin, Force India VJM11
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
2019 Formula 1 testing schedule
|Date
|Venue
|February 18-21
|Barcelona
|February 26-March 1
|Barcelona
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ leads at the start of the race
Photo by: Sutton Images
2019 Formula 1 calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|17th March
|Australia
|Melbourne
|31st March
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|14th April
|China
|Shanghai
|28th April
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|12th May
|Spain
|Barcelona
|26th May
|Monaco
|Monaco
|9th June
|Canada
|Montreal
|23rd June
|France
|Paul Ricard
|30th June
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|14th July
|Great Britian
|Silverstone
|28th July
|Germany
|Hockenheim
|4th August
|Hungary
|Hungaroring
|1st September
|Belgium
|Spa
|8th September
|Italy
|Monza
|22nd September
|Singapore
|Singapore
|29th September
|Russia
|Sochi
|13th October
|Japan
|Suzuka
|27th October
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|3rd November
|USA
|Austin
|17th November
|Brazil
|Interlagos
|1st December
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
Drivers and grid kids observe the National Anthem on the grid
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
2019 Formula 1 entry list:
|No.
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Red Bull
|Honda
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|Renault
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|Renault
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Scuderia Toro Rosso
|Honda
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Scuderia Toro Rosso
|Honda
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|Mercedes
|88
|Robert Kubica
|Williams
|Mercedes
Previous article
Alfa/Ferrari tie-in "none of my business", says Haas boss
Next article
Haas "vastly superior" to rivals "by every metric"
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1