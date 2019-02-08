F1 2019: Launch dates, testing schedule, calendar and line-ups

The season begins in Australia on March 17, and finishes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 1.

The third round, the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 14, will be the 1000th world championship F1 race.

Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen moves from Ferrari to Sauber, switching places with Charles Leclerc.

Daniel Ricciardo defects from Red Bull to Renault, replacing Carlos Sainz, who moves to McLaren in place of Fernando Alonso after the two-time champion left F1.

Pierre Gasly steps up from Toro Rosso to Red Bull, and is replaced by the returning Daniil Kvyat.

Robert Kubica also rejoins the F1 grid, after a much longer absence of eight years, with Williams.

Formula 2 champion George Russell will partner Kubica while Lando Norris replaces Stoffel Vandoorne at McLaren. Alexander Albon will be the third rookie, joining Toro Rosso in place of Brendon Hartley.

Antonio Giovinazzi gets his full-time graduation with the renamed Alfa Romeo squad – replacing Marcus Ericsson, who will instead race in IndyCar.

Lance Stroll has moved from Williams to Racing Point at the expense of Esteban Ocon, after his father Lawrence bought the team – formerly known as Force India – last August.

Red Bull Racing switches to Honda engines for 2019, joining its sister team Toro Rosso.

2019 Formula 1 car launch dates

Team Date Mercedes February 13 Photos Ferrari February 15 Photos Red Bull February 13 Photos Renault February 12 Photos Haas February 7 Photos McLaren February 14 Photos Racing Point February 13 Photos Alfa Romeo February 18 Photos Toro Rosso February 11 Photos Williams February 11 Photos

2019 Formula 1 testing schedule Date Venue February 18-21 Barcelona February 26-March 1 Barcelona

2019 Formula 1 calendar

Date Grand Prix Venue 17th March Australia Melbourne 31st March Bahrain Sakhir 14th April China Shanghai 28th April Azerbaijan Baku 12th May Spain Barcelona 26th May Monaco Monaco 9th June Canada Montreal 23rd June France Paul Ricard 30th June Austria Red Bull Ring 14th July Great Britian Silverstone 28th July Germany Hockenheim 4th August Hungary Hungaroring 1st September Belgium Spa 8th September Italy Monza 22nd September Singapore Singapore 29th September Russia Sochi 13th October Japan Suzuka 27th October Mexico Mexico City 3rd November USA Austin 17th November Brazil Interlagos 1st December Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

2019 Formula 1 entry list: